11 Asics running shoe deals from $49 — the perfect picks for back to school and marathon season
Best-selling Asics styles for less
Good news: Amazon is slashing prices on Asics sneakers ahead of fall. Whether you're looking for a new pair of running shoes for marathon season or the perfect everyday pair for back to school, right now you can save up to 50% on best-selling styles.
I'm already seeing low stock warnings on some of these deals, so make sure to act fast if you want them! If you're ready to boost your sneaker game for fall, take a look at all my favorite deals from Amazon's Asics sale.
Note: Prices can vary depending on the size and color you choose. Check out any different color options in your size to find the best deals.
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- shop all Asics deals on Amazon
- Asics GT-1000 13 Running Shoes (Women's): was $109 now from $49
- Asics Versablast 4 Running Shoes (Women's): was $80 now from $69
- Asics Dynablast 5 (Men's): was $99 now from $84
- Asics Sonicblast (Men's): was $180 now from $94
- Asics Glideride Max (Men's): was $170 now from $99
- Asics Noosa TRI 16 Running Shoes (Women's): was $135 now from $99
- Asics Novablast 5 (Men's): was $160 now from $129
Asics Shoes
This is one of the cheapest Asics running shoes around — this deal will be tough to beat, so don't hang around if it's available in your size. The GT-1000 13 shoe features a breathable mesh upper, underfoot cushioning, and Asics’ Gel technology to help absorb impact.
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These shoes are excellent for runs, with a traction pattern designed to support you on outdoor terrain. They also feature Rearfoot GEL to absorb impact and super-soft AMPLIFOAM cushioning.
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The ASICS GEL-Contend 9 is a great all around shoe with a breathable upper that moves with your foot and has extra cushioning to keep things soft underfoot. It’s ideal if you’re new to running or want a budget-friendly shoe that feels supportive for workouts, easy miles or long walks.
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Packed with Amplifoam+ cushioning, the Asics Versablast 4 are built to be both soft and responsive — and are now a steal with this discount. The Cream/Hazy Lilac colorway is gorgeous, too.
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Asics' Gel-Dedicate 9 are built to improve your tennis game! They feature a simple, streamlined design with plenty of stability and comfort on board. The synthetic leather overlays add extra style points.
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At 42% off, the Asics Glideride are a steal. These come with GuideSole tech to help you save energy, keeping you going for longer. You also get FF Blast Max cushioning for a lightweight, soft feel.
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Suited for both fast runs and everyday training, the Asics Sonicblast are super lightweight and propulsive. There's an Astroplate mechanism to help you shoot forward, as well as FF Blast Max and FF Turbo cushioning for a bouncy feel underfoot.
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The Asics Noosa TRI 16 is guaranteed to bring a pop of life to your running outfits. The shoe features a curved sole to increase your efficiency while running and packs extra cushioning into the midsole to absorb impact.
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The Fuji Lite 6 is a lightweight trail-running shoe that offers reliable grip and a speedy, responsive ride for your off-road runs. It's also on sale at Asics. For $99, it's a steal.
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Our resident runner, Nick Harris-Fry, rated these a "comfortable cruiser" that helps "the miles fly by." You get superb cushioning, a smooth turnover, and a stable ride despite the high stack. Check out Nick's full Asics Gel-Nimbus 27 review for more details.
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We voted the Asics Novablast 5 as the best running shoes you can buy right now. They quickly stood out for their balance of comfort, support and fun, making it a pair of shoes you will actually look forward to running in. They're lightweight, durable and have a soft, springy feel underfoot that helps absorb impact while keeping runs enjoyable.
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Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
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