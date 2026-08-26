11 Asics running shoe deals from $49 — the perfect picks for back to school and marathon season

Good news: Amazon is slashing prices on Asics sneakers ahead of fall. Whether you're looking for a new pair of running shoes for marathon season or the perfect everyday pair for back to school, right now you can save up to 50% on best-selling styles.

I'm already seeing low stock warnings on some of these deals, so make sure to act fast if you want them! If you're ready to boost your sneaker game for fall, take a look at all my favorite deals from Amazon's Asics sale.

Note: Prices can vary depending on the size and color you choose. Check out any different color options in your size to find the best deals.

Asics Shoes

Save 55% Asics GT-1000 13 Running Shoes (Women's): was $109 now $49 at Amazon This is one of the cheapest Asics running shoes around — this deal will be tough to beat, so don't hang around if it's available in your size. The GT-1000 13 shoe features a breathable mesh upper, underfoot cushioning, and Asics’ Gel technology to help absorb impact. Read more Read less ▼

Asics Gel-Venture 10 (Women's): was $80 now $52 at Amazon These shoes are excellent for runs, with a traction pattern designed to support you on outdoor terrain. They also feature Rearfoot GEL to absorb impact and super-soft AMPLIFOAM cushioning. Read more Read less ▼

Asics Gel-Contend 9 (Men's): was $75 now $59 at Amazon The ASICS GEL-Contend 9 is a great all around shoe with a breathable upper that moves with your foot and has extra cushioning to keep things soft underfoot. It’s ideal if you’re new to running or want a budget-friendly shoe that feels supportive for workouts, easy miles or long walks. Read more Read less ▼

Asics Gel-Dedicate 9 Tennis (Women's): was $90 now $79 at Amazon Asics' Gel-Dedicate 9 are built to improve your tennis game! They feature a simple, streamlined design with plenty of stability and comfort on board. The synthetic leather overlays add extra style points. Read more Read less ▼

Save 42% Asics Glideride Max (Men's): was $170 now $99 at Amazon At 42% off, the Asics Glideride are a steal. These come with GuideSole tech to help you save energy, keeping you going for longer. You also get FF Blast Max cushioning for a lightweight, soft feel. Read more Read less ▼

Save 45% Asics Sonicblast (Men's): was $180 now $99 at Amazon Suited for both fast runs and everyday training, the Asics Sonicblast are super lightweight and propulsive. There's an Astroplate mechanism to help you shoot forward, as well as FF Blast Max and FF Turbo cushioning for a bouncy feel underfoot. Read more Read less ▼