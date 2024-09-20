I used Gemini Gems to build my own team of AI experts for launching a social media campaign, fighting anxiety and more — here’s what happened

Google's AI-powered application Gemini has been making waves in the tech world, and it's not hard to see why. With its recent rollout of Live Voice Mode for Android users, Gemini is becoming more accessible and user-friendly than ever. But that's just the tip of the iceberg.

Did you know that Gemini has the power to outsmart airline pricing, imagine recipes, and curate playlists tailored to your tastes? It's like having a super-smart friend who's always ready to help. And now, with Gemini's latest feature, Gems, you can take things a step further by creating your own chatbots.

Imagine having a personal team of AI experts at your fingertips, each specialized in different areas. Whether you're looking for a witty food critic, a patient language tutor, or a green-thumbed gardening guru, you can craft AI personalities to suit your needs. It's like building your own digital dream team, and it's easier than you might think. Ready to get started? Here's how to create your own personalized Gemini Gems.

1. Log in (Image: © Future) Navigate to Gemini on the web. It's important to note that you'll need Gemini Advanced to create the personalized chatbots.

2. Create a new Gem (Image: © Future) In the left-hand menu, locate and click on Gem manager, then select New Gem. This is where the fun starts. Give your new Gem a descriptive name that reflects its intended purpose. Then you can write out the instructions for your Gem and be as detailed as possible. I decided to experiment with a range of personalities, from a snarky food critic to a zen meditation guide, to really test Gemini's versatility and see just how helpful these custom AIs could be in different scenarios. Without further ado, lets see what Gems is capable of!

Food critic

(Image: © Future) I decided to spice things up a bit and channel the fiery spirit of Gordon Ramsay for my Food Critic Gem. I wanted to see if Gemini could capture Ramsay's signature blend of culinary expertise and colorful commentary. I tweaked my instructions to create a more Ramsay-esque critic, complete with passionate outbursts and a penchant for colorful language.

(Image: © Future) I had loads of fun with this Gem. I kept the prompt simple: 'Review the gold steak at Nusr-ET London', deliberating picking a divisive restaurant due to the high price point. I chucked at the line 'what you get is a perfectly adequate steak, tarted up like a Vegas showgirl.' Gemini defiantly nailed the Gordon-isms! You can also explore other chefs and restauranteurs that are known for their strong personalities, such as Anthony Bourdain, Guy Fieri, and Rachael Ray.







Social media manager

(Image: © Future) For the Social Media Manager Gem, I aimed to create a versatile digital strategist. I wanted to test Gemini's ability to blend data-driven insights with creative content ideas across various platforms. The prompt was designed to emphasize adaptability, trend awareness, and strategic thinking. By focusing on key aspects like content creation, analytics, and crisis management, I hoped to create a well-rounded social media expert that could tackle a wide range of digital marketing challenges.

(Image: © Future) The output from the Gem was informational, insightful and provided me really comprehensive information. I used a range of prompts, such as 'Create a viral hashtag campaign for a new eco-friendly product launch', 'Suggest ways to improve engagement on a struggling brand's Instagram account', and 'Design a cross-platform content strategy to promote a virtual music festival.' I found the latter the most impressive, with Gemini breaking down what plat-form specific content to create, tips for audience engagement and even crisis management. For anyone looking to boost their personal online presence or strategize for their business, utilizing Gems in this way is really helpful.





Meditation guide

(Image: © Future) To really test the capabilities of the Meditation Guide Gem, I decided to throw a variety of meditation scenarios its way. I wanted to see how well it could adapt to different needs, from complete beginners to those dealing with specific issues like anxiety or insomnia. I was curious to see if they could create guided meditations that were both soothing and effective, and if they could offer practical mindfulness tips for everyday life. So, I came up with a range of prompts that would challenge them to demonstrate their full range of meditation expertise.

(Image: © Future) I decided to use a real-world scenario, so I prompted it: "Provide a mindfulness exercise for managing anxiety in public spaces." I was pleasantly surprised when it suggested the Finding Your Anchor exercise. What struck me was how practical this exercise is. You don't need to close your eyes or find a quiet space — it's something you can do discreetly while waiting in line or sitting on a busy train.



Career advisor

(Image: © Future) To put my Career Advisor Gem through its paces, I decided to test it with a variety of career-related scenarios. I wanted to see how well it could handle different career stages, industries, and job-seeking challenges. My goal was to assess its ability to provide practical, tailored advice that goes beyond generic career tips.

(Image: © Future) The Career Advisor Gem gave solid advice on addressing employment gaps, improving a resume for a senior marketing role, and outlining a startup founder's five-year plan. What struck me was how the AI adapted its advice for each scenario. It's not going to replace human career counselors anytime soon, but for quick, tailored career guidance, it's a pretty handy tool to have in your pocket.

Language learning assistant

(Image: © Future) I decided to try it out the Language Learning Gem with different real-life scenarios. I wanted to see how well it could adapt to various language levels and situations, from beginner phrases to more complex interactions. My goal was to evaluate its ability to offer practical, situation-specific guidance that goes beyond textbook learning, helping users build confidence in everyday language use.

(Image: © Future) I decided to use a real-world scenario, so I prompted it: "Teach me how to order food in a restaurant in French." I was pleasantly surprised when it suggested a simple and structured approach using the phrase "Je voudrais..." (I would like). What struck me was how practical and straightforward the conversation was. It started with key phrases and vocabulary, like how to ask for the bill or get the waiter’s attention, which are essential in any dining situation. I could easily see how using this Gem on mobile could be incredibly helpful — practicing these real-life scenarios anytime you have a moment, like when you're at a café or waiting for your meal. As we explore Gemini's advanced capabilities, it's clear that the potential for personalized learning and creative tasks is expanding rapidly.

With the broader capabilities of Gemini, there are even more ways to leverage AI in your daily tasks. For instance, you can learn how to use Gemini to summarize a YouTube video, or dive into how Gemini creates images from text. And if you're just getting started, check out these 5 Google Gemini prompts for AI inspiration.