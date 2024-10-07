Hurry! 7 best Apple Watch Prime Day deals you can already get now

Amazon's October Prime Day (officially known as the Big Deals Days) will run across October 8-9, but we're already seeing plenty of huge discounts on many of the best Apple Watches ahead of the main event.

Right now, you can pick up the Apple Watch 10 for $376 at Amazon, saving you over $20 on Apple's latest smartwatch. Or, pick up the Apple Watch 9 for just $329 at Amazon, saving you $100 on the regular price. With the release of watchOS 11, you get many of the Watch 10's features on the Series 9.

Meanwhile, the rugged Apple Watch Ultra 2 is down to $734 at Amazon, so you can pick up the brand's rugged outdoors watch at a rare discount that brings the Ultra 2 down to its lowest-ever price.

But there are plenty of savings to be found on a range of Apple Watches, including the Wi-Fi and cellular models, and different colors and bands. So, we've rounded the best discounts to help you get a new smartwatch without breaking the bank. And for rolling coverage of the latest deals be sure to check out our Prime Day live blog.

Best Prime Day Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch 10: was $399 now $376 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch 10 has only been out for a few weeks but you can already save $23 on this flagship smartwatch. It has a larger, brighter OLED display and a thinner, lighter case. Plus, there's improved noise suppression on phone calls, on-wrist translations, and the new sleep apnea detection feature. Like its predecessors, it only has 18 hours of battery, but it's still the top Apple Watch available right now.

Apple Watch 9 (GPS/45mm): was $429 now $329 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch 9 launched in late 2023 and comes with plenty of health and fitness sensors, like an ECG for heart rhythm tracking and skin temperature monitoring. The battery life is the same as the new Apple Watch 10 (18 hours) and you can access the sleep apnea detection feature that launched with the Watch 10 as part of watchOS 11.

Apple Watch 9 (GPS + Cellular/45mm): was $749 now $599 @ Amazon

The standard Watch 9 only has Wi-Fi connectivity, but if you want to leave your phone at home and stay connected with phone calls and texts, this cellular model is also discounted by $150 for Prime Day.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: was $799 now $734 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the brand's alternative to the best Garmin watches; a rugged option designed for the outdoors. It is waterproof to 100m, lasts 36 hours between charges, and is made of 95% recycled aluminum. In our Apple Watch Ultra 2 review, we felt that the new processor was only a modest upgrade on the original, but its still an excellent smartwatch for the outdoors.

Apple Watch SE 2022 (GPS/40mm): was $249 now $189 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch SE (2022) can upgrade to watchOS 11, so you get access to many of the latest features. It has the same chip as the Apple Watch 8 and the same 18-hour battery life as the Watch 9 and Watch 10, but doesn't have the ECG and skin temperature sensors of the flagship models. If you want to use your watch for working out, the Apple Watch SE (2022) with Sport Loop band is also down to $199.

Best Prime Day Apple Watch accessory deals

AirPods Pro 2 (2022): was $249 now $189 @ Amazon

The AirPods Pro 2 are still the top headphones for many iPhone users, thanks to their close integration with other Apple products, including the Apple Watch. For less than $200 right now, you get impressive noise cancellation, a transparency mode, Spatial Audio for immersive playback, and up to six hours of battery per bud.

Apple Watch Sport Band — Bright Orange (41mm): was $49 now $36

This vibrantly-orange strap is an excellent alternative to the already-durable default Apple Watch band. It has a pin-and-tuck enclosure for easy (but secure) adjustments and easy-clean materials for when your workouts get sweaty.

FAQs

When does Prime Day start? Amazon Prime Day 2024 takes place across October 8 and 9, 2024. Although technically called Amazon Big Deals Days, it's the second Prime Day following the retailer's summer sale in July. However, we're seeing deals go live even before the official start date, so if you're looking to save on some of the latest Apple Watches, then don't delay as some deals may only last up to a couple of hours.

Are Apple Watches on sale for Prime Day? Apple recently launched the Apple Watch 10, the latest version of its popular smartwatch, which is already discounted just a few weeks after launch. So we also expect to see plenty of deals on older models, including the Series 9 and SE (2022) in our roundup above. But all models back to the Apple Watch 6 will receive watchOS 11, which brings the latest software and features. You'll need the Series 9, Series 10 or Ultra 2 if you want the new sleep apnea feature though. However, if you're happy to forgo some of these exclusive features, Prime Day is a great time to pick up an Apple Watch at a discount and save yourself money on these health and fitness monitoring wearables.