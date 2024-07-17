Apple Watch SE 2 falls to its lowest ever price in massive Prime Day deal — don't miss out!

Prime Day is almost over, and Apple is continuing to storm the sale with huge discounts across the range. This one is perfect for anyone looking to get into the world of smartwatches on the cheap.

Right now, the Apple Watch SE 2nd Generation is just $169, which is a huge $80 saving that brings it down to its lowest ever price.

Apple Watch SE 2022 (GPS/40mm): was $249 now $169 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The latest Apple Watch SE sports a modern processor (S8), Crash Detection capability, and watchOS 10. It's also priced from $249, which is $30 cheaper than last year's model. In our Apple Watch SE 2022 review, we called it the best Apple Watch value you'll find.

The second-gen Apple Watch SE may be the budget option of the family, but that doesn't mean you're not getting a stellar experience. The S8 processor keeps things moving along nicely, and watchOS 10 gives you a bunch of great health and fitness features.

Plus, the new low-power mode is great for stretching your battery life when you’re going to be away from a charger for an extended period of time. You can expect to get around 24 hours of life from the low-power mode. That's an impressive increase from the standard 18 hours without it enabled.

That said, it does lack an always-on display, ECG support, and Apple's new skin temperature sensor. Those features are limited to the pricier Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Nevertheless, this is a great entry price into the world of wearables and the current model holds a spot in our best smartwatch guide. Today's deals make them an even better value as they're both currently at their lowest price ever.