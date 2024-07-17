Apple Watch Series 9 is $100 off and lowest price ever for Prime Day — but you don't have long

We're half way through Prime Day 2024 and there are some deals that are too good to pass up, like this huge $100 discount on the Apple Watch Series 9, which is just $299 at Amazon right now, but you don't have long to take advantage of this deal.

Prime Day officially draws to a close at midnight July 17, so if you're tempted by Apple's latest wearable, now's a great time to invest. It's also the lowest price we've seen for the Watch Series 9, which Apple has transformed into a fully-fledged health and fitness tracking wearable.

It has an ECG for monitoring your heart health and detecting irregular heart rhythms, and a skin temperature monitor that can help spot the onset of illness and predict the timing of your next period.

Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $299 @ Amazon

The Watch 9 is easily the top Apple Watch for most people, with a useful blend of fitness tracking sensors, support for Apple Pay, and several health monitoring features like ECG and skin temperature readings. And with the launch of watchOS 11 later this year, you'll get improved pregnancy tracking, a new Training Load assessment, and you'll (finally) be able to take a day off without breaking your activity streak.

This Prime Day Apple Watch deal only applies to the 41mm edition, but if you're after the 44mm version, you can pick up the Apple Watch Series 9 (44mm) for just $329, also saving you $100 on the regular MSRP for the larger strap.

The Series 9 watches come with all the performance improvements we've come to expect (like a more powerful processor and a brighter display), but also some new features, including double tap gestures to quick actions and improved Siri responses.

Fortunately, these aren't the only discounts around right now. There are plenty of other Prime Day Apple Watch deals, including sales on the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and money off essential accessories like the AirPods Pro and cases.

But don't hang around, as the next big sale event will be Black Friday in November, so if you want to strap on a new Apple Watch without breaking the bank, be sure to make your purchase before the deals end.