How to watch Made by Google 2026 — Pixel 11, Pixel Watch 5, Pixel Tag and more

Made by Google is happening later this week, and with it comes the reveal of the next generation of Pixel devices. This includes the four-device Pixel 11 series, the Pixel Watch 5 and maybe even a Pixel tag Bluetooth tracker if the rumors are to be believed.

Last year's event was a confusing muddle of phone reveals and talk show elements, hosted by Jimmy Fallon. While we'd hoped that this year's event was a little more traditional, it seems that Trevor Noah has been brought in for hosting duties, alongside appearances by multiple celebrities.

But there's only one way to hear the biggest announcements of the night as they happen, and that's to tune in live. Here's how you can watch Made by Google 2026 and see everything unfold.

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How to watch Made by Google 2026

With this being a Google event, it's no surprise that the entire show is being livestreamed on YouTube by the official Made By Google account . The event itself begins on August 12 at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. BST, and will take place in New York.

You can watch the whole thing on YouTube itself, or watch it via the livestream embedded below.

YouTube Watch On

The livestream also features a notification alert, which will ping you when the event is about to begin — which means you won't accidentally forget and miss out on all the reveals.

What to expect at Made by Google 2026

(Image credit: Google)

The biggest news at Made by Google will be the Pixel 11 series, which includes four separate phones. There's the standard Pixel 11, the more powerful Pixel 11 Pro and its larger sibling Pixel 11 Pro XL, plus the Pixel 11 Pro Fold.

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The rumors and leaks we've seen so far don't suggest any outlandish changes this year, and we should expect the usual slew of upgrades that typically come with a Google phone. Better cameras, improved chips and more exclusive AI software. We can expect base storage to go up to 256GB on all models, though this will likely see the price rise as well.

The biggest upgrade we've heard about is the new Pixel Glow, or HiLight feature, which adds an RGB LED to the back of your phone that's supposed to act as a notification alert of sorts.

We're also expecting to see a brand new Pixel Watch 5, which is expected to add extra RAM and storage, even if the design isn't set to change all that much. It's likely that there will be a bunch of extra health features added as well.

We know a lot less about the Pixel Tag, but design leaks promise an oval-shaped tracker that will connect with Google's Find Hub and help you track down bags, keys and whatever else you may need to keep tabs on.

Google Pixel 11 pre-order deals

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

The new Pixels haven't even been announced yet, but Google is already trying to entice you into pre-ordering one. A new landing page on the official Google Store is advertising an exclusive pre-order offer for people who subscribe to email alerts ahead of the Made by Google event.

The offer is only available for new subscribers, and the small print says that each promotional code will be "valid for the redemption of one discounted Pixel 11 series phone per eligible account." That sounds like Google will be offering money off the cost of purchasing one of the new phones, assuming you sign up and get a valid code first, but it doesn't specify how much you'll be able to save.

It's also worth noting that this deal will only be available "while supplies last" and redemption will happen on a first-come, first-served basis. The final expiry date will be just before midnight on September 1, after which nobody will be getting a discount.

(Image credit: Future)

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