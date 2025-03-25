Amazon’s Big Spring Sale knocks up to 53% off Garmin watches — here are 9 deals I’d buy now

Hello, Spring! With more daylight and warmer temperatures, it's the perfect time for runners to enjoy their miles. Whether you're training for a race or running for fun, a Garmin watch can be an essential tool, and thanks to Amazon’s Spring Sale, you can score one at a serious discount.

Right now, you can grab the Garmin epix (Gen 2) for just $419, that's an incredible 53% off. The Garmin Forerunner 255 is also down to $249, saving you $150. And the deals don’t stop there! Big savings are also available on other popular Forerunner models, the Venu sq 2, the Instinct 2X Solar, the Garmin Heart Rate Monitor Pro Plus, and more.

Keep reading for the best Amazon Spring Sale deals on Garmin watches and accessories happening now.

Garmin Amazon Spring Sale Garmin deals

Garmin HRM Pro Plus: was $129 now $99 at Amazon This isn't a watch deal, but it’s a Garmin accessory worth investing in. The HRM-Pro Plus provides more accurate heart rate data than a watch can, works with Garmin devices and fitness apps, and even tracks steps and calories when you're not wearing a watch. With a year-long battery life and easy setup, it's a great buy, especially at this price.

Garmin Venu Sq 2: was $249 now $185 at Amazon Earlier this month, we spotted this entry-level Garmin smartwatch for under $189 on Amazon. Now, the Spring Sale knocks off another $4. The Garmin Venu Sq 2 offers 11-day battery life, 24/7 health tracking, 25+ sports apps, and smart notifications, keeping you connected on both Android and iOS.

Garmin vívoactive 5: was $299 now $217 at Amazon The Garmin Vivoactive 5 offers a well-rounded fitness tracking experience at a budget-friendly price. Featuring a vibrant AMOLED display, it provides access to a wide range of sports apps and advanced health metrics, including sleep and stress coaching.

Garmin Forerunner 255 Music: was $399 now $249 at Amazon The Garmin Forerunner 255 may lack the AMOLED display of the 265, but it still holds its own with a clear memory-in-pixel screen that’s easy to read in any conditions. It’s a great triathlon watch with dual-band GPS, training analysis, and music storage, and it's back at its lowest price with this Amazon discount.

Garmin Forerunner 955: was $499 now $349 at Amazon The Garmin Forerunner 955 offers incredible value at this reduced price, packing in the same sports tracking and training analysis features found in newer models like the Forerunner 965 or Fenix 8 for significantly less. With offline maps, music storage, and a lightweight design, it's a great all-day sports watch.

Garmin Instinct 2X Solar: was $449 now $321 at Amazon The Garmin Instinct 2X Solar is designed for adventure, featuring dual-band GPS tracking, a built-in flashlight, and solar charging to extend its already long battery life. It's available in a range of colors and finishes, but prices vary. Most editions are included, but to get the full 36% discount, go for the black version.