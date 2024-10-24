Trick or Stream: Your ultimate guide to Halloween binge-watching
Halloween is here — and our writers share their spooky recommendations and top horror movies
This Halloween season, Tom's Guide is bringing you a curated collection of spooky movie recommendations, frighteningly spicy takes on the latest scary flicks and personal reflections on some of the best horror films ever made.
Whether you’re a fan of bone-chilling horror, dark thrillers or classic Halloween favorites, we’ve got everything you need to set the perfect eerie atmosphere this spooky season. Ready for a night of fear and fright?
Dive into our recommendations and personal favorites below…
‘Terrifier’ is the biggest movie in horror right now — and that worries me
Our take on the popular “Terrifier” franchise and how its immense popularity raises concerns about the future of horror....
11 best family-friendly Halloween movies
Looking for some great movies to watch with the kids? Check out our guide on the best family-friendly Halloween flicks that are perfect for all ages!
Alix is a Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, which basically means watching the best movies and TV shows and then writing about them. Previously, she worked as a freelance writer for Screen Rant and Bough Digital, both of which sparked her interest in the entertainment industry. When she’s not writing about the latest movies and TV shows, she’s either playing horror video games on her PC or working on her first novel.