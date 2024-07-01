Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Ultra specs revealed — what you need to know

Samsung's big summer event, Unpacked, is right around the corner, but that hasn't stopped leaks from hitting the web in the meantime. The latest leak claims to have the specs for Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra smartwatches, which are expected to debut at the Paris event.

The specs were leaked by a French website, Dealabs Magazine, and detailed what will come out in France. Mostly, it appears this might affect what color of the band the smartwatches feature, but otherwise, expect US versions of the watches to be the same.

Interestingly, Dealabs claims that the Galaxy Watch 7 will not have a price increase in France. The Galaxy Watch 6 debuted at $299 and $329 for the 40mm and 44mm sizes, respectively. Hopefully, this means that globally, the Galaxy Watch 7 price will match the Watch 6 numbers.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7

(Image credit: OnLeaks/SmartPrix)

From the specs, it looks like there will be four variants of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7.

The new watch comes in two sizes, 40mm and 44mm, which is the diameter of the watch face. Depending on configuration, both sizes will be available with Bluetooth connectivity only or with Bluetooth and 4G connectivity.

The 40mm size will launch in Green and Cream colorways, while the 44mm versions will choose Green or Silver.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Technical Specifications Header Cell - Column 0 40mm 44mm Dimensions 40.4 x 40.4 x 9.7 mm, 28.9 g 44.4 x 44.4 x 9.7 mm, 33.8 g Design Case: Aluminum Armor Front: Sapphire Glass Back: 3D Glass Dial Case: Aluminum Armor Front: Sapphire Glass Back: 3D Glass Dial Screen 1.3″ (432×432), 330 ppi, Super AMOLED 1.5″ (480×480), 327 ppi Super AMOLED Processor Exynos W1000 (5 core, 3nm) Exynos W1000 (5 core, 3nm) Memory RAM: 2 GB ROM: 32 GB RAM: 2 GB ROM: 32 GB Battery 300 mAh Typical, fast wireless charging 425 mAh Typical, fast wireless charging Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 2.4 GHz & 5 GHz NFC GPS dual frequency (L1+L5) Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 2.4 GHz & 5 GHz NFC GPS dual frequency (L1+L5) Operating System Wear OS Powered by Samsung 5.0 One UI Watch 6.0 Wear OS Powered by Samsung 5.0 One UI Watch 6.0 Sensors • GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo • Light and geomagnetic sensor • Accelerometer, gyroscope, barometer • BioActive sensors, temperature, heart rate sensors (electrical and optical) • Microphone and speaker • GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo • Light and geomagnetic sensor • Accelerometer, gyroscope, barometer • BioActive sensors, temperature, heart rate sensors (electrical and optical) • Microphone and speaker Resistance • IP6X dust protection • 5 ATM (waterproof up to 50 m) according to ISO Standard 22810:2010. • IP68 • US Standard military certification: MID STD 810 H • IP6X dust protection • 5 ATM (waterproof up to 50 m) according to ISO Standard 22810:2010. • IP68 • US Standard military certification: MID STD 810 H Compatibility • Android: Android 11.0 or later, RAM 1.5 GB or higher • Galaxy Buds (Buds + and later) • Android: Android 11.0 or later, RAM 1.5 GB or higher • Galaxy Buds (Buds + and later) Contents of Box • Galaxy Watch7 40mm + Sport Band (S/M) • USB C wireless charger • User manual Galaxy Watch7 44mm + Sport Band (M/L) • USB C wireless charger • User manual

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is the new smartwatch on the block from Samsung and looks poised to compete directly with the Apple Watch Ultra.

Unlike the Watch 7, the Galaxy Watch Ultra will only come in one version with some colorway variants. The watch features a 47mm face with Bluetooth and 4G connectivity.

Despite seeing the Watch Ultra with an orange band in various leaked images, the French site claims that the orange band will not be available in France. We haven't seen any reports of the colors being locked to specific regions. Outside of the orange band, the watch is expected to debut in Titanium Gray, Titanium Silver or Titanium White.

Other than the larger face and battery, for the most part, the Ultra watch looks to be pretty similar to the Watch 7. The Watch Ultra is also made from titanium, unlike the aluminum alloy in the Watch 7.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is expected to have a launch price of around $700.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Technical Specifications Header Cell - Column 0 47mm Height and weight 47mm: 47.4 x 47.1 x 12.1 mm, 60.5 g Materials Case: Titanium Front: Sapphire crystal Back: 3D Glass dial Screen 1.5″ (480×480), 327 ppi Super AMOLED Processor Exynos W1000 (5 core, 3nm) Memory RAM: 2 GB ROM: 32 GB Battery 590 mAh Typical Fast wireless charging Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 2.4 GHz & 5 GHz NFC GPS dual frequency (L1+L5) Operating System Wear OS Powered by Samsung 5.0 One UI Watch 6.0 Sensors • GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo • Light and geomagnetic sensor • Accelerometer, gyroscope, barometer • BioActive sensors, temperature, heart rate sensors (electrical and optical) • Microphone and speaker Resistance • IP6X dust protection • 10 ATM (waterproof up to 50 m) according to ISO Standard 22810:2010. • IP68 • US Standard military certification: MID STD 810 H Compatibility • Android: Android 11.0 or later, RAM 1.5 GB or higher • Galaxy Buds (Buds + and later) Contents of Box • Galaxy Watch Ultra 47 mm + Extreme Sport Band (M/L) • USB C wireless charger • User manual

