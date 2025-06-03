Microsoft just gave you access to OpenAI's incredible Sora video generator for free — here's how to find it

In an attempt to keep up with the rapid expansion of the AI world, Bing has introduced a new feature called Bing Video Generator. Via its app, Bing users can now generate AI videos — completely free.

Not only that, but the video generation that is made available to you is via Sora — OpenAI’s very own video generator. This remains one of the best AI video generators and would normally cost a decent chunk of money to use each month.

This is the first time Sora has been made available for free and shows an extension of the two companies' close relationship.

The tool isn’t available on desktop yet, but anyone with the Bing mobile app can use it now. However, here’s the big catch: While they are free, videos can take hours to generate. Even if you select the fast option, it will still take a long time.

This won’t be all that surprising. More and more, free users of AI tools are finding caps on speeds. In some cases, this can be minutes, and in some can be hours.

How does it work?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

To use the tool, you do have to log in to a Microsoft account. Once logged in, all users get 10 video clips completely free. From then on, users have to pay 100 Microsoft Reward points per video.

Technically, that means the tool is still free, just a bit more complicated. You get Microsoft Reward points by searching with Bing or buying things on the Microsoft Store.

The Sora video tool is available on the app under the “Bing Video Creator” section. In there, you can explore existing ideas or describe your own scene. There are buttons to change settings like aspect ratio and video length. For now, these settings can’t be changed.

Just keep in mind that the more complicated adjustments you make, the longer it will take to generate.

Users can queue up to three videos at a time, five seconds in length each. Bing plans to unlock the changeable settings in the future.

Any video you generate is stored for up to 90 days. These can be downloaded, shared or refined with a new prompt.

Is it safe?

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft has adopted OpenAI’s existing safeguarding measures for Sora. This means there are safeguards in place to avoid users generating harmful or unsafe videos through this tool.

When the system detects the generation of something in this category, it will block the prompt and warn the user.

Each video generated via Bing’s Sora tool will have a digital watermark, allowing it to be identified as an AI-generated video.