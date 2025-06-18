Recommended reading

Google’s Veo 3 video model is now live in Canva — here’s how to try it

News
By published

This is a game-changer for creatives

Veo AI video generator
(Image credit: Google)

Google’s latest AI video model, Veo 3 (that's the one with audio) is now available inside Canva — giving creators of all levels a simple way to generate high-quality video clips from a text prompt.

The new feature, called Create a Video Clip, is now live for Canva Pro ($15/month or $120/year per person), Teams, Enterprise and Nonprofit users.

The new feature lets you type a short prompt — such as “country morning sunrise" or “cinematic product teaser” — and instantly generate an 8-second, high-quality video complete with synchronized audio.

The video opens directly in Canva’s video editor, where you can fine-tune it with music, text and more. You can also drop it into social media designs, presentations, or other projects.

This marks one of the first major integrations of Google Veo 3 into a design platform, and it comes just weeks after Google first debuted the model at I/O 2025.

Why it matters

Video of a puppy jumping in a pool on Canva

(Image credit: Future)

For many creators, AI-generated video has been powerful but hard to use and even harder to afford for casual users. Veo 3 and Google Flow is part of the Ultra package, which is $249/month.

By bringing Veo 3 into Canva’s all-in-one platform, video creation is now as accessible as generating AI images or graphics.

As part of the press announcement, Canva says this is part of its “multi-model” approach, aimed at putting AI-powered design tools into a single workflow.

It also shows how fast AI video generation is evolving: the fact that users can now create polished, brandable video clips — with audio — in just a few clicks would have seemed impossible a year ago.

How to try Veo 3 in Canva

canva with veo 3

(Image credit: Canva)

Create a Video Clip is now live inside Canva AI. Just select it from the homepage or sidebar, type your prompt and start generating. Video generations take a little under 2 minutes.

The feature is limited to five generations per month at launch, but Canva says more capacity is coming. It’s also rolling out across Leonardo.Ai for paid users on that platform.

As with Canva’s other AI tools, this one is backed by Canva Shield, the company’s trust and safety system for AI content.

Bottom line

AI-generated video is moving fast. With Veo 3 now built into Canva, creating short, cinematic-quality clips just got a lot easier.

Whether you’re making content for social media, marketing a business or having fun with your own personal projects, take it from someone who has tested Veo 3 extensively, this is one AI video tool worth trying.

Amanda Caswell
Amanda Caswell
AI Writer

Amanda Caswell is an award-winning journalist, bestselling YA author, and one of today’s leading voices in AI and technology. A celebrated contributor to various news outlets, her sharp insights and relatable storytelling have earned her a loyal readership. Amanda’s work has been recognized with prestigious honors, including outstanding contribution to media.

Known for her ability to bring clarity to even the most complex topics, Amanda seamlessly blends innovation and creativity, inspiring readers to embrace the power of AI and emerging technologies. As a certified prompt engineer, she continues to push the boundaries of how humans and AI can work together.

Beyond her journalism career, Amanda is a bestselling author of science fiction books for young readers, where she channels her passion for storytelling into inspiring the next generation. A long-distance runner and mom of three, Amanda’s writing reflects her authenticity, natural curiosity, and heartfelt connection to everyday life — making her not just a journalist, but a trusted guide in the ever-evolving world of technology.

