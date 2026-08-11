Everyone wants to sleep better but few want to acknowledge that good sleep is a matter of consistency and healthy habits. Wouldn't it be easier if sleep came in a cup? Say, some kind of sleepy girl mocktail?

Enter the rise of the TikTok sleep hack. Social media is cluttered with foods and drinks said to be as sleep-inducing as a tranquilizer dart. And as someone who loves a shortcut and often gets snack-y before bed, I'm the perfect target for a TikTok sleep trend.

Armed with my Withings ScanWatch 2 and seven popular sleep recipes, I spent a week experimenting with everything from lettuce water to bedtime brownies.

I also asked Laura Perez, Registered Dietician and Clinical Nutrition Lead at Simple Online Pharmacy, to weigh in on the supposed benefits. Did any of them work? The proof is in my sleep scores...

I tested the internet’s favorite bedtime snacks and drinks — here’s what they did for my sleep

Night one: Baby carrots

(Image credit: Future)

Carrots are a healthy choice for an evening snack, but for TikTok scientists it's all about the carotenoids.

These pigments, responsible for the distinctive orange of carrots, is turned into vitamin A in your body. This helps regulate your circadian rhythm, which keeps the sleep-wake cycle running smoothly.

"They also contain fibre, which can help keep you satisfied overnight," adds Perez. "And they’re unlikely to cause the blood sugar spikes that some sugary snacks can."

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How to prepare baby carrots

This viral trend insists on seven baby carrots before bed. Not five, not six. Precisely seven. However, a bit of research shows that baby carrots are typically just regular carrots, shaved down and rounded.

With this in mind, I opted for the equivalent amount of regular carrot. I scrubbed them and sliced them into sticks, for easy snacking, and kept the nutrient-rich skin on.

About an hour before bed, I tucked into my snack.

Verdict: Did baby carrots improve my sleep?

Sleep score: 66

My Withings sleep tracker awarded my a score of 66 for this night. That's slightly below average for me, but my scores often dip on a Saturday, when I'm more likely to let my routine slip.

"There’s no strong evidence that carrots themselves make people sleepy," says Perez, "but choosing a light, balanced snack before bed may be more comfortable than eating something very rich or heavy late in the evening."

My carrot sticks were enjoyable but not moreish, so I went to bed feeling comfortable rather than full.

Verdict: Not the sleep bullet TikTok suggested but a nutritious alternative to a pre-bed cookie.

I had a restless night and it took a while to drop off, although that's likely because I was later getting to bed than usual (Image credit: Withings)

Night two: Kiwis

(Image credit: Future)

“Kiwis are probably one of the better-supported foods when it comes to sleep," explains Perez. "Some small-scale studies have suggested they may help improve sleep quality."

Research from 2023 concluded that eating two kiwifruits one hour before bed over the course of four weeks could improve sleep and recovery time.

"[This is] possibly because they naturally contain antioxidants and serotonin, which are involved in regulating the sleep-wake cycle," says Perez.

How to prepare kiwis for sleep

Simple version: eat two kiwis.

But I thought I'd have some fun with it, and turned to JessHallCooks on TikTok.

Use a sharp knife to slice the kiwis into rounds, roughly half a centimeter thick (you can peel the kiwis first, or tub them in kitchen towel to remove some of the skin). Melt three to four squares of dark chocolate (dark chocolate is rich in magnesium). Pat the kiwi slices dry and dip into the melted chocolate. Sprinkle with sea salt and leave to set in the fridge (roughly 30 minutes).

Image 1 of 5 To prepare the kiwis, I rubbed them down in a kitchen towel to remove fur (Image credit: Future) After slicing, I patted the kiwis with kitchen towel to remove moisture and help them keep longer (Image credit: Future) You only need a thin coating of chocolate (Image credit: Future) They set quickly, making them easy to prep for bedtime (Image credit: Future) I look suspicious, but this was an excellent snack (Image credit: Future) Image 1 of 5 View Original Image 2 of 5 View Original Image 3 of 5 View Original Image 4 of 5 View Original Image 5 of 5 View Original

Verdict: Did kiwis improve my sleep?

Sleep score: 79

First of all, this is delicious.

However, two kiwis dipped in chocolate left me feeling bloated before bed. I did however, manage to score 79. So maybe kiwis do have some benefits, if I can get a good score even with an uncomfortably full stomach.

In the interest of fairness, and because I'd bought six kiwis, I tried it again a week later. This time, I missed out the chocolate (and the skin). A much lighter snack, I went to bed more comfortable and my sleep score rocketed up to 91.

"I wouldn’t describe them as a miracle cure, but they’re certainly a nutritious fruit," explains Perez. "There’s no harm in including them as part of a balanced diet if you enjoy them.”

Verdict: Delicious and possibly dream-inducing

Image 1 of 2 My first test with the kiwis went well, although I was in bed before 11 p.m. and laid awake for at least 30 minutes. (Image credit: Withings) Test two went much better, with plenty of deep sleep leaving me energized the next day (Image credit: Withings) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

Night three: Banana peel tea

(Image credit: Future)

Perez notes that bananas are a good source of vitamin B6, potassium and magnesium, which are important to muscle and nerve function. She adds that magnesium and vitamin B6 have also been linked to sleep regulation.

That explains the bananas. But why are we boiling the peels?

According to DebyUrsell, boiling delivers three times the dose of magnesium, supercharging the sleep powers. Banana peels also contain tryptophan, an amino acid used by the body to make serotonin and melatonin.

How to prepare banana peel tea

There are many, many different recipes for making banana peel tea online. I chose one by SacredLotus, as it has over 3 million views and 50,000+ likes. That many people can't be wrong, right?

Peel a ripe banana and chop the peel. Put the banana aside. Place the banana peel in a pan of boiling water and leave to simmer for 10-15 minutes. Strain the banana water into a mug and enjoy.

Verdict: Did banana peel tea improve my sleep?

Sleep score: 72

At first, I was pleasantly surprised. Sweet, subtle and easy to sip on. For all my skepticism, this seemed like it was going to be a success.

Halfway through, things changed. It became cloying and musty. Even worse, bits of banana had slipped through the strainer, giving the drink unwanted texture.

I went to bed bloated and trying not to gag every time I remembered the taste.

Image 1 of 3 Prep was easy and took seconds (Image credit: Future) After 10 minutes of brewing, a strong banana aroma filled the kitchen (Image credit: Future) Before it all went wrong — at this point, I had high hopes (Image credit: Future) Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

My sleep score was an okay 72 but with some caveats. First, I was bone tired after two days in the office and would have expected to sleep better (I scored 88 the week before.)

Second, I got out of bed twice. Why? My banana tea was followed by two glasses of water, to get the taste out of my mouth. I woke up needing the toilet.

"There isn’t good-quality evidence that boiling banana peels into a drink will improve sleep," says Perez. "Incorporating foods like pumpkin seeds, almonds and leafy green vegetables into your diet daily will likely be more effective than going to the effort of boiling banana skins!"

Verdict: Disgusting — do not try

Notice those two big gray spikes? That's me getting out of bed (Image credit: Withings)

Night four: Lettuce water

(Image credit: Future)

Lettuce contains an ingredient known as lactucarium, which is reported to have a sedative effect. Small scale studies found consuming dried, powdered lettuce leaves and seed extracts could improve sleep... in mice.

“Lettuce water has become very popular on social media, but the evidence behind it is extremely limited," adds Perez.

However, seeing as we boil all kinds of leaves and call it tea, perhaps the leap to lettuce water isn't so strange.

How to prepare lettuce water for sleep

There's no consensus over exactly how to make lettuce water, although romaine appears to be the lettuce of choice. With that in mind, I put a handful of leaves in a mug, added boiling water and left it for five minutes.

I then removed the leaves, held my nose and prepared to drink.

Verdict: Did lettuce water improve my sleep?

Sleep score: 65

Following banana tea, I had very, very low expectations for lettuce water. But it was... fine. I've been searching the thesaurus for an interesting way to describe it but there's nothing to say except: 'water with a hint of lettuce'.

(Image credit: Future)

However, it had no discernible impact on my sleep. I got a fairly lousy score of 65, spending only 6 hours, 22 minutes asleep. (And only 49 minutes of that in deep sleep.)

I doubt lettuce water is to blame but it does mean unless I'm craving a mug of lettuce-y goodness, I won't be reaching for this again. I'll stick with a chamomile, thanks.

Verdict: You're better off with a glass of water

This is a disappointing score for a week night, but I did wake up naturally before my alarm and felt refreshed (Image credit: Withings)

Night five: Sleepy Girl Mocktail

(Image credit: Future)

The Sleepy Girl Mocktail has been blowing up FYPs for a while now as a magic sleep elixir. It combines tart cherry juice with magnesium and sparkling water.

"Tart cherry juice has attracted interest because it naturally contains small amounts of melatonin, and there is some research suggesting melatonin itself may support sleep in certain people," explains Perez.

Magnesium has also been linked to better sleep, with some studies finding magnesium deficiency negatively impacts the sleep-wake function. Hence the addition of magnesium powder.

As for the sparkling water, that's just for taste.

How to make a Sleepy Girl Mocktail

As with all TikTok trends, there are various recipes for the Sleepy Girl Mocktail floating around. However, the basic recipe contains just three components:

Pour a liberal swig of tart cherry juice. Add a serving of magnesium (check the packet for the correct amount). Top with sparkling water (or probiotic soda), to taste.

Verdict: Did the Sleepy Girl Mocktail improve my sleep?

Sleep score: 95

I'd been looking forward to trying this one and as it has the most scientific backing, I gave it the toughest test. I had a late(ish) night on Thurday and was expecting to miss out on sleep. Could a Sleepy Girl Mocktail help me reclaim some rest?

Well, no. At least according to my sleep tracker, which recorded a dismal score of 36. I slept for just five hours, with only 30 minutes spent in deep sleep.

(Image credit: Future)

Despite this, I felt surprisingly well rested the next day. Something I hadn't expected from my sub-40 score. A second test on a regular work day had better results, with my overall sleep score leaping to 95.

From this (fairly limited) evidence, I'd theorize that the Sleepy Girl Mocktail might have some benefits. But it can't compare to good sleep hygiene.

Perez agrees that the Sleepy Girl Mocktail isn't a magic bullet. "It may be better to try to incorporate foods rich in melatonin (or tryptophan, which is an amino acid our bodies turn into melatonin) into your daily food intake, rather than relying on tart cherry juice."

She recommends pistachios and walnuts, dairy, turkey, eggs and soy food.

Verdict: Delightful, and you might start snoozing better

Image 1 of 2 This is pretty disastrous but I was expecting a bad night's sleep and after I drifted off, I experienced no interruptions (Image credit: Withings) Round two had much stronger results (Image credit: Withings) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

Night six: Golden milk

(Image credit: Future)

Golden Milk, sometimes known as moon milk, is a bedtime drink made primarily from milk and turmeric.

"Turmeric has recognized anti-inflammatory properties," explains Perez, although she notes there's no strong link that it improves sleep. She adds that milk is also a source of tryptophan.

Many versions of golden milk use adaptogens; natural ingredients that are often recommended for stress reduction (although further research is needed).

However, as Perez explains, the biggest benefit of golden milk might be its soothing feel. “Golden milk can be a comforting bedtime drink," she says. "A warm drink may help people unwind as part of their evening routine."

How to make Golden milk for sleep

Again, Golden Milk recipes vary a lot. I went for this recipe by Quincylk, which has over 3.9 million views.

Stir 1 tsp of ground turmeric, ground cinnamon and ground ginger into 2 cups of almond milk. Add a pinch of black pepper and heat on low for 3 to 5 minutes. Add 2 tbsps of honey or maple syrup. Serve immediately.

I made a few adaptations. Primarily, switching almond milk for oat milk and halving the recipe. I also added a drop of Reishi mushroom extract, as adaptogens are a popular add-on to Golden Milk.

(Image credit: Future)

Verdict: Did golden milk improve my sleep?

Sleep Score: 78

If you've been looking for a way to add more turmeric to your diet, this is the most pleasant turmeric drink I've had yet. It's warming and soothing, without the 'dirt' taste that plagues many turmeric teas.

My sleep score of 78 also suggests this was a winner. Particularly as I'd had two coffees and two glasses of wine that day, which is not a great sleep combo. However, relaxing with a cup of Golden Milk in the evening did help me wind-down before bed.

Verdict: A soothing bedtime drink

Not a great score overall but my Saturday nights are typically the lowest scoring of the week and I woke up naturally before my alarm (Image credit: Withings)

Night seven: Sleepy time brownies

(Image credit: Future)

Yep, this whole thing has been an excuse to eat brownies before bed. And after forcing myself to drink banana peel water, I think I deserved it.

These brownies contain eggs and milk (for tryptophan), bananas (vitamin B6), cocoa powder (magnesium), and seed or nut butters (healthy fats). However, each amount is in limited doses.

But as a lower-sugar alternative to dessert, they might be a better evening pick for those with a sweet tooth.

How to make sleepy time brownies

This is a relatively simple recipe from HappyHomeNutrition; I knocked them up in about 30 minutes on a Sunday morning, while trying to do three other things at the same time. To make sleepy brownies, you need:

1.5 cups of oat flour

1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1/2 tsp baking soda

1/4 tsp salt

1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

2 ripe bananas, mashed

1/3 cup raw honey

1/2 cup dairy milk (or unsweetened alternative)

2 tbsp sunflower seed butter (or alternative)

2 large eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

In a bowl, mix together the dry ingredients; oat flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, salt and cinnamon. In another bowl, mic the wet ingredients; bananas, honey, milk, seed butter, eggs and vanilla extract. Add the wet ingredients to the dry and mix until combined. Pour the mixture into a greased 8x8 baking pan. Bake at 350°F (180°C) for 18-22 minutes.

Verdict: Did brownies improve my sleep?

Sleep score: 68

Nothing is ever going to beat a plain old brownie — but these were pretty good. My sleep score of 68 isn't bad for a Sunday night, either, although it did take me a while to fall asleep.

That might be because even a healthier brownie is still a brownie. "If a brownie is genuinely lower in sugar and higher in fibre or protein, it may have less impact on blood sugar than a standard brownie, but it’s still a dessert," explains Perez.

"I wouldn’t encourage people to think of any brownie as a sleep aid. If you enjoy one occasionally, that’s absolutely fine, but it shouldn’t be seen as something that improves sleep.”

Verdict: Easy to make and healthier than most brownies, but you won't see a sleep score improvement

I was in bed well before 11 p.m., but it took until nearly 12 a.m. for me to fall asleep (Image credit: Withings)

Do any of these viral sleep hacks actually work?

“It’s completely understandable why people are looking for simple, natural ways to improve their sleep, and social media has made these food trends incredibly popular," says Perez. "The important thing to remember is that no single food or drink is going to cure persistent sleep problems on its own."

As much as I'd love to say drinking lettuce leaf will cure your 3 a.m. wake ups, I didn't see any real results from any hacks. In fact, my sleep scores were down across the board during my test. Probably because I was wasting my wind-down time boiling banana peels.

So trending drinks are no replacement for good sleep hygiene. But there's a nugget of an idea buried in many hacks.

(Image credit: Future)

Next time I'm hungry before bed, I'll reach for kiwis and carrots. And when the weather turns cool, I'll happily swap hot cocoa for a Golden Milk latte.

"Rather than focusing on finding one 'magic' sleep food, it's worth looking at the broader picture — both overall nutrition and daily routine," explains Perez. "Some foods do have promising evidence behind them, including kiwi fruit, oily fish like salmon and sardines, and dairy products, which are a useful source of tryptophan, the amino acid the body uses to produce melatonin."

"In practice, eating regular balanced meals throughout the day, limiting caffeine in the afternoon, and avoiding large meals or alcohol close to bedtime are all likely to have a far greater impact on sleep than any single food or nutrient alone."

And if you've boiled yourself up some banana skins, give them to your tomato plants and grab yourself a cup of chamomile tea.

Make your own pre-bed sleepy snacks

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