OpenAI confirms launch of 'o3 Mini’ AI model that pauses to ‘think’ — here's how it works

Try it within the next few weeks

OpenAI is set to launch its latest reasoning AI model, o3 mini, within the next two weeks, as confirmed by CEO Sam Altman.

This development follows the introduction of the o3 series, designed to enhance AI's ability to tackle complex problems through improved reasoning capabilities.

The o3 mini model represents a significant leap from its predecessor, o1, by incorporating advanced reasoning skills that allow for step-by-step logical analysis.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has said the new model is “the beginning of the next phase of AI.” For users like me and you, this is great news. This progression enables the model to perform a series of intermediate reasoning steps, by taking a moment to “think,” as it considers various prompts prior to responding. Enhanced problem-solving abilities can serve users in areas like coding, science, and mathematics.

Integration and accessibility

Upon release, o3 mini will be integrated into the ChatGPT platform and made accessible via an API. Developers and users alike can utilize the tools to leverage the advanced reasoning for a more robust AI experience, once again positioning OpenAI competitively against industry leaders.

In addition to the o3 series, OpenAI recently ventured into the realm of virtual assistants with the new Tasks feature currently in beta. While the hope is to compete with established virtual assistants like Apple’s Siri and Amazon’s Alexa, it’s not quite there yet. From my own experience with ChatGPT Tasks, I can attest that OpenAI still has some kinks to work out to truly make the AI application feasible for a broader user base.

Availability and looking ahead

The introduction of o3 mini underscores OpenAI's commitment to advancing AI technology and maintaining a competitive edge in the rapidly evolving AI landscape.

By enhancing reasoning capabilities and expanding into new markets, OpenAI aims to attract new investments and users, further solidifying its position as a leader in artificial intelligence innovation.

OpenAI is currently safety testing the model, but has plans to release the o3-mini model by the end of this month, with the full o3 model release several weeks after.

As the AI industry continues to evolve, the launch of o3 mini is anticipated to influence the development and application of AI technologies, setting new benchmarks for reasoning capabilities and user engagement.

Amanda Caswell
Amanda Caswell
