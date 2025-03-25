Hurry! The Apple Watch SE is just $169 right now in Amazon Big Spring Sale

Deals
By published

And the Apple Watch 10 is $100 off

Apple Watch SE shown in a user&#039;s hand on a neon green and grey fabric strap; the background is bright orange
(Image credit: Dan Bracaglia/Tom's Guide)

In the market for a new Apple Watch? Now is a great time to snag one at a discounted price. Amazon’s Big Spring Sale just kicked off and all three current Apple Watch models are marked down, including the Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Series 10 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 in its snazzy/new Carbon Black colorway.

The biggest discount is on the Apple Watch SE, which is just $169 on Amazon right now and 32% off. While I’ve seen the SE sell for a little less ($149) — specifically during last year’s Black Friday season — this is the cheapest it's been for months and still a smoking hot bargain.

Prefer the latest model? You can get $100 off the Apple Watch Series 10 during Amazon’s sales event, too.

Amazon Big Spring Sale – Apple Watch deals links

Amazon Big Spring Sale – Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch SE (2022)
Apple Watch SE (2022): was $249 now $169 at Amazon

The Apple Wath SE may have debuted in 2022 but it remains our top pick as the best cheap smartwatch you can buy today. This is especially true when you knock $80 off the price. Available in two sizes 40mm and 44mm, the smaller one is optimal for folks who prefer minimal wrist bulk. Plus, it offers nearly all the same features found on the higher-end models.

View Deal
Apple Watch Series 10
Apple Watch Series 10: was $429 now $329 at Amazon

The Apple Watch 10 is the best overall smartwatch for most people thanks to its thin design, bright and easy-to-view screen, responsive interface, fast charging, plethora of smart, wellness and communication features and sleek aesthetic. Choose from a 42mm or 46mm case size and your choice of Sport Loop or Sport Band strap.

View Deal
Apple Watch Ultra 2 (Satin Black)
Apple Watch Ultra 2 (Satin Black): was $799 now $741 at Amazon

We didn’t get an Apple Watch Ultra 3 during last fall’s product release event in Cupertino but Cook and Co. did unveil a slick new Satin Black version of the brand’s rugged wearable. With 100 meters of water resistance, a ridiculously bright screen, a customizable Action button and the best battery life of the bunch, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is, well, the ultimate Apple Watch. Available in only 47mm, this deal comes with an equally stylish dark green Alpine Loop strap.

View Deal

Apple Watches aren’t the only wearables you can save some serious scrilla on during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale. Check out my colleague Jess’ roundup of the best Garmin Watch deals.

See more Smartwatches Deals
Dan Bracaglia
Dan Bracaglia
Senior Writer, Fitness & Wearables

Dan Bracaglia is the Tom’s Guide editorial lead for all things smartwatches, fitness trackers and outdoor gear. With 15 years of experience as a consumer technology journalist testing everything from Oura Rings to instant cameras, Dan is deeply passionate about helping readers save money and make informed purchasing decisions. In the past year alone, Dan has assessed major product releases from the likes of Apple, Garmin, Google, Samsung, Polar and many others. 

An avid outdoor adventurer, Dan is based in the U.S. Pacific Northwest where he takes advantage of the beautiful surroundings every chance he gets. A lover of kayaking, hiking, swimming, biking, snowboarding and exploring, he also makes every effort to combine his day job with his passions. When not assessing the sleep tracking and heart rate accuracy of the latest tach gadgets, you can find him photographing Seattle’s vibrant underground music community.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Apple Watch SE
Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Apple Watch SE get huge discounts in epic Amazon sale
Apple Watch 10 models shown at Apple event
Best Apple Watch deals in March 2025
a photo of the Apple Watch SE 1st gen
The Apple Watch SE just dropped to $199 so you can track your fitness goals for less
a photo of the Apple Watch SE 1st gen
Apple Watch SE just crashed to $169 at Amazon for all your fitness New Year's goals
Apple Watch Ultra 2 with Apple Watch 10
Presidents' Day Apple Watch deals: my top picks from just $199
Apple Watch Series 10 lowest price
Apple Watch 10 returns to lowest ever price on Amazon — get it now for just $329
Latest in Smartwatches
Apple Watch SE shown in a user&#039;s hand on a neon green and grey fabric strap; the background is bright orange
Hurry! The Apple Watch SE is just $169 right now in Amazon Big Spring Sale
the Garmin Epix Pro 51mm on Tom&#039;s Guide writer Nick Harris-Fry&#039;s wrist
Amazon’s Big Spring Sale knocks up to 53% off Garmin watches — here are 9 deals I’d buy now
The Amazfit T-Rex 3 shown close-up on a user&#039;s wrist with the snorkeling and surfing workout tracking modes displayed; colorful flowers are out of focus in the background
7 reasons why this budget-friendly smartwatch is my new go-to for surfing and swimming
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch Ultra 3 just tipped for two major upgrades
Apple Watch SE (2022) shown on wrist
Apple Watch SE 3 reportedly in ’serious jeopardy’ — here’s why
Apple Watch Series 10
Future Apple Watch models could get a surprising new feature — what we know
Latest in Deals
Apple Watch SE shown in a user&#039;s hand on a neon green and grey fabric strap; the background is bright orange
Hurry! The Apple Watch SE is just $169 right now in Amazon Big Spring Sale
Skechers main image
Skechers crash as low as $23 in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale — 15 deals I’m shopping now on sneakers, sandals and more
Sonos Ace headphones
There's a massive Sonos sale at Amazon right now — here's the 5 deals I'd buy with my own money
Anker Soundcore P20i wireless earbud and charging case (in black) on a table, with the hexagonal Tom&#039;s Guide Amazon Spring Sale Deals badge overlaid in the bottom left corner of the image
These cheap wireless earbuds are 50% off for Amazon Spring Sale — and they've never let me down
Amazon Spring Sale Fashion
Amazon’s spring sale knocks up to 60% off fashion — 11 deals I’d shop now from Crocs, Adidas and more
the jbl bar 1300x a black soundbar with HDMI ports, two surround channel speakers, a subwoofer wirelessly connected
My favorite soundbar is a massive $400 off in Amazon's Spring Sale — this is the one I'd buy
More about smartwatches
the Garmin Epix Pro 51mm on Tom&#039;s Guide writer Nick Harris-Fry&#039;s wrist

Amazon’s Big Spring Sale knocks up to 53% off Garmin watches — here are 9 deals I’d buy now
The Amazfit T-Rex 3 shown close-up on a user&#039;s wrist with the snorkeling and surfing workout tracking modes displayed; colorful flowers are out of focus in the background

7 reasons why this budget-friendly smartwatch is my new go-to for surfing and swimming
nyc spring day AI image

OpenAI just unveiled new ChatGPT image generator powered by Sora — here's what you can do now
See more latest
Most Popular
Skechers main image
Skechers crash as low as $23 in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale — 15 deals I’m shopping now on sneakers, sandals and more
Sonos Ace headphones
There's a massive Sonos sale at Amazon right now — here's the 5 deals I'd buy with my own money
A cute, fluffy cat naps on the ViscoSoft Hybrid Lux Topper with an Amazon deals badge in the corner
My favorite mattress toppers are up to 62% off in Amazon's Big Spring Sale — 3 deals I'd buy
the jbl bar 1300x a black soundbar with HDMI ports, two surround channel speakers, a subwoofer wirelessly connected
My favorite soundbar is a massive $400 off in Amazon's Spring Sale — this is the one I'd buy
Anker Soundcore P20i wireless earbud and charging case (in black) on a table, with the hexagonal Tom&#039;s Guide Amazon Spring Sale Deals badge overlaid in the bottom left corner of the image
These cheap wireless earbuds are 50% off for Amazon Spring Sale — and they've never let me down
The Siena Essential Memory Foam Mattress on a bed frame in a bedroom, an Amazon Spring Sale Deals page (left)
Amazon's Big Spring Sale — 3 cheap mattress deals I'd shop from just $109
A woman sleeping on a curved white pillow in a brightly lit room
Amazon's Big Spring Sale: 5 pillows I recommend for all sleepers as the Tom’s Guide bedding writer
Amazon Spring Sale Fashion
Amazon’s spring sale knocks up to 60% off fashion — 11 deals I’d shop now from Crocs, Adidas and more
Asus ROG Strix 18 gaming laptop with deal tag superimposed
Asus ROG Strix 18 gaming laptop with RTX 4070 power is $450 off, but you'll want to act fast
Pixel 9 with Amazon Spring Sale badge.
Sorry Amazon — Mint Mobile has you beat with this $579 Pixel 9 deal