Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) affects an estimated 85 million people in the US, and up to 3.9 million in the UK, and is characterized by pauses in breathing that are caused by the throat collapsing and restricting airflow. This can cause issues including snoring, sleep disruption, daytime sleepiness and headaches.

While being overweight and lifestyle habits such as smoking and drinking alcohol can contribute to causing OSA and make it worse, a new study has found that an environmental issue common in cities, air pollution, can also increase severity.

Read on to discover what that is, how the researchers made the discovery and what you can do to improve air pollution where you live.

Key takeaways

Data from 19,325 patients with obstructive sleep apnea was combined with data on air pollution in cities they live in

Results showed sleep apnea was more severe in cities where air pollution was worse

Certain cities showed a stronger link between air pollution and OSA, including Paris and Athens

The new study was presented at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) Congress in Amsterdam by Martino Pengo, Associate Professor from the University of Milano-Bicocca. Researchers wanted to explore any link between air pollution and OSA on a larger scale than previous studies had done.

So, they used data from 19,325 OSA patients who are already taking part in a research project called the European Sleep Apnoea Database, and who live in 25 different cities across 14 countries. Then they combined this with Europe-wide Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service records of PM10 concentration in the air where each of the OSA patients live.

PM10 is airborne particle matter (which consists of various chemical compounds and materials that can be toxic to us) that has a diameter of 10 microns, which means its small enough to inhale.

How does air pollution affect sleep apnea?

According to the study? Air pollution likely makes sleep apnea worse.