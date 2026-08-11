I've been running with the Adidas Kaphiros sunglasses — here are two things I love and three that I don't

I run often, but I wouldn't class myself as "a runner," so I write this hands-on with the Adidas Kaphiros sports glasses with some trepidation. I don't want to anger the Adidas lovers among us, but I've got some likes and dislikes when it comes to testing the Kaphiros this summer.

The Kaphiros is a rimless sport shade that is lightweight and offers unobstructed views, as I can attest. And if you're looking for the best running apparel to finish off the summer, the sports glasses are a strong contender for several reasons. However, there were a few issues I had when wearing the glasses, and no, it wasn't down to sizing.

If you're interested, find out what I liked and disliked below, plus whether or not I think they're worth the $154 price tag.

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What I liked

They sit well

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For those who don't know me, I have a notoriously small head. Sunglasses aren't the easiest running apparel for me to wear at the best of times, but when I'm running, I find sunglasses extremely difficult to wear. Either they don't fit, or they limit my view and distract me, so I always end up whipping them off and going for the "squint and hope for the best" option instead.

The Kaphiros are designed for fluid movement and agility. I had no problems running in the glasses, though they did bounce up and down (to begin with) on my nose, which seemed to rectify itself the sweatier I got. Perhaps I had unlocked some sort of hidden suction feature?

They're flexible without feeling cheap (they're not cheap), with adjustable nose pads, rubber grips and temples for a personalized fit; the result is a secure, lightweight pair of sports glasses that actually allow me to focus on the road ahead. And that's because, unlike traditional lower borders found on frames, the Kaphiros eliminates this in favor of downward sight, which means you can check your terrain and your sports watch.

They offer brilliant protection and uninterrupted vision

As I mentioned, they're rimless, which gives you an unobstructed, expanded field of vision. When running, situational awareness is key; whether you're on the roads or the trails, blind spots are dangerous. The Adidas Kaphiros feel expansive, and I could see my route along the coast really clearly. This was on tricky terrain, which I followed up with a woodland effort and a regular road route, all of which went without issue.

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The sunglasses use PowerVizn technology for the lens tints and mirror coatings, which helps enhance contrast and regulate light transmission. I loved wearing them in the bright sunlight, and I felt like they were properly protecting my eyes, especially as they use a wraparound design and block out a lot of intrusive light.

The lenses also feature HD optics with dual-sided hydrophobic and oleophobic coatings. If you, like me, haven't heard those terms before, it helps make the glasses repel water, sweat and dirt or smudging. They're also built to be durable, but only time will tell on this one.

What I didn't like

They pick up smear marks

The Adidas Kaphiros uses a specialized ventilation system with integrated holes along the temples to help increase airflow along the inner lens and prevent fogging. I can't really speak on this one yet, but I will update this hands-on a little further down the line.

I mentioned above that the dual-sided coatings should eliminate smudges and marks, but even with the lightest of touches, my sunglasses were absolutely covered in fingerprints and dirt. Given the design and color of the glasses, it's extremely noticeable and not easy to rub off, either.

I experienced some bounce and slide

This is a bit of a cheat, as they did eventually settle on my face, but initially I found that even with the snug and comfortable fit, the glasses bounced up and down on my nose. Now, is this down to it being a men's model, or would this happen anyway?

The Kaphiros sunglasses feature fully adjustable temple and nose pads, and the rubber grip interior should ideally prevent the frame from bouncing or sliding. I'm a pretty sweaty person when I exercise, and although the glasses did stop bouncing during the runs, they continued to slip here and there, the sweatier I got.

The temple design isn't built for hair

Lastly, let's talk briefly about the temples (the arms of the sunglasses). They have a slightly rugged design, which enhances grip and helps them to sit snugly over your ears. Great, I hear you say, although if you have hair on your head, adjusting your glasses or taking them off just isn't fun.

For those of you with short (or no) hair, this won't be a problem, but for anyone else, it's quite annoying. In fact, it actually hurts. It's a small but fair gripe, I think.

Verdict

I went for these glasses because, in my view, they're unisex, if you get your sizing right. The temples need a little work for anyone with hair, and they pick up a little too much grease on the lenses for my liking, but that said, I love the design, and the quality of the Kaphiros is brilliant, especially if you want to see clearly when running along uneven terrain. Plus, they look very, very good.

Are they worth $154? Annoyingly, I'm just not sure. I plan to update this hands-on once I've spent some time with them during the winter months, but if you want a pair of sports glasses to throw on during a sunny run, you can't go far wrong. It's just whether or not that price tag is scary for you.

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