Can’t sleep in summer? 5 expert tips to beat allergies, heatwaves and longer days

Summer isn't all beach days and sunshine — it can also mean hot, sweaty and sleepless nights. Studies show that rising temperatures can have a serious impact on sleep quality, delaying the time it takes to fall asleep and ultimately stopping you from getting the recommended hours of rest.



But it's not just rising temperatures that can wreak havoc on your sleep. Seasonal allergies and extended daylight hours can cause summer sleep disruptions.

To help, we reached out to sleep experts for their top tips for sleeping cool and waking up refreshed during the hot summer months. We'll also flag the bad bedtime habits you should avoid if you want to sleep well through warmer nights. Read on to learn how to avoid summer sleeplessness…

5 expert recommendations for sleeping better in summer

1. Invest in cooling bedding and nightwear

The first step is to swap your thick blankets and cozy satin bedsheets for lighter fabrics this summer. "Materials that trap heat and obstruct airflow, cause restlessness, frequent awakenings, and lower sleep efficiency," explains Dr Leah Kaylor, clinical psychologist specializing in sleep and trauma.

This is where cooling bedding, which can help you sleep cool without having to replace the whole bed, comes into play.

Opt for pillows, bedsheets, mattress toppers and protectors made from organic fabrics like cotton, bamboo and linen, or those incorporating specialized cooling tech such as gel- or copper-infused foams or phase change materials (PCM), all designed to promote airflow and increase breathability.

Summer is also the ideal time to slumber au naturel, but if you can't bear the thought of sleeping naked, at least make sure they're made of a fabric that won't make you overheat in the night. UK retailer Next suggests that you check cotton pajamas to ensure that they're 100% cotton and not blended with less heat-friendly fibers.

In addition to cotton, linen is another breathable fabric that helps regulate temperatures, adds sleep expert Dave Gibson: . "Another thing to consider is the fabric's moisture-wicking ability as a priority if you tend to get uncomfortably sweaty in the summer heat. Linen’s ‘wickability’ is a key factor in making it a go-to fabric for your summer nightwear."

2. Make most of the sun during the day

Now that you're no longer restricted by shorter winter days, here's your opportunity to make most of the longer hours of daylight for better sleep. Think beach trips, gardening, morning walks, outdoor yoga or even an adventurous hike.

"Exposure to sunlight helps you to feel alert, and advances melatonin production later in the evening, making it easier to fall asleep at night," says Dr Kaylor.

Daylight can regulate your circadian rhythm (sleep and wake cycle) and reduce sleep latency (time taken to fall asleep), promoting a more restorative sleep all night long.

(Image credit: Getty/Jordan Siemens)

3. Stick to a consistent sleep schedule

Extended daylight hours means that it's easy to fall into the habit of shifting your evening routine later. Whether it's eating later or waiting for the sun to set before heading to bed, it's important that you don't throw your sleep routine out of the window as soon as the days get longer.



Keeping a consistent schedule is a golden rule of sleep hygiene that you should observe regardless of the season or the weather. "Changing your sleep schedule frequently can leave you feeling tired earlier than usual or struggling to fall asleep at night," says Dr Carlos Nunez, chief medical officer at ResMed.

"By waking up and falling asleep at the same time every day, including weekends, you can stabilize your internal circadian rhythms," he explains. This can reduce nighttime awakening and improve overall sleep quality in the longer run.

4. Take a warm shower before bed

Contrary to popular opinion, a warm, not cold shower is the ticket to a lovely night's rest even in summer. Why is this? "A warm shower raises your core temperature slightly, which triggers a rebound cooling effect once you step out," explains Dr Kaylor.

This aids in the consequent temperature drop which happens due the release of melatonin closer to your bedtime. "A cool shower, on the hand," she says, "can prove to be stimulating, delaying the body's natural wind-down process, especially if taken right before you hit the bed."



As well as its sleep-inducing benefits, bathing at night is recommended for those who struggle with seasonal allergies. A warm bath or shower washes allergens such as pollen and dust from your skin, preventing them from being ingested and irritating your airways.

(Image credit: Getty/Gary John Norman)

5. Consume more sleep-friendly summer fruit

Summer doesn't just signal the arrival of sleep disturbances — it's also the time to enjoy seasonal summer fruits that are also surprisingly good for your sleep. Top picks are kiwis, berries and pineapple, among others.

Kiwis have been shown to improve total sleep time and efficiency in adults. Similarly, most berries, especially blueberries and strawberries, which are high in vitamins and antioxidants, are also natural sources of melatonin (the sleepy hormone) and thus, great nighttime snacks to get a good night's rest.

Pineapple is a common tropical fruit known for its digestive benefits, which can also positively impact sleep thanks to nutrients present in it, such as magnesium, fiber, vitamin C and melatonin.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

3 habits to avoid for better sleep this summer

Don't open the blinds

Keeping your bedroom dark and cool is a crucial step to follow for restful sleep, especially when it's still bright outside. This trains your mind and body to wind down in preparation for rest, and will promote melatonin production.

Your linen blinds are not doing the job? Try blackout curtains instead, which are thick enough to stop light exposure.

Don’t drink alcohol before bed

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A refreshing fruity cocktail before bed might seem harmless, but the initial sedative powers of alcohol can seriously impact your sleep.

Not only does it reduce REM sleep and cause nighttime waking, some people also report "feeling hot" after consuming alcohol, which makes a recipe for a summer night disaster.

Experts say that this is due to a process called vasodilation, by which blood flow to the skin increases, making you feel warm and flushed. This can exacerbate conditions such as hot flashes and night sweats in some sleepers, especially those going through menopause or perimenopause.

Don’t exercise too close to bedtime

While we mentioned that taking up any fun activity during the day can help you sleep well at night, doing it too close to bedtime will be counterproductive.

This is because your body needs enough time to cool down and reset in order to completely transition into rest mode. For a restorative night's sleep, experts suggest exercising in the morning or afternoon or at least finishing up your workouts three to four hours before bed.