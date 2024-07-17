I wore a Fitbit almost every day for seven years, but I was after a wearable that'd track my steps and still look smart enough to wear at events. That's when I found the Withings ScanWatch — a hybrid smartwatch that looks like a regular watch.

I ditched my Fitbit and strapped on the ScanWatch. That was, until the upgraded model came available last year. And, right now, you can pick up the Withings ScanWatch 2 for just $297 at Amazon for Prime Day, saving you $50.

The thing I like about it the most is that the tracking side of things gets out of your way — the small LED display lets you browse today's stats, but for almost everything else, you need to go to the app instead, and most of the time, the ScanWatch 2 just looks like a classic wristwatch.

Withings ScanWatch 2: was $349 now $297

The Withings ScanWatch 2 looks like a regular wristwatch, but has a small LED display for viewing your daily stats. It is packed with features though, from heart rate monitor and ECG, to skin temperature tracking and workout logs, and the data syncs to the Withings app for easy analysis. And it lasts up to a month between charges!

Over the past few years, I've been trying to take a more mindful approach to tech. I still want to be able to track my stats (since long-term trends are really useful, especially to monitor my health conditions), but I don't want to be captive to constant notifications and reminders.

The ScanWatch 2 is the perfect balance. It can track your sleep, count your steps, log your workouts, and measure your heart rate without all the smart features I don't actually need if I have my phone nearby. But it also comes with one of the Apple Watch's best features — an ECG for keeping tabs on your heart.

And, unlike Apple's wearable, you won't need to charge it every day. Since it doesn't have a bright, colorful display or built-in GPS, the battery lasts seemingly forever. Generally, I only need to charge it once a month for a few hours.

If you're after a smartwatch that'll offer a deep connection with your phone, this isn't it; you'd be better off with the Apple Watch Series 9, which is also at its lowest price this Prime Day.

But if you want to pick up what I feel is Withings' greatest smartwatch without breaking the bank, now is a great time. Just don't hang around, as the Prime Day deals end at midnight on July 17.