This is the dorm room TV I'd buy if I were heading back to college this semester — and it’s on sale for $279

In college, two things were especially important to me: being thrifty with my spending and curating a living space that reflected my personality.

Back then, I dragged a bulky, 50-pound CRT TV from one dorm room to another. I didn’t care that it wasn’t a very good TV; it was cheap, so it allowed me to spend money on… other stuff.

But if I was entering the college scene in 2026, I’d have way more cheap TVs to pick from — and cooler-looking ones, at that. The Hisense Déco S5 TV is a prime example of a set that college-me would’ve sprung for. It features an Art Deco-inspired design and looks like nothing else on the market. Right now, the 43-inch Hisense Deco TV is just $279 at Amazon. Here's why I wish I could send it back in time to the younger version of myself.

Save 20% Hisense 43" Déco S5 4K QLED TV: was $349 now $279 at Amazon This small-sized, Art Deco-inspired QLED is the perfect pick for people who want a unique TV for an ultra-low price. It's got built-in Fire TV streaming software, three HDMI inputs and an ATSC tuner. Install it in the corner of your most stylish room.

The world of TVs is full of gray-and-black-colored rectangles. The Deco TV is different.

This TV trades the straight lines and glowering demeanor of a standard-looking TV for a bubbly, cherubic design. It's also white, which doesn't seem like a significant detail until you realize just how breezy the light-colored chassis looks compared to the black-box style of boring ol' TVs.

The Deco TV's design will fashionably stand out in a room with contrasting décor, like warm wood tones and vintage furniture. But it'll also fit right into a colorful, neon-lit dorm room.

(Image credit: Hisense)

Its performance won't be as impressive as what you'll find on higher-end TVs, but for the price, the Deco TV comes with some features that are nice to have in your back pocket. Quantum-dot color isn't exactly standard at the sub-$300 price point, for instance, so I appreciate that the Deco TV leverages a QLED display.

It supports Dolby Vision (one of the most popular HDR formats), but I suspect that the Deco TV's HDR performance isn't very impressive, given the modest nature of its hardware. Nevertheless, I appreciate Dolby Vision's inclusion.

Another perk is the Deco TV's built-in, Fire TV streaming software. Amazon's smart platform isn't my preferred pick for streaming movies and shows, but it'll get the job done if you'd prefer not to clutter up your dorm or studio apartment with a dedicated streaming device.

If you're heading to college and you're hoping to find a cheap, reliable TV, you may as well choose one that'll turn heads and spark conversation. At just $279, you'll have plenty of cash leftover for responsible school supplies intended for educational purposes.

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