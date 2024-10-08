Act fast! Snag a Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 for nearly 50% off for October Prime Day deals

Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, which means there's never been a better time to scoop up one of the best smartwatches on the market for cheap. If you're on the hunt for the best deal on an Android smartwatch, Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 just dropped to its lowest price to date.

Right now you can get the Galaxy Watch 6 for $169 at Amazon — almost half off its usual retail price of $329 for a savings of $160. The e-retailer is sold out of every size except the 44mm band, so this is one deal you'll want to jump on before it's gone.

If you're still undecided, be sure to check out our Galaxy Watch 6 vs Galaxy Watch 6 Classic comparison to find out the main differences between Samsung's last-gen watches as well as our round-up of the best smartwatch deals going on this Prime Day.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: was $329 now $169 @ Amazon

The Galaxy Watch 6 is available in 40mm and 44mm models. In our Galaxy Watch 6 review, we said it's the most polished Samsung smartwatch yet with substantial upgrades like a brighter display, comprehensive sleep tracking features, and a slimmer design. Best Buy is knocking $50 off, which is one of the best Galaxy Watch 6 deals right now.

In our review of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, we called the wearable the "most polished Samsung smartwatch yet” and highlighted its “thoughtful design and wellness upgrades.” While it's since been replaced in our best fitness trackers list with the Galaxy Watch 7, which is also discounted this Prime Day, Samsung's latest wearable is still close to full price, whereas the Galaxy Watch 6 is a whopping 48% off.

We loved the Galaxy Watch 6 for its substantial upgrades over the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, adding comprehensive sleep tracking and improved health monitoring features. It sports a reworked design that's around 30% slimmer than its predecessor and a revamped display with a peak of 2,000 nits — twice the brightness of most other watches.

It's easy to see why the Galaxy Watch 6 claims a high spot on our best Samsung watch rankings, and if you’re looking to buy one we absolutely recommend scoring this Amazon deal while it lasts. Best of all, Samsung promises four years of Wear OS updates and security updates, which makes this deal an even better value.