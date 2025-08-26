Fitness Trackers

Exclusive: Oura VP hints at a future where ‘complementary wearables’ assist your smart ring

Augmented Reality

I just tested a smart ring that can control your AR glasses — and this is what wearables have been missing

iPhones

Apple just revealed what the 'all-glass' iPhone of the future could look like — and it's something to behold

Smartwatches

Touch ID on Apple Watch — New Code Reveals Major Security Boost for Future Models

Smart Rings

Samsung Galaxy Ring 2 is reportedly in the works — but we could be waiting a while

Fitness Trackers

Samsung Galaxy Ring 2 — everything we know so far