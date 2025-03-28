Don't wait — Save $70 on Samsung's Galaxy Watch 7 before Amazon's Big Spring Sale ends

Amazon's Big Spring Sale may be winding down, but you still have time to snag a new smartwatch at an impressive discount. Samsung's latest Galaxy Watch 7 is a wearable worth getting excited about, and right now you can buy it for the same price as the Galaxy Watch 6.

Amazon has the Galaxy Watch 7 marked down to $229 — a $70 savings and a great deal for a smart watch that offers a fantastic blend of style and functionality. We count the Galaxy Watch 7 among the best smartwatches, and it's our top pick for Android users on a budget thanks to its impressive AI-underpinned wellness insights, comfortable design, and loads of useful apps.

The e-retailer only has the Green and Cream colorways with a 40mm band marked down to $229, but you can find plenty of other colors and band options marked down as well. Just keep in mind that the Amazon Big Spring Sale will be over before you know it. It only runs through March 31, so you'll want to pounce on this deal before it's gone.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: was $299 now $229 at Amazon The Galaxy Watch 7 adds AI-powered insights to Samsung's popular smartwatch. There's a new Energy Score (like the Oura Ring's Readiness Score), and improved workout tracking, with performance comparisons to help you reach your exercise goals. And the FDA-authorized sleep apnea detection can help flag up potential sleep disturbances to bring up with your doctor.

The Galaxy Watch 7 inherits the same minimalist, round design as its predecessor (the Galaxy Watch 6), but while they may look indistinguishable, plenty of exciting upgrades can be found under the hood. With the Galaxy Watch 7, you get more accurate health and accelerometer sensors, AI analysis, and double the storage. And if you like to train outdoors, we found the built-in GPS to be quite accurate.

In our Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 review, Samsung's latest flagship smartwatch scored a near-perfect score of 4.5 out of 5. We were particularly impressed by the new, more accurate BioActive health sensor and Energy Score metric, which is updated daily and takes into account sleep quality, recent workouts, and more to help keep you motivated. We also found its AI-powered insights genuinely helpful.

Granted, to get the most from the Galaxy Watch 7, you'll need the latest Galaxy phones. If you have an older Android phone, the watch will still connect and perform most of its functions; you just lose out on new features like sleep apnea detection and a bit of the AI analysis — the same situation as with the Galaxy Ring.

If you're not sold on a Samsung-branded device, the good news is that there are plenty of smartwatch deals to be found in the Amazon Big Spring Sale. Amazon has plenty of Garmin deals, and if you have one of the best iPhones, you can also snag the Apple Watch SE for just $169 at Amazon. For even more ways to save, check out our round-up of the best Amazon Big Spring Sale deals.