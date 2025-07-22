Apple Intelligence will summarize news again in iOS 26 after false headline debacle

The public beta of iOS 26 is coming this week, and with it the return of the Apple Intelligence notification summaries in the news and entertainment apps.

Apple turned off the summary feature in January after it was caught spewing fake BBC headlines. At the time Apple promised to make changes in a future update, before scrapping it completely from iOS 18.

The feature is supposed to group multiple notifications from the same news or entertainment app under a single sentence overview. The issues from earlier came when the AI pulled misleading or irrelevant details from the stories.

With its return, Apple says it's improved the experience and quality of the summaries, starting with the fact that you can opt-in or opt-out on a per app basis.

If you're trying out the developer beta, once installed you should receive a pop up asking you to enable the notification summaries. The company also made changes that should reduce confusion around the news.

Now, AI-generated summaries will be italicized and appended with a "Summarized by Apple Intelligence" note. The original notifications can be revealed by tapping the summary.

Apple says that it will monitor the summaries throughout the beta process. The company has built in an option for users to report a concern if they discover any issues with a summary.

Apple Intelligence Notification Summaries are available on any Apple product that supports Apple Intelligence.

The public beta 26 for iOS 26 should launch before the end of July, possibly on July 23, which means that those of you who were waiting can potentially try the notifications feature in the bigger beta program.

