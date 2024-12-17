How to get on the Veo 2 waitlist — access Google's new AI video generator

In a week dominated by Google's AI announcements, including Gemini 2, Deep Research, and new NotebookLM features, the tech giant isn't done yet. Google's DeepMind lab has now unveiled Veo 2, the latest version of its AI video generation model first announced at Google I/O.

Going head-to-head with OpenAI's Sora, Veo 2 represents a significant leap forward in AI video generation, offering the ability to create realistic 4K videos with impressive expressions and human movement modeling. Veo 2 can create initial 8-second clips that can be extended into longer videos.

Currently available only to early access users in the U.S. over 18, getting on the waitlist is your first step toward accessing this powerful tool. Ready to try it yourself? Here's how to join the waitlist.

1. Check your eligibility (Image: © Google) Before applying, confirm you meet Google's current requirements. You must be at least 18 years old and located in the United States. Google has indicated they plan to expand access, but these are the current restrictions for early access to the tool.

2. Navigate to Google Labs (Image: © Future) Visit labs.google/fx in your web browser. This is Google's official platform for their experimental tools, including VideoFX which houses the Veo 2 model. Look for the VideoFX section on the page.

3. Join the waitlist (Image: © Future) Locate and click the Join the waitlist button under the VideoFX section. You'll be directed to a Google form where you'll need to provide some basic information about yourself and your intended use of the tool.

4. Complete the application form (Image: © Future) Fill out all required fields in the Google form. Be sure to use the Google account you plan to access the tool with, as this is the account that will receive approval notification and eventual access.

5. Monitor your email (Image: © Future) After submitting your application, watch your inbox for a confirmation email from Google. While there's no guaranteed timeline for approval, Google has indicated they're actively expanding access to the platform.

With Veo 2's waitlist growing rapidly, you might want to explore the 5 Best AI video generators while you wait. For more AI tools, check out our guide to the best ChatGPT alternatives, and if you're interested in Open AI's iteration of AI video generation, check out how to use Sora AI in the EU and UK.