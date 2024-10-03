Amazon's Echo Buds 2 just hit a new lowest price ever — ANC earbuds for just $34

It's not often that there's a price drop that really makes me raise an eyebrow — be that because I'm 1) Jaded, or 2), unimpressed by anything but the most precipitous drops — but this fresh new lowest price on Amazon's Echo Buds 2 has me genuinely shocked.

Noise-canceling wireless earbuds that sound good, are comfortable, and take the fight to the AirPods Pro 2 at an already very competitive price? I'm already on board, but then chop $85 off full price for a new low of $34 and you've got me like a deer in headlights.

Amazon Echo Buds 2: was $119 now $34 @ Amazon

With ANC on board, for this incredibly low price, you're not going to find anything better. They're small, comfortable, and sound pretty good too — and there's also that massive $85 discount to pull you in. Price check: $119 at Target

Ok, so the Amazon Echo Buds 2 didn't quite make our list of the best wireless earbuds, but that's not for lack of trying. They really are a solid pair of in-ears, providing decent sound quality, and some surprisingly effective noise canceling. Even at their full price, they're a relatively recommendable headphone option, but at this low price, they become something of a no-brainer.

Even if you don't need any new headphones, they're perfect for sticking in a drawer in case you lose your right AirPod on the bus, or accidentally run over the left one with a forklift truck (I know someone who did this — with earbuds I let him borrow) so that you've got something going spare so you don't have to go earbud-less for too long.

Prices like this don't come around all that often. The kind of prices that make you double-take on a webpage, the kind of prices that make you go "Sorry, I'm not sure I heard you correctly — how much?". Yet, here we find ourselves, with a truly ridiculous discount on some very decent little earbuds. It's like Prime Day has come early. Want to save even more money on the stuff you want? Make sure you check out these Amazon promo codes to see how much you can save.