Apple Intelligence just got smarter — here are the best new features from WWDC

At WWDC 2025, Apple introduced a new phase of its AI strategy by giving third-party developers access to its proprietary Apple Intelligence models.

The move signals a major shift in how AI will be integrated across Apple’s ecosystem — though one notable feature was missing: the expected overhaul of Siri.

Apple Intelligence expands to third-party developers

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple’s giving developers a lot more power with its new AI framework, letting them tap directly into its large language models (LLMs) for the first time. That means we’ll start seeing smarter features like image generation, natural language tools and predictive suggestions built right into third-party apps across iOS, macOS, iPadOS and more.

Craig Federighi called it a major step up from previous tools like Shortcuts and App Intents. And while Apple is still focused on its privacy-first approach, this new framework offers developers deeper access to on-device intelligence than ever before.

The developer update arrives alongside a redesign of Apple’s user interfaces. A new “Liquid Glass” visual aesthetic and a simplified versioning system — iOS 26, macOS 26, and so on — aim to create a more cohesive and modern user experience across devices.

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple’s translation tools are getting a big upgrade thanks to Apple Intelligence. The Translate app now has a real-time “Conversation” mode that makes it easier to communicate face-to-face - just speak or type a phrase, and the app will instantly translate it and play the audio in another language.

It’s a feature designed to support users when traveling or chatting with someone who speaks a different language.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Apple Intelligence can now translate any text that’s on your screen — whether it’s inside an app, on an image or in a video.

Just ask Siri to translate the page, and it will take a screenshot, figure out the language and show you the translated text. It’s a faster, seamless way to understand content without jumping between apps.

Visual Intelligence brings screenshots to life

(Image credit: Apple)

One of the standout Apple Intelligence features is Visual Intelligence on the iPhone 16 series. And it's been upgraded too to let the phone understand images contextually.

In one demo, a screenshot of a mandolin led to ChatGPT (integrated via Apple Intelligence) suggesting songs that feature the instrument.

This screen-aware capability bridges your visual input with Apple's AI engine, making it easier than ever to act on what you see - whether you're organizing your life or just following your curiosity.

Apple Intelligence lands on Apple Watch with Workout Buddy

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple Intelligence is also making its debut on the Apple Watch, with Workout Buddy, a new feature designed to bring personalized exercise motivation to your wrist.

The feature uses a text-to-speech model trained on a real Apple Fitness Plus trainer, offering encouragement that sounds natural and familiar.

It draws from your workout history and health data to provide context-aware coaching, like suggesting recovery when you’ve had a tough week or pushing you if you're on a hot streak.

This marks the first significant implementation of Apple Intelligence on watchOS, signaling a major step toward smarter, more adaptive fitness experiences powered by on-device AI.

Siri enhancements delayed

(Image credit: Future)

While Apple Intelligence received a prominent spotlight, the same couldn’t be said for Siri. Expected updates that would enable more conversational capabilities, broader app integration, and contextual awareness were absent from the keynote, signaling we might not see those features until 2026.

It’s still unclear whether Apple’s closed ecosystem can deliver the same level of flexibility and performance as more open AI platforms. The delay in Siri’s upgrades doesn’t help, and it may add to the sense that Apple is playing it safe while competitors push ahead in the voice assistant space.

What it means

For users: Many apps could begin offering smarter, more adaptive features later this year. However, those waiting for a more advanced, conversational Siri will need to wait until at least 2026.

For developers: The updated AI framework offers a new set of tools for building intelligent app experiences. However, Apple’s privacy standards and system constraints may continue to limit how much developers can customize those interactions.

Looking ahead

Apple is positioning its developer community as a key driver of AI innovation across its platforms. The tools introduced at WWDC are set to roll out with new operating system updates this fall.

Whether this approach will satisfy users looking for a more dynamic, voice-driven experience remains to be seen, especially as competitors continue to push the boundaries of what AI assistants can do.