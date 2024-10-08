I test smartwatches for a living — these are the 9 Amazon Prime Day smartwatch deals I'd actually buy

I've been testing smartwatches and fitness trackers for over ten years, from with the original Pebble (before the company was sold to Fitbit) and first generation Samsung Galaxy Gear Watch through to the latest health-focused models like the Withings ScanWatch 2 and outdoors-ready Amazfit T-Rex 3, which is currently $30 off at Amazon.

So, I've gone through the Prime Day smartwatch deals to find the sales that are actually worth your money, with options from Apple, Google, Garmin and the budget-friendly Fitbit alternative Amazfit.

If I had to recommend a single Prime Day deal, it'd be that the Google Pixel Watch 2 is down to just $170 right now at Amazon, saving you $80. I'm disappointed that Google has slowly chipped away at the Fitbit brand, but the Pixel Watch 2 has most of Fitbit's best features, along with genuinely useful tools like Fall Detection.

There are also great savings to be found on the latest Apple Watches. For example, the Apple Watch SE has crashed to just $169. You'll also find rugged Garmin and Samsung models in the Prime Day smartwatch sales. And you can keep up with the latest from Amazon's two-day sales event with our Prime Day live blog.

Prime Day smartwatch deals

Apple Watch 10: was $399 now $376 @ Amazon

Apple only announced the Watch 10 a month ago, but it's already discounted for Prime Day. The $23 saving isn't much, but as you'll see in our Apple Watch 10 review, we found it's easily still the best Apple Watch, with a lighter, thinner design and brighter display that you can actually see in sunlight. And it comes with watchOS 11, bringing Apple's new sleep apea detection feature in tow.

Amazfit T-Rex 3: was $279 now $250 @ Amazon

I just spent two weeks testing the T-Rex 3 while on vacation in Canada, wearing it for daily use and trying out the onboard GPS tracking during hikes. It was easy to use, the battery life is incredible (the watch only dropped to around 40% after two weeks of moderate use), and you can install guided workout and meditation apps. It's a great value option anyway, and even better with this Prime Day discount.

Apple Watch SE 2022 (GPS/40mm): was $249 now $169 @ Amazon

Apple's budget smartwatch can upgrade to watchOS 11, so you get a lot of the latest features without breaking the bank, especially with this $80 discount. It has the same chip and battery life as the Apple Watch 8, but misses out on the ECG and temperature sensors of the flagship models. If you can do without, this is one of the best value smartwatches out there.

Garmin Forerunner 255: was $349 now $299 @ Amazon

The Forerunner 255 was the greatest Garmin watch, until the brand released the Forerunner 265. But it's still an impressive device with accurate GPS, multisport training modes, and on-board music storage. Plus, Garmin is one of the few brands around that doesn't charge a fee to access its training analysis tools and detailed insights.

Google Pixel Watch 2: was $249 now $170 @ Amazon

Google launched the Pixel Watch 3 a few months back with some performance upgrades, but the Wi-Fi edition of the Pixel Watch 2 is still a fantastic health and fitness smartwatch, packed with Google features like direction and contactless payments next to Fitbit's popular fitness and workout tracking capabilities.

Amazfit Bip 5 was $89 now $66 @ Amazon

Yes, the Amazfit Bip 5 looks like an Apple Watch, but it's not a cheap imitation. Instead, when we tested the Bip 5, we found that it's one of the top alternatives to Fitbit's now-discontinued smartwatches. The watch face is extremely customizable, the battery can last up to 10 days (significantly more than the Apple Watch's 18 hours), and effectively tracks your sleep, steps, and workouts.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: was $799 now $734 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is an alternative to the best Garmin watches; a rugged watch designed for the outdoors. It can last 36 hours between charges (double the standard Apple Watch), and is waterproof to 100m. During our Apple Watch Ultra 2 review, we found that the processor only offered modest upgrades over the first-gen Ultra, but it's still a great outdoors adventure watch.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: was $649 now $548 @ Amazon

If you don't own an iPhone, this is the Android equivalent to the Apple Watch Ultra 2. It has a sportier design than the Galaxy Watch 7, with improved battery life and onboard GPS for tracking your hikes, runs and other outdoor activities. This is the lowest price we've seen it drop to so far, with discounts on all colors and the steepest savings on the orange and gray editions.