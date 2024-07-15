Save $100 on the Apple Watch Series 9 with this massive Amazon Prime Day deal

We're only a day away from the start of Amazon Prime Day 2024, where the retailer slashes prices exclusively for Prime members. But you don't need to wait until then to pick up the mighty Apple Watch Series 9 for just $299 at Amazon, saving you $100 on the regular price.

This is the lowest price we've seen for the latest Apple Watch, which was only released in late 2023. And, along with the rugged Ultra 2, it's easily one of the best Apple Watches you can buy right now, thanks to its fitness and health tracking features.

Although billed as a smartwatch, the past few editions have seen the Apple Watch transform into a fully-fledged health and fitness wearable with the addition of an ECG for monitoring your heart health and skin temperature recordings, alongside the usual combination of sleep, steps, and workout tracking.

Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $299 @ Amazon

The Watch 9 is less than a year old and is easily the top Apple Watch for most people, with a useful blend of fitness tracking sensors, support for Apple Pay, and several health monitoring features like ECG and skin temperature readings. And with the launch of watchOS 11 later this year, you'll get improved pregnancy tracking, a new Training Load assessment, and you'll (finally) be able to take a day off without breaking your activity streak.

This Prime Day Apple Watch deal only applies to the 41mm edition, but if you're after the 44mm version, you can pick up the Apple Watch Series 9 (44mm) for just $329, also saving you $100 on the regular MSRP for the larger strap.

The Series 9 watches come with all the performance improvements we've come to expect (like a more powerful processor and a brighter display), but also some new features, including double tap gestures to quick actions and improved Siri responses.

Fortunately, these aren't the only discounts around right now. There are plenty of other Prime Day Apple Watch deals, including sales on the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and money off essential accessories like the AirPods Pro and cases.

However, since it'll only work with Apple's devices, if don't own an iPhone, then you'll want to pick up one of the best smartwatches for Android instead, where there's a bit more variety in design, price, and features.