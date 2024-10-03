I used a sunrise alarm clock for a week and it didn’t wake me up once — here’s why I'll still use it

Much like everyone, when the darker mornings and earlier evenings arrive, I find it more and more difficult to wake up feeling alert and ready to tackle the day. Waking up in the dark isn’t healthy for any of us, but unfortunately, there’s not much we can do to avoid this during winter.

This is where sunrise alarm clocks come in. By gradually lighting your room as you wake up, they’re designed to slowly lift you out of deep sleep, mimicking the rising sun. As someone who’s mental health takes a hit every winter, I decided to try the Lumie Bodyclock Shine 300 to see whether light could make all the difference.

For other ways to improve the quality of your sleep this winter, our guide to the best mattress of the year spans budgets and sleep needs. And, although it didn't wake me up one during a week-long testing period, a sunrise alarm clock is another sleep-enhancing product I'll be leaning on as the mornings get darker. Here’s why.

How do sunrise alarm clocks work?

There are plenty of studies that prove how important natural light in the morning is for our mood, energy levels, and sleep. However, in the winter, it’s near impossible to wake to natural light.

Sunrise alarm clocks work by gently waking you up with light. Half an hour before your intended wake time, a lamp will slowly get brighter and brighter, simulating a sunrise. Aside from this, most of these alarm clocks have other features like sound to accompany the sunrise and a sunset option.

My first impressions of the sunrise alarm clock

I tried the Lumie Bodyclock Shine 300, and when I first opened it the various different features were overwhelming. From setting your favorite radio stations to choosing between 15 different sounds (including kittens purring and goats?!), as well as all the different sunset options meant I dreaded setting it up.

However, after following the instructions, the set up was a lot easier than I thought it would be, and I set the alarm for the following morning with a sunrise and no sound (I set a back up alarm on my phone) to see how I’d find it.

I also liked the design. It is compact and sleek and works perfectly as a bedside table lamp, replacing our usual clunky lamp that takes up most of the space.

Did the sunrise alarm clock work?

I had high hopes of waking up gently to a beautiful sunrise, but the reality didn’t quite live up to them. No matter how bright I set the sunrise, it didn’t wake me up. Every morning for a week I woke up to my phone alarm, opening my eyes to a fully lit room.

While the light aspect didn’t work as I had expected, I still enjoyed waking up to light, as opposed to a dark, cold room. However, my partner wasn’t a fan. If you have a different schedule to the person you share a room with, it’s difficult to manage.

With a phone, you can quickly turn the alarm off, but with the sunrise, your partner may be more sensitive to light than you, waking up before you even realise your bedroom is lit.

However, aside from these few hiccups, I have really enjoyed using the Lumie Sunrise Alarm Clock and will definitely continue to. Here’s why.

3 Reasons why I’d still use a sunrise alarm clock

Mornings are easier

Struggling to get going in the morning can have a knock on impact on the rest of the day. I found waking up to light made me feel alert and awake almost immediately, helping me get my day started quickly and easily.

I also didn’t find waking up to a bright light annoying in any way, the tone of the light and the brightness was just right, creating a cozy atmosphere.

My mood is better

No one enjoys leaving their cozy, warm bed and venturing out into the dark world. Not only does waking up in the dark effect our circadian rhythm, but it can also be one of the main causes of SAD (seasonal affective disorder) and low mood and depression in the winter.

As someone who has long battled mental health struggles as the season changes, the Lumie Bodyclock helped a lot. Waking up to a warm light made me feel more ready for the day ahead and inherently optimistic, setting the tone for the rest of the day.

I love the other features

It’s not just the sunrise feature that makes me want to use this clock. I loved all of the features, but especially the sunset. By simply pressing the sunset button, the lamp would slowly dim over 30 minutes. I found this perfect for winding down and, without fail, once the lamp had fully dimmed I was asleep.

Alongside this, the weird and wacky sound options gave my husband and I a lot of joy. Who wouldn’t want to wake up to the sound of goats or the purr of kittens? It sounds silly, but laughing that early in the morning sets you up for a great day.

How to get better sleep in the winter

While investing in sleep tech can help your sleep in the winter, there are plenty of other ways to ensure you’re getting the rest you need. Read our guide on waking up on darker mornings for more tips and advice.

Keep your routine consistent

With your circadian rhythm already suffering from the season change and the dark mornings, keeping your nighttime routine consistent is essential.

Going to bed and waking up at the same time every day will help your body know when it’s time to feel alert and time to feel sleepy, making it easier to fall asleep and wake up.

Invest in the perfect mattress

Choosing one of the right mattress to suit your sleep needs will improve the quality of sleep you’re getting.

Whether you’re waking up with aches or pains or feel tired no matter how much sleep you get, a mattress that accommodates your sleeping position and cradles your body while offering support and pressure relief can make all the difference.

Practise good sleep hygiene

Sleep hygiene refers to the habits you make before bed. Some can help you get better sleep, others can hinder the quality of sleep you’re getting.

Some good sleep hygiene practices include screen-free time an hour before bed, not working in your bedroom, and avoiding late night sugary snacks.