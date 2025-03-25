Amazon’s Big Spring Sale knocks up to 53% off Garmin watches — here are 9 deals I’d buy now

Deals
By published

Save big on Garmin in Amazon's Big Spring Sale happening now

the Garmin Epix Pro 51mm on Tom&#039;s Guide writer Nick Harris-Fry&#039;s wrist
(Image credit: Future)
Hello, Spring! With more daylight and warmer temperatures, it's the perfect time for runners to enjoy their miles. Whether you're training for a race or running for fun, a Garmin watch can be an essential tool, and thanks to Amazon’s Spring Sale, you can score one at a serious discount.

Right now, you can grab the Garmin epix (Gen 2) for just $419, that's an incredible 53% off. The Garmin Forerunner 255 is also down to $249, saving you $150. And the deals don’t stop there! Big savings are also available on other popular Forerunner models, the Venu sq 2, the Instinct 2X Solar, the Garmin Heart Rate Monitor Pro Plus, and more.

Keep reading for the best Amazon Spring Sale deals on Garmin watches and accessories happening now.

Garmin Amazon Spring Sale Garmin deals

Garmin HRM Pro Plus
Garmin HRM Pro Plus: was $129 now $99 at Amazon

This isn't a watch deal, but it’s a Garmin accessory worth investing in. The HRM-Pro Plus provides more accurate heart rate data than a watch can, works with Garmin devices and fitness apps, and even tracks steps and calories when you're not wearing a watch. With a year-long battery life and easy setup, it's a great buy, especially at this price.

Garmin Venu Sq 2
Garmin Venu Sq 2: was $249 now $185 at Amazon

Earlier this month, we spotted this entry-level Garmin smartwatch for under $189 on Amazon. Now, the Spring Sale knocks off another $4. The Garmin Venu Sq 2 offers 11-day battery life, 24/7 health tracking, 25+ sports apps, and smart notifications, keeping you connected on both Android and iOS.

Garmin vívoactive 5
Garmin vívoactive 5: was $299 now $217 at Amazon

The Garmin Vivoactive 5 offers a well-rounded fitness tracking experience at a budget-friendly price. Featuring a vibrant AMOLED display, it provides access to a wide range of sports apps and advanced health metrics, including sleep and stress coaching.

Garmin Forerunner 255 Music
Garmin Forerunner 255 Music: was $399 now $249 at Amazon

The Garmin Forerunner 255 may lack the AMOLED display of the 265, but it still holds its own with a clear memory-in-pixel screen that’s easy to read in any conditions. It’s a great triathlon watch with dual-band GPS, training analysis, and music storage, and it's back at its lowest price with this Amazon discount.

Garmin Forerunner 955
Garmin Forerunner 955: was $499 now $349 at Amazon

The Garmin Forerunner 955 offers incredible value at this reduced price, packing in the same sports tracking and training analysis features found in newer models like the Forerunner 965 or Fenix 8 for significantly less. With offline maps, music storage, and a lightweight design, it's a great all-day sports watch.

Garmin Instinct 2X Solar
Garmin Instinct 2X Solar: was $449 now $321 at Amazon

The Garmin Instinct 2X Solar is designed for adventure, featuring dual-band GPS tracking, a built-in flashlight, and solar charging to extend its already long battery life. It's available in a range of colors and finishes, but prices vary. Most editions are included, but to get the full 36% discount, go for the black version.

Garmin Epix (Gen 2)
Garmin Epix (Gen 2): was $899 now $419 at Amazon

The Garmin Epix Gen 2 is now over half price off, dropping from $899 to just $419. This premium smartwatch features a stunning 1.3-inch AMOLED display, multi-band GPS for precise tracking, and built-in sports apps. With up to 16 days of battery life, this is a huge 53% discount worth grabbing.

Garmin fēnix 7X Pro Sapphire Solar
Garmin fēnix 7X Pro Sapphire Solar: was $999 now $746 at Amazon

The Garmin fēnix 7X Pro Sapphire Solar is now $746, down from $999, saving you 25%. It delivers top-tier sports tracking, navigation tools, and incredible battery life enhanced by solar charging. If you don’t need the mic, speaker, or dive-proof design of the new Fenix 8, this is a smart buy at a lower price.

Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2)
Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2): was $1,099 now $778 at Amazon

The Garmin Epix Gen 2 is the largest model in the Epix Gen 2 lineup, offering impressive battery life for an AMOLED sports watch. Even with the always-on display, it lasts around 10 days on a single charge. My colleague Nick Harris-Fry ran a 2:27 marathon wearing it, and praised this watch for it's reliable tracking and training analysis.

Jessica Downey
Jessica Downey
Senior Fitness Writer

Jessica has been a fitness writer at Tom’s Guide since 2023, bringing three years of experience writing about health, fitness, and the great outdoors. Her passion for exercise began during her childhood, where she spent weekends hiking and competing in local athletics club events. After earning a master’s degree in journalism from Cardiff University, Jessica found the perfect way to combine her love of storytelling and fitness into a career.

Jessica is passionate about testing fitness gear and tech, using her reviews to help readers make informed buying decisions. She ran her first marathon in April 2024, finishing it in 3 hours and 48 minutes. Through her training, she’s developed a deep understanding of what it takes to grow as a runner, from effective workouts and recovery techniques to selecting the right gear for every challenge.

When she’s not at her desk, Jessica enjoys spending time in the kitchen crafting new recipes, braving cold water swims and hiking.

