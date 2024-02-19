7 best deals on headphones and wireless earbuds for Presidents Day

Presidents Day may not have the same deals credentials as Black Friday or Cyber Monday, but it still offers some of the biggest deals of the new year.

Case in point? These seven headphone and wireless earbuds deals going on over at Amazon and Best Buy. You can use them to save up to $100 off some of the best headphones like the AirPods Max and Bose QuietComfort Headphones, or save a bundle on popular true wireless models like the AirPods Pro 2 and Sony LinkBuds S.

All of the models below have been tested by a team member on Tom's Guide, and most — if not all of these products — show up on our list of the best headphones and best wireless earbuds. In short, the products featured in these deals are all Tom's Guide approved.

Unfortunately, the window for these Presidents Day sales closes fast — and the next big sales holiday won't happen until Memorial Day in May — so don't wait too long before locking in these prices.

Best Presidents Day earbuds deals

AirPods: was $129 now $89 @ Amazon

Let's start off with AirPods. Amazon has the older model with standard/wired charging case on sale for $89. That's the best deal we've seen for Apple's entry-level buds. They feature Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. Although they've been outshined by newer models, in our AirPods review we said they're a great pair of wireless earbuds that work seamlessly with iOS devices.

Price check: $129 @ Best Buy

Sony LinkBuds S: was $199 now $148 @ Amazon

In our Sony LinkBuds S review, we said they are among the most intuitive wireless earbuds we’ve ever tested. They have a lot to offer: active noise cancellation and ambient awareness (or transparency) modes that switch automatically based on your activity, auto-play and auto-pause features, plus the company's respected reputation for sound quality and performance.

Price check: $149 @ Best Buy

Apple AirPods Pro 2 USB-C (2023): was $249 now $189 @ Amazon

LOWEST PRICE! The new USB-C version of the AirPods Pro 2 have the same H2 chip to provide 2x more noise cancellation than their predecessors, plus they support Apple's new lossless audio protocol that recently debuted with the Vision Pro. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience.

Price check: $189 @ Best Buy

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $299 now $199 @ Amazon

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 take ANC to the next level. In our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 review, we said these buds are a remarkable follow-up to their predecessors delivering better sound, call quality, and unrivaled ANC. Sound balance and noise neutralization work extremely well and battery life lasts up to 6 hours, with an extra 24 hours via the charging case.

Best Presidents Day headphones deals

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $349 now $249 @ Amazon

$100 OFF! This is the lowest price ever for the new Bose QuietComfort model that launched in October 2023. In our Bose QuietComfort Headphones review, we said these were "excellent always-on noise-cancelers with enhanced sound and battery life." They're missing spatial audio mode and touch controls, but if you just want a great pair of ANC-dedicated 'phones, these are perfect.

Price check: $249 @ Walmart