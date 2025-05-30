I put ChatGPT vs Google Gemini to the test to see which is better at meal prep — here’s the winner

Recently, I’ve been on something of a health kick and am trying to make better meals for myself. However, I tend to be pretty unimaginative when it comes to certain foods and have a tendency to just eat the same thing over and over again.

In the past, I would have had to suffer the indignity of eating nothing by boiled chicken for the rest of the time that I’m on a diet. However, with the improvement of AI, I now have a source that I can use to better plan out a tasty and nutritious meal.

But which AI is better at meal planning? I grabbed my iPhone 15 Pro Max and Galaxy S25 to see what ChatGPT and Google Gemini would offer.

For the first test, I bought some chicken thighs, salad, and avocados and asked both AI the same question: “Can you suggest a healthy meal including the ingredients shown in the image, feel free to add seasoning options.”

Then, I wanted to test the AI with a more difficult question, namely "plan me a week's worth of varied lunches that are healthy, good for losing weight and won't cost too much."

Without further ado, let's see how they did and which AI Assistant I’ll use as my digital sous chef in the future.

Single meal prep

ChatGPT

(Image credit: Future)

When presented with the picture, ChatGPT recommended a healthy chicken and avocado pasta salad bowl. The AI first listed the ingredients in the image, and then recommended a couple of additions. It also allows you to ask for several other options, such as a low-carb version without the pasta.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I like the look of ChatGPT, it's neat and easy to read. However, the issue I have is that there's no initial indication of any measurements, and that's going to turn away a lot of amateur cooks.

(Image credit: Future)

Not only is this a bit intimidating, but it also leads to a problem when preparing the meal. When you cook, you have to take the weight of the product into account or risk either undercooking or overcooking your meal.

What’s odd is that it does offer some measurements when providing instructions on how to create the simple dressing.

Google Gemini

(Image credit: Future)

Gemini doesn't list all the ingredients, and instead goes straight into preparing the chicken. Arguably, this is a more natural way of progressing, as ChatGPT didn’t have a section for preparing the meat before cooking.

From there, Gemini went on to list different ways to cook the chicken, with an option to either grill or bake it in the oven.

(Image credit: Future)

Unlike ChatGPT, Gemini also decided to list the macaroni as a separate dish, which is a nice touch as it makes it easier to remove rather than having to ask for the low-carb option.

However, Gemini doesn’t offer much in the way of possible additions, and instead lists what about this meal is healthy. This is a nice addition, sure, but it's not always relevant when I want to actually cook something.

Meal planning for a week

ChatGPT

(Image credit: Future)

However, coming up with one lunch isn't the most complex task for an AI, so let's see what kind of meal plan both AI can come up with.

I started with ChatGPT, which offered a very colorful list of options. I like how it included little icons for each day, and the mix of different budget and prep tips is a nice addition. I also like that ChatGPT estimates the calories each meal, as well as the nutritional benefits of each.

(Image credit: Future)

However, ChatGPT still doesn't specify any quantities, nor the best way to prepare the meals. I ended up with a full list of possible meals but no easy way to make them. This could be an issue for anyone who isn't comfortable cooking on their own. It does offer to create a shopping list for you, which can help to mitigate this to some degree, plus you can ask for specific recipes when you need to.

Gemini

(Image credit: Future)

Gemini goes into far more detail regarding the meal plan and how to prepare it. I love that the app includes a breakdown of weight-loss tips and hints at the start, but I wonder how necessary it is, as you get similar information — such as the different food groups, including healthy fats and protein — with each recipe.

(Image credit: Future)

The biggest issue I have with Gemini is that it doesn't offer a suggestion of where to go from there. ChatGPT makes sure to press you to ask for a shopping list and more, but Gemini just ends. It's also just kind of dull to look at, and it feels less inviting to read.

Which AI is the better meal planner?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Figuring out a healthy meal plan can be a daunting prospect for a lot of people, including me. So, finding which AI could offer me the best option was of critical importance.

When it came to recipes, both AIs were pretty similar in terms of what they offered. However, while I do like ChatGPT’s optional add-ons, I much prefer Google Gemini's manner of presenting the information. When I ask an AI to make a meal, I expect a more comprehensive breakdown, and Gemini telling me how to prepare the chicken beforehand was the big selling point.

I also preferred Google Gemini's approach to weekly meal planning, but the difference between the two isn't as drastic. Google Gemini is much more comprehensive than ChatGPT and offers a lot more relevant information, but it has its weaknesses.

Gemini can be a bit too wordy for the meal plan, so ChatGPT's terser responses are easier if you're looking for something you could print out and hang on your refrigerator.

Have you used AI to help you in the kitchen? Let me know in the comments below.