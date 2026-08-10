Adobe just supercharged ChatGPT’s creative powers — these 10 prompts show what the new plugin can do

It seems like every other week ChatGPT’s vault of plugins expands to include even more useful apps that make all of life’s assorted tasks easier to handle.

For me, the Apple Music plugin has given me a bunch of playlists that have made my search for new artists and songs less arduous. The Etsy plugin has highlighted all sorts of custom-made items that are now adorning my walls and…well, my body (prompting a search for new vintage tees has been fun). And activating the Ticketmaster plugin to find the best ticket prices for upcoming events in my area has proven to be another way where ChatGPT’s plugins simplify the search for ways to enjoy my recreational activities.

For visual artists who spend hours creating and editing pictures and videos across Adobe’s creative suite, you’ll be pleased to know that those tools are more easily accessible in ChatGPT.

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Via the new all-in-one Adobe plugin, ChatGPT’s creative powers have reached an even more impressive level. With that in mind, here are 10 prompts you can put to use to take advantage of this feature-rich plugin.

Prompting your images and videos into their most refined form

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Just like the rest of ChatGPT’s plugins, you can access it by opening the sidebar through either the desktop or mobile version of the chatbot, clicking on “Plugins” (if you don’t see it initially, click on “More” to make it visible) and searching for “Adobe” through the “Search plugins” bar. You’ll know you’ve found the right plugin when you click the “+” next to the Adobe icon with the iconic red logo on a black background.

Keep in mind that you’ll need an Adobe Creative Cloud subscription to use the full range of ChatGPT’s Adobe plugin. You can also use the Adobe plugin as a guest, but you won’t be able to take advantage of the full gamut of its creative abilities. Once you’ve logged in with your Adobe account, you’ll get access to a bundled assortment of over 70 tools from Adobe’s many creative outlets. Those outlets include Photoshop, Firefly, Premiere, Acrobat, Lightroom, Illustrator, InDesign, Adobe Express and Adobe Stock.

Directly interacting with the plugin for your picture and video creation/editing needs is simply done by typing @Adobe directly into the prompt field. To get a sample of its abilities, try out any or all of the following ChatGPT-generated prompts to see what it’s truly capable of:

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Turn rough ideas into polished social graphics: Create three Instagram carousel concepts promoting a coffee shop's fall menu. Use warm autumn colors, modern typography, and leave room for my logo. Make each concept feel distinct.

Create three Instagram carousel concepts promoting a coffee shop's fall menu. Use warm autumn colors, modern typography, and leave room for my logo. Make each concept feel distinct. Remove distractions from photos: Clean up this photo by removing background distractions, improving the lighting, and making it look like it was taken by a professional photographer.

Clean up this photo by removing background distractions, improving the lighting, and making it look like it was taken by a professional photographer. Turn notes into a polished presentation: Transform these notes into a clean, modern 10-slide presentation with professional layouts, icons, and visuals.

Transform these notes into a clean, modern 10-slide presentation with professional layouts, icons, and visuals. Build a complete mood board: Create a mood board for a luxury home office inspired by Scandinavian design using neutral colors, wood textures, and minimal decor.

Create a mood board for a luxury home office inspired by Scandinavian design using neutral colors, wood textures, and minimal decor. Redesign a logo: Modernize this logo while keeping it recognizable. Create three variations: minimalist, premium, and playful.

Modernize this logo while keeping it recognizable. Create three variations: minimalist, premium, and playful. Create a cinematic trailer: Use this footage to create a movie-style trailer with dramatic pacing, cinematic color grading, and epic title cards.

Use this footage to create a movie-style trailer with dramatic pacing, cinematic color grading, and epic title cards. Repurpose long videos: Turn this 20-minute YouTube video into five viral Shorts with strong hooks.

Turn this 20-minute YouTube video into five viral Shorts with strong hooks. Make a highlight reel: Find the most exciting moments from this video and create a one-minute highlight reel optimized for Instagram Reels.

Find the most exciting moments from this video and create a one-minute highlight reel optimized for Instagram Reels. Create short-form video edits: Turn this footage into a 30-second TikTok with dynamic cuts, captions, zoom effects, royalty-free background music, and engaging transitions.

Turn this footage into a 30-second TikTok with dynamic cuts, captions, zoom effects, royalty-free background music, and engaging transitions. PDF Creation: Create a PDF table from this raw data.

Bottom line

With the unified Adobe ChatGPT plugin comes a creator’s dream suite that transforms OpenAI’s chatbot into your personal creative director. Image retouching, video editing, PDF creation, color correction and more are just a few of the assignments you can present to the Adobe plugin for your future creative needs. Even though this newly added plugin is great for handling simpler creative duties, it doesn’t fully replace Adobe’s classic vault of features for more complex, detailed creative objectives.

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