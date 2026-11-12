Claude Code isn't just for coding — it can find what's slowing down your PC

Your computer might be hiding a performance problem you don't even know about. And instead of spending hours digging through settings, downloading optimization apps or searching Reddit for answers, you could ask AI to investigate.

Claude Code, Anthropic's AI-powered coding assistant, has a surprising second use: helping diagnose what might be slowing down your PC or Mac. So before you start shopping for a new laptop, it's worth letting AI take a look.

If you're new to Claude Code, it might sound like something designed exclusively for developers, but Anthropic's AI-powered assistant can also help investigate what's happening inside your computer. It can examine system information, identify potential performance bottlenecks and explain what might be worth fixing, even if you don't know much about PC hardware.

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I can honestly say that this is an extremely easy fix and you don't have to know how to write a single line of code. Here's how to use Claude Code to investigate what's slowing down your PC.

1. Get Claude Code running on your computer

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First, you'll need access to Claude Code, which is available for Windows and macOS.

Unlike the regular Claude chatbot, Claude Code can work with files and run approved commands on your computer. This makes it useful for examining information about your system rather than simply offering generic troubleshooting advice.

You'll need a paid Claude plan or separately billed API access. Claude Pro starts at $20 per month when billed monthly.

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Once installed, launch Claude Code and sign in. For this exercise, keep it in a mode that requires your approval before running commands, and don't give it unrestricted access to your computer.

2. Give Claude Code this troubleshooting prompt

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The key is to ask Claude to investigate before making any changes.

Here's the prompt I'd start with: Act as an experienced PC performance technician. I want to find out whether my computer is running slower than its hardware should allow.

Identify my CPU, RAM, storage drives, operating system and available performance information. Check for common bottlenecks, including excessive background processes, startup apps, low disk space, outdated drivers and potentially misconfigured hardware.

Use only read-only diagnostic commands, and ask for approval before running each one. Do not install software, delete files, change system settings, modify the registry or alter hardware configurations.

Give me a report explaining what you found, which problems are confirmed, which are only possibilities and the safest fixes to try first. Explain everything in plain English.

This turns Claude Code into a troubleshooting assistant instead of just giving it permission to start changing things. It also encourages the AI to separate confirmed issues from guesses, something that's particularly important when dealing with hardware.

3. Look for these common performance problems

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Once Claude has gathered information, it may be able to identify several potential bottlenecks such as:

RAM running below its advertised speed: On some desktop PCs, memory may operate at a conservative default speed unless an appropriate memory profile is enabled in the BIOS. Claude can help compare reported memory speed with the specifications of the installed hardware, although it may need additional details to confirm the supported configuration.

Storage problems: A nearly full drive, sustained disk activity or a storage interface operating below its expected capabilities can affect performance. Claude can investigate some of these issues, but confirming an SSD's maximum speed may require a separate benchmark.

Too many background processes: If your PC feels sluggish even when you're doing very little, background applications may be consuming memory or processor resources. Claude can help identify which programs deserve closer attention.

Startup apps: Some software launches automatically every time you turn on your computer. While individual programs might seem harmless, too many running together can slow startup and affect responsiveness.

Display settings: A monitor running at a lower refresh rate than expected might make a powerful computer feel less responsive. Claude can help investigate resolution and refresh-rate settings, although identifying an incompatible cable may require a physical check.

Not every computer will have these problems. In fact, a correctly configured PC might have very little room for improvement.

4. Ask Claude to prioritize the fixes

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Once you've asked Claude to go through your PC to find possible problems, it's time for the work to begin. The next step is understanding which changes could actually make a noticeable difference.

Try this follow-up prompt: Based on your findings, rank the five changes most likely to improve my computer's everyday performance.

For each recommendation, explain the expected benefit, whether it costs money, the level of risk and how I can verify that it worked.

Prioritize reversible changes that don't require technical experience. Do not make any changes yourself.

Claude might recommend reviewing unnecessary startup apps, checking available storage space or investigating a driver issue.

However, suggestions involving BIOS settings, firmware, storage configuration or memory overclocking deserve additional caution. An incorrect change can make a computer unstable or prevent it from starting normally.

5. Check whether anything actually improved

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One of the biggest mistakes in PC optimization is assuming a change helped simply because your computer feels faster. But you'll want to ask Claude how to compare performance before and after each fix.

You can use Windows Task Manager to examine CPU, memory and disk activity, while more specialized benchmarking tools can help measure storage or processor performance when necessary.

Take measurements under similar conditions, and change only one thing at a time. That makes it easier to identify what actually worked.

You might discover that your PC had an easily fixed bottleneck. You might also find that its hardware is already performing exactly as designed.

Both outcomes are useful.

The bottom line

Sometimes you just want to know what's going on without calling your best tech friend. Claude Code lets you check on your own and even fix the problem in minutes. Rather than navigating through unfamiliar settings and trying to interpret confusing hardware information yourself, the AI assistant explains what the numbers mean and what deserves attention in easy-to-understand language.



And while this doesn't guarantee a faster computer, and Claude can still misinterpret diagnostic results or recommend the wrong fix, it's a quick solution before a bigger next step. Using Claude Code could help you figure out whether you really need a new laptop or whether there's a simpler problem worth investigating first.

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