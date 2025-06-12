I know it can be hard when we're told that the habits that help us to unwind after a busy day can ruin your sleep.

But what if I told you there were easy ways to ditch these habits and switch them with new ones that can help you sleep and still have fun?

The good news is that there are plenty of simple swaps you can make to establish good sleep hygiene. All it takes is a slight adjustment to the habits that you already know and love (or at least, can't seem to quit).

Below you'll find my five easy bedtime swaps that will help you fall asleep faster without sucking the joy out of your evenings.

What is a nighttime routine?

Simply put, a nighttime routine is a series of actions or habits you follow to prepare you for bed.

These habits shouldn't wake you up or seem like a chore (so brush your teeth or tidy your room before your wind-down routine begins) but instead help you to relax.

You can build a nighttime routine by being consistent with it and including activities you find relaxing, such as some bedtime reading or sleep meditation.

The five swaps you should make to help you fall asleep fast

1. Swap dark and milk chocolate for white

So, you've finished your evening meal, and now you could go for something sweet. If you're anything like me, your go-to dessert would be chocolate.

However, there's a slight problem: chocolate can affect sleep.

Lena Bakovic, a registered dietician at Top Nutrition Coaching recently told us, "Consuming chocolate right before sleep can in fact contribute to poor sleep quality."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Why? "A 1oz serving of milk chocolate contains approximately 8 milligrams of caffeine, so consuming it directly before sleep can contribute to poor sleep," she warned.

"For most, eliminating caffeine at least six hours before bedtime is helpful in promoting healthy sleep habits."

But if you want chocolate in the evening, all you have to do is switch to white chocolate.

"Chocolates can vary in caffeine content," Bakovic said. "Make the switch to white chocolate, which contains no caffeine. Unlike milk and dark varieties, which are dietary sources of caffeine."

2. Swap your tea and coffee for herbal

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The most popular tea in the world is black tea, but that doesn't mean it makes a good bedtime beverage as, like chocolate, it contains caffeine. Green tea can affect sleep for the same reason.

And do I even need to tell you that drinking coffee close to bedtime is bad for your sleep?

Luckily, there are plenty of warm, comforting caffeine-free teas and decaffeinated coffees you can drink before bed without it disrupting your sleep. Some of the best teas to drink before bed include chamomile, lavender, and peppermint.

3. Swap binge-watching for re-watching

Watching a great show can be a great way to unwind and forget about any problems you've dealt with throughout the day.

Plus, blue light really isn't has bad for sleep as we once thought. However, while screens won't necessarily delay your sleep, it can delay when you decide to go to sleep.

So, watching TV in bed can be bad for your sleep as it can postpone your shuteye, especially if you've been introduced to an exciting show you've never seen before and you can't resist binge-watching to find out what happens next.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The good news is you can still enjoy watching TV, just be selective about which shows you want to watch.

Hannah Shore, head of sleep science at Mattress Online , says you can watch something familiar and comforting, rather than something new that requires your full attention to keep up with the plot.

"I watch reruns of TV shows that I have already seen, nothing too exciting," she told us.

"It might seem crazy but chances are you could lose hours tossing and turning, so instead try doing whatever calms you down for 30 minutes. It could speed up that getting back to sleep process.”

4. Swap writing messages for writing to-do lists

(Image credit: Marcos Paulo Prado on Unsplash)

Like binge-watching a new drama, answering work emails after hours or messaging friends cans be addictive and postpone sleep.

So instead of texting, grab a pen and notebook and start to write down any tasks or issues you need to tackle the next day.

This habit is backed by science, as a 2018 study found that those who write a to-do lists before bed typically fell asleep nine minutes faster than those who wrote about the tasks they had already completed.

5. Swap your morning shower for an evening one

(Image credit: Getty/Gary John Norman)

Allergies keeping you up at night? You could try swapping your morning shower to an evening one.

This not only eliminates another task for the busy morning ahead, but Dr Tim Mercer , NHS physician at Opera Beds recently told us it washes away any allergens, to helping you get good sleep even with allergies.

"Allergies can hit hard, especially at night," he said. "You can shower before bed to wash off pollen, stopping it from transferring to your pillow."