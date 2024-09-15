How to use Google's AI food tool to create mouth-watering meals

If you're fed up with the same old dishes, learn how to generate delicious recipes using AI. Gone are the days of AI simply creating images of tasty food; now, it's revolutionizing how we approach cooking. With tools like Food Mood, a fascinating experiment from Google Arts & Culture, you can blend cuisines from different countries to create entirely new taste sensations.

And that's just the beginning – did you know Google Gemini can create the perfect playlist to accompany your culinary adventures? Creativity in the kitchen has truly reached new heights. Discovering recipes takes mere seconds, allowing you to explore starters, soups, main courses, or desserts while considering dietary preferences and favorite ingredients.

Gemini 1.0 Pro via VertexAI then works its meal magic, even generating mouthwatering images of the proposed dishes. However, remember that these AI-generated recipes haven't been taste-tested or developed by chefs, so use your judgment and prioritize food safety. With that in mind, though, let’s get on with the task of discovering how to generate delicious recipes using AI.

1. Launch the experiment (Image: © Future) First of all, visit the Food Mood website which is part of Google Arts & Culture and select Launch experiment.

2. Find a random recipe (Image: © Future) As you’ll see, you’re able to look for a particular food for a certain number of people inspired by the cuisines of two countries. You can, if you wish, just select the random recipe button and have Food Mood come up with a situation for you. If you do (and if you’re happy with the situation), go to Step 7.

3. Choose the type of food (Image: © Future) If you’d prefer greater control, select the first highlighted word and select the kind of food that you’d like. For example, starter, soup, main course or dessert.

4. Select the portion size (Image: © Future) Next, select person/people (depending on what’s showing on screen) and use the + and – buttons to choose the number of people you would like to serve a recipe to.

5. Pick two countries (Image: © Future) The aim is to decide upon two different types of cuisines that can be combined into a single recipe so select one of the countries (it doesn’t matter which one).

Then choose two countries from the list — select one from the left and another from the right. They need to be different. When you’re happy, select Validate.

6. Select Diet Options (Image: © Future) Are you vegan, vegetarian or following a gluten-free diet? Then select the Diet Options button and choose an option. If there are particular ingredients you want to use, select Add Ingredient and type them in.

7. Find a recipe (Image: © Future) Ready for a recipe? Select Let’s Cook.

8. Follow the recipe (Image: © Future) A description of the dish will appear together with the time to create it, a list of ingredients, instructions and pro-tips. Scroll to the bottom and you can select other dishes which also use the ingredients. You can also click the Share button to allow others to check out the recipe or select Back to Generate to start-over.

And there you go. You now know how to generate delicious recipes using AI. There are other ways of discovering new recipes too. You could learn how to use visual look up for recipes on your iPhone if you have iOS 17 or later. You might want to ask ChatGPT for help as well. Why not give Claude and Gemini a photo of some ingredients and see what they come up with?