From Hatch to Lumie, 5 sunrise alarm clock deals to snap up in the Cyber Week sales

Simulating a sunrise inside our bedrooms and replacing a blaring alarm with soothing sounds, sunrise alarm clocks have been helping us wake up brighter and calmer this winter — and I've rounded up 5 deals that means you can get your hands on a top-rated sunrise alarm clock for less this Cyber Week.



Sure, sleeping on one of this year's best mattresses for your sleep type and sleep needs is the best way to get quality slumber. But if the waking up part of your sleep routine is proving to be a struggle during the dark winter mornings, your next investment should be the gift of brighter morning.

From Hatch to Lumie, I've hunted down deals on 5 of the best sunrise alarm clocks to make your mornings more energized. While some more specialist sunrise alarm clocks can be expensive, the extended Cyber Monday sleep sales have rolled into week-long deals, making now an excellent time to get a great deal

5 sunrise alarm clock deals to shop today

1. Hatch Restore 2: was $169.99 now $149.99 at Hatch

With a strong sunrise simulation, sleep meditations, bedtime stories and house-music alarm sound (if that's what you're into), this trending alarm clock has it all — that's why the Hatch Restore 2 is our #1 sunrise alarm clock of 2024. Thanks to its chic, neutral design it sits elegantly on your bedside table too. But, beware, you operate the Hatch through a compatible smart phone app rather than clockface buttons, so a degree of technical knowledge is required here. You can now save $20 on the Restore 2 at Hatch brining to the price to $149.99 (was $169.99). This is about as good as the sale price gets from the brand, making this is a great time to bag a bargain in time for Christmas.

2. Lumie Bodyclock Rise 100: $99 + buy one get one half price at Lumie

Lumie is the creator of many of the most popular wake-up and SAD lamps. The Bodyclock Rise 100 is one of the most affordable options in their sunrise alarm clock catalog. Although it doesn't have a built-in FM radio like the Lumie Bodyclock Shine 300, it mimics the sunrise effectively over 30 minutes and has a fading sunset function where you can tune into natural rhythms too. The Lumie is still at MSRP of $99 if you're purchasing just one but you can save when you double up, getting the second for half price which bags you a $49.50 saving. Or, you can get 20% off the Lumie Bodyclock Rise 100 at Target if you're after just one.

3. Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light: was $108.95 now $89.95 at Amazon

The Philips SmartSleep the brand's best-selling wake-up light and one of the most popular, best functioning sunrise alarm clocks on the market as a whole. It uses a combination of gentle light (which has 20 brightness settings to suit your preference, might I add) and the choice of 5 calm sounds to wake you up in a more natural way, so you feel more refreshed. Philips wake-up lights are recommended by physicians for helping you establish a healthy sleep and wake routine. For the price, which is not the cheapest nor the most expensive for a good quality sunrise alarm clock, you get great value here. There's 17% off at Amazon right now, bringing the cost from MSRP of $108.95 to $89.95 with free delivery.

4. Care Bears Sunrise Alarm Clock: was $24.99 now $17.49 at Walmart

Need some help pulling the kids out of bed on school mornings? This Care Bears sunrise alarm clock could be just the solution you've been searching for. It mimics the sunrise for a natural waking experience and is adorned with beloved colourful Care Bears characters, adding a whimsical touch to cold, dark mornings. Stocking-fillers are even better when they are practical and helpful and this sunrise alarm clock makes the perfect gift, be it for the kids or a nostalgia-loving girl friend. You can now save $7.50 at Walmart bringing the price from $24.99 to $17.49. Although this isn't a huge saving, this is already an affordable sunrise alarm clock that promises a fun, effective sunrise simulation. Plus there's free shipping and extended holiday returns. Read our hOmeLabs sunrise alarm clock review for more budget-and-child-friendly alarm clock options.