Hurry! The Apple Watch SE is just $169 right now in Amazon Big Spring Sale

In the market for a new Apple Watch? Now is a great time to snag one at a discounted price. Amazon’s Big Spring Sale just kicked off and all three current Apple Watch models are marked down, including the Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Series 10 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 in its snazzy/new Carbon Black colorway.
The biggest discount is on the Apple Watch SE, which is just $169 on Amazon right now and 32% off. While I’ve seen the SE sell for a little less ($149) — specifically during last year’s Black Friday season — this is the cheapest it's been for months and still a smoking hot bargain.
Prefer the latest model? You can get $100 off the Apple Watch Series 10 during Amazon’s sales event, too.
The Apple Wath SE may have debuted in 2022 but it remains our top pick as the best cheap smartwatch you can buy today. This is especially true when you knock $80 off the price. Available in two sizes 40mm and 44mm, the smaller one is optimal for folks who prefer minimal wrist bulk. Plus, it offers nearly all the same features found on the higher-end models.
The Apple Watch 10 is the best overall smartwatch for most people thanks to its thin design, bright and easy-to-view screen, responsive interface, fast charging, plethora of smart, wellness and communication features and sleek aesthetic. Choose from a 42mm or 46mm case size and your choice of Sport Loop or Sport Band strap.
We didn’t get an Apple Watch Ultra 3 during last fall’s product release event in Cupertino but Cook and Co. did unveil a slick new Satin Black version of the brand’s rugged wearable. With 100 meters of water resistance, a ridiculously bright screen, a customizable Action button and the best battery life of the bunch, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is, well, the ultimate Apple Watch. Available in only 47mm, this deal comes with an equally stylish dark green Alpine Loop strap.
