I tried 5 new AI tools this week — these are the ones I’ve started using daily

There are hundreds, if not thousands, of AI tools out there. Despite this, I end up using the same small collection each day. This isn’t necessarily a surprise. Those few tools are made by those with massive training sets (and massively deep pockets).

But that doesn’t mean there isn’t any value in trying something new. I spent the past week looking outside of AI’s mainstream, trying a few new AI tools to see if anything would make it into my daily routine.

These aren’t all new AI tools, but they are new to me! Some of these have been going for years but through new updates or features, have found themselves back into my eyesight to try out.

So, which ones were worth my time and which am I leaving behind?

Magic Trips

(Image credit: Magic Trips)

The concept of Magic Trips is simple. Put in a destination, the number of days you want to go away, and any filters you might have, and Magic Trips will generate an itinerary for you.

The filters can include how much money you’re willing to spend, what kind of experience you’re looking for, any particular things you want to do there, and even a box to input your own specific requests.

Once all of your request details have been put in (and you’ve entered your email, a required step in this process), you’ll get a day-by-day itinerary for your trip.

This is cool, and I like the simplified layout for it, complete with adjustable settings for your trip, but really, this can all be done in any of the major chatbots.

Yes, you have to make your requests in ChatGPT without having pre-selected options, but it will produce an itinerary of a similar style.

I do like that Magic Trips will pick out exact places for dinner and highlights for different cities but even then, it does all feel a bit generic.

Komo

(Image credit: Komo)

Squint your eyes and Komo could well be Perplexity, and that’s because… well, it pretty much is.

Komo follows the exact same formula of Perplexity, offering an alternative to Google, complete with different categories for whether you’re asking a question, searching for something, researching or exploring topics.

For those not particular about this kind of technology, it offers a search engine that scouts the internet to give you your answer. It searches articles, Reddit threads and more, compiling them all into one simple reply for you.

Komo even has a ‘discover’ section that is nearly identical to Perplexity’s discover page. That is not to say that Komo is a bad system. In my time using it, I had a lot of success with it, and it seems like a very usable system.

If Perplexity didn’t already exist, I would certainly now be using Komo. However, it really is identical down to the studs.

Vizcom

(Image credit: Komo AI)

Vizcom is an interesting premise. The website is for designers, offering a generative 3D model creator. You can either generate something completely from scratch, using prompts to describe what you’re after. Or, you can draw something yourself and have it refined by AI.

It’s similar in nature to any of the big AI image generators you might have seen before, but here the focus is very much on a particular niche. In my time using it, I was impressed with how well it generated models. I was even more impressed with how well it could convert my bad drawings.

While it’s not a tool I need, it’s a tool I like.

Any.do

(Image credit: To.do)

Any.do isn’t a new app. In fact, by the standards of the internet, Any.do is pretty ancient these days, starting way back in 2011. Since it first launched, it has become one of the go-to options for to-do lists and reminders.

But last year, the company announced that users could now connect their Any.do account to ChatGPT. Through this, you can now tell ChatGPT to make an appointment, and it will connect it to your Any.do account. It can also find gaps in your schedule for meetings and give you a list of high-priority tasks.

In other words, by connecting the two, Any.do turns ChatGPT into an even better assistant than it already is. You can also connect the app to a variety of other AI tools via Zapier.

With this newest update, Any.do has since become my go-to reminders app, and I love it.

Hailuoai

(Image credit: Hailuo MiniMax/Future AI)

I recently wrote about Hailuoai and its new update. The AI video generator has been on our radar for a while, but recently it has made an improvement with the ability to include camera angles and movements.

This is done while also offering a fantastic free plan - something that is rarely seen in AI video generation, which is often pretty expensive to get involved with.

While I don’t think Hailuoai is the best AI video generator on the market, it's a fantastic option for those wanting to try out the technology for free.