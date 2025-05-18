10 ChatGPT prompts I love that’ll turn you into a power user
In a world where your favorite chatbot (hopefully not one these) is often relegated to drafting emails or brainstorming ideas, unlocking its full potential requires thinking outside the box.
As a daily user and someone who has tried and tested thousands of prompts, I’ve discovered under-the-radar prompts that boost productivity, creativity and decision-making.
Here are 10 game-changing prompts you’re probably missing out on and why you should start using them.
1. Role-play as a negotiation coach
Why this prompt is unique: You'll move beyond generic chatbot advice by stimulating elevated conversations with specific instructions.
Prompt: “Act as a negotiation coach. I need to ask for a 20% raise. Role-play as my manager, counter with objections, and refine my responses in real-time.”
Use case: Prep for salary talks, client negotiations or conflict resolution.
2. Reverse-engineer success stories
Why this prompt is unique: This one helps deconstruct winning strategies from experts based on what you include in the prompt.
Prompt: “Analyze [TED Talk Transcript X] on productivity. Break down 5 storytelling techniques used and teach me to replicate them.”
Use case: Elevate presentations, pitches or content creation.
3. Simulate debates between experts
Why this prompt is unique: Get to the heart of critical thinking by exploring opposing viewpoints.
Prompt: “Simulate a debate between a blockchain enthusiast and a skeptical economist. Help me synthesize a balanced perspective.”
Use case: Decision-making, research or understanding complex topics.
4. Design a “Day in the Life” productivity schedule
Why this prompt is unique: Tailor time management to your role. This works for busy professionals, students or parents.
Prompt: “Create a ‘day in the life’ schedule for a remote developer maximizing deep work."
Use case: Optimize focus time for remote workers or hybrid teams.
5. Build custom SOPs (standard operating procedure) from chaos
Why this prompt is unique: Transform disorganized processes into clarity and eliminate swirl.
Prompt: "Turn this messy client onboarding email thread into a step-by-step SOP with checklists and FAQs.”
Use case: Streamline training, compliance or scaling operations. As a parent, I can say I've tested this and it works for toddler bed time, too!
6. Pre-mortem analysis for projects
Why this prompt is unique: Now you can proactively identify risks before they happen to support a better response and quicker solutions.
Prompt: “Simulate 5 ways [project/event] could fail catastrophically. Help me build preventative solutions.”
Use case: This makes risk management, project planning or startup strategy easier. Beyond the office, this works for travel or planning a kid's birthday party.
7. Explain complex concepts with analogies
Why this prompt is unique: Make even the most technical topics easier to understand and relatable.
Prompt: “Explain quantum computing using cooking analogies for high school students.”
Use Case: Training, education or simplifying jargon-heavy content. I've found this to be helpful outside professional life as an assistant when I'm helping my tween with his homework. While the work might not be complex to me, it is to him, and this prompt helps me break it down in easy-to-understand steps.
8. Automate workflow troubleshooting
Why this prompt is unique: Let the chatbot act as your IT support.
Prompt: “Guide me through a step-by-step diagnostic tree to fix [Tool X] export errors, like an IT specialist.”
Use case: Resolve tech issues without waiting for help desks. I completely lost a file this week and this prompt was a life saver!
9. Craft interactive choose-your-own-adventure stories
Why this prompt is unique: Merge creativity with engagement through stories.
Example Prompt: “Write a mystery where I play a detective. Offer 3 choices per decision, with red herrings and multiple endings.”
Use Case: Team-building exercises (at work or home), training scenarios or entertainment. My kids love this one!
10. Curate a “Daily Learning Challenge” series
Why this prompt is unique: Discover structured upskilling in bite-sized steps.
Prompt: “Design a 7-day SEO mastery challenge with daily tasks and quizzes.”
Use Case: Professional development or learning a new concept comes easier with this prompt. I have found this particularly helpful if I'm trying to memorize something or want to keep up with a particular positive habit.
Final thoughts
These prompts are unique and can be tailored even more to fit your needs. They don’t all need to be used every day, although they can be. They are designed to save time while enhancing your chatbot experience. They can be used with ChatGPT just as easily as Perplexity or Claude.
Ready to experiment? Start with one prompt today and watch your workflow transformation.
Let me know in the comments what you think and be sure to share your favorite hidden prompts with me via email – maybe I’ll feature the best one in my next article.
