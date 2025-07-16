Google just added AI-powered phone calls to Search — here’s how it works

Google is rolling out a fresh set of AI-powered upgrades to Search, including access to its most advanced Gemini model yet, a deeper research tool, and a surprisingly useful new feature that can call local businesses on your behalf.

These updates, available first to Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers, are part of a broader effort to make Search feel less like a search box and more like a smart assistant that actually gets things done.

Gemini 2.5 Pro now available in AI Mode

Starting today (July 16), subscribers can switch to Gemini 2.5 Pro inside AI Mode in Search. It’s Google’s most capable model to date, offering stronger performance on reasoning, coding and math-related tasks.

You’ll find it in a new drop-down menu under the AI tab, though the default model is still available for everyday queries.

Alongside that, Deep Search is making its debut; a feature designed to handle heavier research requests by issuing hundreds of background searches, pulling from across the web and summarizing the findings in a fully cited report.

Google says it’s ideal for anything from major life decisions (like buying a home) to detailed work or school projects.

Both tools are rolling out to Labs users in the U.S. who have opted into AI Mode with a Pro or Ultra subscription.

AI-powered phone calls come to Search

One of the more interesting features now hitting Search is an agent-like experience that lets Google’s AI call businesses for you.

If you search for something like “pet groomers near me,” you might see a new option: “Have AI check for availability.”

Submit your request, and Google’s assistant will call around to gather availability and pricing info, then summarize what it finds, no phone call required on your end.

The feature is starting to roll out to all U.S. users, though subscribers will get higher usage limits. Businesses, meanwhile, stay in control through their Business Profile settings.

Looking ahead

These upgrades continue Google’s trend of shifting Search from a static tool to something much more proactive, and now even agentic.

Search now goes beyond answering questions to giving users the option for AI to handle full tasks, from research to real-world interactions.

While most of these features are paywalled for now, they offer a clear look at where Google thinks AI is headed: deeply personalized, action-driven and built right into your everyday search experience.