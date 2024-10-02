5 new to Prime Video movies that are perfect for Halloween

Halloween is hands down my favorite time of the year (maybe because I was born during the spooky season, who knows). There's something about the thrill of a good scare that makes this season come alive for me. But beyond the costumes and haunted houses, what really sets the mood is the perfect Halloween movie night.

While most people associate horror with pure scares or jumpy moments, I believe the genre offers so much more than just frights. Horror can be thought-provoking, deeply emotional and even artistic, touching on themes of survival and the human condition. It's a shame it doesn’t get more recognition outside of its ‘scary’ label.

That said, I know horror isn’t for everyone. Some people shy away from the genre because they don’t enjoy feeling frightened or disturbed. That’s why, in this list of five new movies added to Prime Video, I’ve included some picks that lean more toward the thriller side — perfect for those who want a taste of suspense without diving headfirst into horror territory.

So, whether you’re looking for something bone-chilling or just a little unsettling, these movies have something for everyone this Halloween. Here's what you should be watching on the streaming service this month...

‘The Thing’ (1982)

The Thing (1982) - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

“The Thing” is one of my favorite horror movies ever, and that mostly comes down to its incredible practical effects (seriously, they’re so good for its time). This is a movie I come back to every Halloween and it still manages to entertain and frighten me – two things I appreciate during this time of year.

Directed by John Carpenter, this sci-fi horror is set in an isolated research station in Antarctica. The plot revolves around a group of American scientists who encounter a shape-shifting alien that can assimilate and perfectly imitate other organisms. After discovering the remains of a Norwegian camp that has been mysteriously destroyed, they bring back what they believe to be the body of a strange creature. Soon, they realize that this “thing” is not dead but can mimic any living being, making it impossible to know who among them is still human.

As paranoia and distrust grow within the group, led by helicopter pilot R.J. MacReady (Kurt Russell), the scientists must figure out how to stop the alien before it wipes them all out. The movie’s tension primarily stems from the fear of the unknown and the inability to trust anyone, making it a must-watch this Halloween.

Watch on Prime Video now

‘The Witch’ (2015)

The Witch | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

One of the most unsettling movies I’ve ever seen has to be “The Witch," and I’m so glad it’s been added to one of the top streaming services this month. If you really want to be disturbed on Halloween night, bless your eyes with this masterpiece of a movie. But be warned that it does get dark.

“The Witch” is set in 17th-century New England and follows a Puritan family that is banished from their colony and forced to live on the edge of a remote forest. The family consists of parents William (Ralph Ineson) and Katherine (Kate Dickie), their teenage daughter Thomasin (Anya Taylor-Joy), son Caleb (Harvey Scrimshaw), and younger twins Mercy (Ellie Grainger) and Jonas (Lucas Dawson), along with a baby, Samuel.

Soon after settling into their new life, strange and terrifying events begin to unfold. When baby Samuel mysteriously vanishes while under Thomasin’s care, the family starts to believe they are cursed or being preyed upon by a witch living in the nearby woods. As paranoia and religious fervor increase, they begin to turn on one another, with Thomasin taking the brunt of the suspicion, especially from her mother. This horror is bleak and eerie, with a growing sense of dread as supernatural and human fears collide. Just don't expect a good night's sleep after watching it.

Watch it Prime Video now

‘Doctor Sleep’ (2019)

STEPHEN KING'S DOCTOR SLEEP - Official Teaser Trailer [HD] - YouTube Watch On

If you’re a fan of Stephen King movies , especially “The Shining”, then you’re probably going to enjoy the modern sequel “Doctor Sleep”. This movie picks up several decades later, following Danny (Ewan McGregor), now an adult grappling with the trauma of his childhood experiences at the haunted Overlook Hotel.

Danny, who possesses psychic abilities known as “the shining,” struggles with alcoholism and the lingering effects of his traumatic past. He eventually finds some semblance of peace in a small town, where he forms a bond with a young girl named Abra (Kyliegh Curran), who also has the shining and possesses even stronger powers. When a cult known as the True Knot, led by Rose the Hat (Rebecca Ferguson), begins hunting down children with the shining to feed on their psychic energy for immortality, Danny and Abra must confront their past and unite to stop the cult.

I have to say that some parts of this movie made me uncomfortable, but I couldn’t look away. It’s one of those disturbing horrors that might make you feel off for a few days after, especially when it ramps up the psychological drama throughout.

Watch it on Prime Video now

‘The Silence of the Lambs’ (1991)

THE SILENCE OF THE LAMBS (1991) | Official Trailer | MGM - YouTube Watch On

“The Silence of the Lambs” has found its way back to the streaming service after disappearing in July. I’m very happy about this, though, considering it’s one of the best crime thrillers ever made. The reason I’ve put it on this list is because it has strong elements of horror, enough to make you feel unsettled as soon as the opening scene begins.

This intense thriller follows FBI trainee Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) as she is assigned to interview the imprisoned and highly intelligent psychiatrist and cannibalistic serial killer Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins). The FBI hopes that Lecter can provide insights into the mind of another serial killer known as Buffalo Bill, who is currently abducting and murdering young women.

As Starling seeks Lecter's help to catch Buffalo Bill, she must navigate the complex and manipulative nature of Lecter, who challenges her both intellectually and psychologically. Through their chilling conversations, Lecter reveals clues about Buffalo Bill's identity while simultaneously probing into Starling's own past and vulnerabilities. “The Silence of the Lambs” is a perfect watch for anyone who doesn’t enjoy full-on horror, but still wants an unsettling experience this Halloween.

Watch it on Prime Video now

‘Killer Klowns From Outer Space’ (1988)

KILLER CLOWNS FROM OUTER SPACE | Official Trailer | MGM Studios - YouTube Watch On

I had to conclude this list with a classic horror-comedy that feels like a Halloween party gone wrong, and it’s a great choice for anyone who prefers to laugh rather than scream. “Killer Klowns From Outer Space” is a crazy good time, and it centers around a bizarre invasion of Earth by, you guessed it, extraterrestrial clowns (spelled “klowns”) from outer space!

These klowns, who resemble traditional circus performers but with a sinister twist, arrive in a colorful spaceship shaped like a circus tent. The story unfolds in a small town where their arrival is initially dismissed as a harmless spectacle. However, it quickly becomes clear that these beings have a menacing agenda — they abduct and capture townsfolk, using oversized, ridiculous weapons like popcorn guns and cotton candy cocoons to ensnare their victims.

The main characters, a group of teenagers including Mike (Grant Cramer) and Debbie (Suzanne Snyder), must band together to save the town and its residents from the clutches of the klowns. Yes, I know, it sounds absolutely crazy, and after seeing this for the first time it felt like a fever dream. But it’s a great laugh for those who enjoy slapstick humor and quirky special effects around Halloween time. Clowning around has never been so deadly!

Watch it on Prime Video now