How to sleep after a scary movie marathon — 5 expert tips for Halloween

Ghost and ghouls might be frightening but let's be honest; there are few things scarier than sleep deprivation. With Halloween knocking at the door many of us are planning an evening snuggled up with the most terrifying movies we can find — followed by a night lying awake, keeping a close eye on the shadows.

We love a scary film here at Tom's Guide and we have plenty of suggestions for a horror movie marathon (check out our Trick or Stream hub for our favorite frightening flicks). But we also love a good night's sleep, and it's hard to drift off when your body is locked in fight-or-flight mode.

That's why we asked an expert how to sleep well after a spooky movie. These tips are easy to follow (even if your hands are shaking) and can help you achieve a scarily good night's sleep.

Why is it hard to sleep after watching scary movies?

Scary movies make your body feel under threat and it responds by raising cortisol and adrenaline levels. These high-alert hormones provide the quick response you'd need if you really were in danger — plus the heart-thumping, blood-freezing thrill of a good horror.

"Seeing horror activates the 'fight-or-flight' mode, increasing the adrenaline and raising the heart rate as though a danger were real," explains Dr. Alexandra Stratyner, psychologist and sleep deprivation specialist. "This response makes it difficult to calm down, even though the threat is imaginary."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And even after the credits have rolled, that fear can linger. "The stress hormone cortisol tends to remain high even after viewing a scary movie, making it more difficult for the body to settle down. These effects stimulate the mind and make it difficult to sleep."

Plus, few of us can simply shake off the stress of a scary movie. "Horror films’ visual memories can hang around in our heads, causing us to become alert to sounds and images that look more threatening in darkness," says Dr. Stratyner. "Stimuli from horror movies may have an unconscious impact, making their way into our dreams, potentially resulting in nightmares which could disrupt our sleep."

5 ways to sleep better after a scary movie marathon

As you plan the viewing order for your scary movie marathon, keep these tips in mind, so you can add a good night's sleep to the line-up.

1. Select the right snacks

Popcorn, Halloween candy, fizzy drinks — they might seem like good additions to your movie marathon, but they'll compound your poor sleep. "Certain snacks can make it harder to wind down after a movie marathon, especially if they’re high in sugar, caffeine, or certain fats," advises Dr. Stratyner.

"Candy and other sugary snacks cause blood sugar spikes that provide quick energy, leading to a crash that disrupts energy levels later," explains Dr. Stratyner. "Another type of snack to avoid is greasy or heavy foods, like buttery popcorn or pizza, which can lead to indigestion."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, it's not a movie marathon without snacks, but shake up the menu with a sleepy girl mocktail and a handful of pumpkin seeds. Dr. Stratyner recommends "sleep-friendly snacks, like almonds, whole-grain crackers, or a banana. These options won’t spike your energy; some even contain tryptophan or magnesium, which can help you feel naturally sleepy as you wind down."

2. Finish your marathon with a comfort show

At the end of your scary movie marathon, don't switch off your TV and head straight to bed. Instead, Dr. Stratyner recommends taking "a few minutes to read or watch a funny TV show and release any anxiety or frightening visions you might be holding onto."

In this case, laughter truly is the best medicine — it's hard to feel scared when you're gigging. Opt for a show that never fails to raise a smile. Even if it's a low budget, so-bad-it's-good horror that's too funny to be scary, or a no-nightmare parent approved horror.

"Distraction can be useful. Try reading a book, watching a comedy, or talking to a friend. Redirecting your attention to something playful can eliminate worrying thoughts and reset your mind," says Dr. Stratyner.

3. Talk about it to rationalize your fears

Streaming a scary movie marathon can have you checking every closed room for axe murderers, even though deep down you know your linen cupboard isn't harboring a fugitive. But try telling your adrenaline levels there's nothing to be scared of.

Well, that's exactly what this tip entails — talking through the problem. Dissecting the film can help you realize just how unlikely it is that Terrifier will happen to you. And breaking down the mise en scene can transform that horror from 'real life fear' to 'onscreen scene'.

(Image credit: Future at 3Z Brands Studios)

And you can apply this trick beyond the film itself. "The use of cognitive tools to restructure your thoughts may be helpful; for example, if you find yourself interpreting shadows or sounds in your home as dangers, try brainstorming some alternative, positive (even humorous) or neutral explanations," says Dr. Stratyner.

4. Turn your room into a sanctuary

Your bedroom should be a safe space, so take the necessary steps to create a sense of security. "Make your bedroom cozy with candles, blankets, or calming scents like lavender or chamomile," advises Dr. Stratyner. "These can all combine to lessen anxiety and make you feel relaxed and safe again."

If you're feeling a little wary of the dark, Dr. Stratyner says it's okay to turn the lights on. "Light that’s not too bright or distracting, such as a small bedside lamp, can give you a sense of safety. This dimness can also reduce stress by lowering shadows, ensuring the room feels safer and more comfortable"

And keep your movie marathon confined to the sofa — don't snuggle up in bed with Netflix' best horror films. Otherwise, you might struggle to shake off the association between 'fear' and 'bed'.

5. Practice calming breathing techniques

Breathing techniques for sleep can calm both the body and the mind, making them the perfect solution for winding down after a scary movie. "Practice taking deep, controlled breaths to remind your body that it’s safe and time to relax," says Dr. Stratyner.

"There’s also progressive muscle relaxation, stretching and releasing each muscle as it slowly relaxes, effectively decreasing body tension." Some easy techniques to try include moon breathing and the 4-7-8 method.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When engaging in one of these techniques, keep your mind focused on the steady rhythm of your breathe. Allow the soothing motion to ease anxious thoughts and aim to hold onto this headspace as you settle back into bed.

Other tips for sleeping well at night

A scary movie marathon isn't the only reason you might struggle to drift off (especially with clock changes affecting sleep). If you want to improve your overall sleep hygiene, here are some tips to follow.