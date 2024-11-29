Apple Watch 10 vs. Apple Watch SE: Which Black Friday Apple Watch deal should you buy?

Thanks to the best Apple Watch Black Friday deals, you can score discounts of up to $100 off what most people consider the most popular smartwatch. But there are several different Apple Watch models on sale right now, and it's not entirely clear which one is right to buy.

There are two standout Apple Watch Black Friday deals to consider — the Apple Watch Series 10 is on sale for $329 at Amazon, while Amazon also has the Apple Watch SE is at its lowest price of $149. That's a pretty significant price gap depending on your shopping budget this Black Friday.

While they're both among the best Apple Watch options, there are key differences between the Apple Watch 10 vs. Apple Watch SE to keep in mind before checking out with your Black Friday deal.

Lowest price! Apple Watch 10 (GPS/42mm): was $399 now $329 at Amazon The flagship Apple Watch offers a thinner/lighter design, faster charging, and a new FDA-authorized sleep apnea detection feature. Other new key features include 30% more screen area, rounded corners, and a first-ever wide angle OLED display. Right now, it's available in 42mm and 46mm sizes for $329 and $359, respectively.

As someone who has tested both smartwatches, I recommend the Apple Watch Series 10 deal in most instances. As Apple's flagship smartwatch, it provides best-in-class performance and a processor that's more future-proof than the Apple Watch SE. Although you'll spend more upfront, the Apple Watch 10 should last you up to 4 or 5 years of use.

In my Apple Watch 10 review I said the optimized watchOS 11 experience and faster charging are worthwhile and make this the Apple Watch to get for new and returning Apple Watch users ready to upgrade alike. I would snatch it while it's on sale now, considering it probably won't drop any further in price until summer 2025.

Apple Watch SE (40mm): was $249 now $149 at Amazon The second-generation Apple Watch SE is the best budget Apple Watch, with many of the range's most useful features thanks to a recent upgrade to watchOS 11. It has the same battery life and water resistance as the flagship Apple Watch 10, though without the newer watch's sleep apnea notifications. It's great value at the best of times, and an even better deal with this $100 discount.

An alternative choice, the Apple Watch SE is understandably attractive at $149. That's $100 off the full price of what's already Apple's most affordable smartwatch.

Compared to the Apple Watch Series 10, the Apple Watch SE doesn't have an Always On Display, SpO2/ECG readings, and a few other modern features like the Double Tap gesture. It also uses an older chipset that may become obsolete (software update-wise) before the Apple Watch Series 10's chip.

That said, if you're upgrading from an Apple Watch Series 3 (I know there are people out there who are still holding on), the Apple Watch SE will feel like a significant update at a low cost. It's also a good choice for first-time smartwatch users, such as children or older adults who just need a smartwatch for the basics.

Either way, these prices on the Apple Watch Series 10 and Apple Watch SE are the best you're going to see during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. If one of these deals has caught your eye, don't hesitate to check out — I'm already seeing some of these sales go in and out of stock at big retailers like Amazon. If that's the case for you as well, the best way to stay up to date on inventory is to follow our Apple Watch Black Friday deals live blog throughout the weekend.