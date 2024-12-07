Which Nectar mattress should you buy if you have back pain? I’m a bed tester — here’s my advice

We’re big fans of Nectar mattresses, a brand that is one of the most recognized bed-in-a-box manufacturers. Nectar recently overhauled and tweaked its entire range and now offers four all-foam and four hybrid options to suit a range of sleepers. But which Nectar mattress is the best for back pain? I'm here to help you answer that, as a mattress tester who also struggles with back pain.

There's always a Nectar mattress sale, and the competitive prices and generous extras (one-year trial, forever warranty) may be too enticing to pass up. The new Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress features in our guide to the best mattresses of 2024, and it's one of the best values out there. While it's an excellent all-rounder, it may not suit your sleep needs as well as some of Nectar's other, pricier options.

There are already some great discounts on the entire Nectar range, and that's helped by an extension of its extended Black Friday mattress sale , which cuts an extra $100 off orders over $1,000 in-cart. But before you go shopping, take a look at my recommendations for the best Nectar mattresses for back pain...

Are Nectar mattresses good for back pain?

The best mattresses for back pain offer plenty of support to keep the spine aligned, along with enough cushioning comfort to prevent any pressure points from building up. All Nectar mattresses combine a pressure-relieving layer of memory foam with responsive support foam to ensure you get comfort and support, no matter what.

However, the amounts of foam differ between Nectar mattresses and you’ll also have either the addition of coils or a thicker layer of foam, depending on the model you choose. So, whilst there are plenty of Nectar mattresses for back pain, the best one for you will depend on how you sleep and what sort of back pain you have.

Overheating at night can also exacerbate back pain and you might be worried that the Nectar mattresses will sleep warm. Of course, hybrid mattresses naturally help to promote airflow, but our testers have also been impressed with most of Nectar’s all-foam mattresses in this respect. The recently-discontinued Nectar Premier Copper even holds a spot on our list of the best cooling mattresses.

What's the best Nectar mattress for back pain?

Back pain encompasses a large area of your body, and the right type of mattress depends on where exactly your pain is located. So, I’ve narrowed things down by looking at the best Nectar mattress for different types of back pain based on our testing, research, and customer reviews...

1. Nectar Ultra Hybrid Mattress: from $2,44 9 $1,199 in-cart at Nectar Best for: Lower back pain Summary: Lower back pain is the most common type of back pain and sufferers need to look for a mattress that offers sufficient lumbar support. The Nectar Ultra Hybrid mattress is the brand’s most expensive option but could be worth the extra outlay to ease aches and pains. The Ultra Hybrid offers zoned ergonomic support for the shoulders, back, and hips, meaning you’ll get the extra support where it’s needed. The deep contouring of the 4" memory foam comfort layer will help avoid any pressure points building up — and the top sheet of phase change materials will react to your body’s temperature. Combined with the cooling top cover, this should help prevent sleepers from overheating at night. The 8” individually wrapped coils aid airflow and add more support. As lower back pain sufferers typically need a little firmer support than those suffering from other types of pain, the Ultra Hybrid could be the perfect fit. Price history: This mattress has been discounted since its release, but it's dropped even further in price since Black Friday and Cyber Monday. There's now up to 50% off plus an extra $100 in-cart for all sizes of the Nectar Ultra Hybrid. That brings a queen to $1,699, which is a $300 drop from its previous $1,900 sale price. Benefits: 365-night trial | Forever warranty | Free shipping and returns Read more: What is the Nectar Ultra Hybrid Mattress?

2. Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress: from $1,063 $ 349 at Nectar Best for: Hip and joint pain Summary: Nectar’s flagship model is the top pick in our best memory foam mattresses , offering excellent pressure relief and support for the whole body. Although Nectar rates it a 6.5 (out of 10) on its firmness scale, our testers believe it's closer to 7.5/10 — it's indeed firmer than its predecessor, the Nectar Original. You won't completely sink into the Nectar Classic, but the surface does contour to your joints. This means you’ll get plenty of the cushioned comfort that hip and joint pain sufferers need to prevent any pressure points from building up. The mattress suits all sleeping positions, but we think side and back sleepers will benefit most from this one. The cool-touch cover feels good, and our testers didn't overheat, although we'll be trying it again during the summer months to gauge how effective it truly is. Despite a firmer-than-advertised feel, heavier sleepers might still find the Nectar Classic a little lacking in support and should try the Nectar Classic Hybrid instead, as the coils will add more structure to the bed. Price history: The Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress replaces the Nectar Original as the brand's entry-level (and most affordable) offering, and sale prices have largely remained the same between them. If you're looking for a good queen mattress for under $1,000, this is it — you'll only pay $649 for a queen Nectar Classic. Benefits: 365-night trial | Forever warranty | Free shipping and returns Read more: Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress review

3. Nectar Luxe Memory Foam Mattress: from $1,696 $999 at Nectar Best for: Low back, hip, and joint pain Summary: The Nectar Luxe is rated a 6.5 out of 10 on the brand's firmness scale — and our testing panel agree. It boasts more comfort foam than the Nectar Classic, which culminates in outstanding pressure relief and full-body support for all types of sleepers. (However, we recommend it most for side sleepers.) Whether you have back, hip, or joint pain, the Nectar Luxe will neatly contour your body to offer support in all the right places. The slow-moving memory foam top layer will impact ease of movement for combi sleepers, but our tester found this worked to her benefit as she didn't toss and turn as much as she normally does. One caveat: the cooling materials didn't prevent our tester and her partner from waking up sweaty, even on chilly mornings. (Upgrading to the Nectar Luxe Hybrid may yield more comfortable sleep in this regard as the air will be able to travel through the coils.) Price history: As Nectar's most expensive mattress (after the Nectar Ultra), most sizes qualify for an extra $100 off orders over $1,000 in-cart. Combined with up to 50% off, a queen Nectar Luxe mattress is now $1,149. That's much less than purchasing a comparable Tempur-Pedic. Benefits: 365-night trial | Forever warranty | Free shipping and returns Read more: Nectar Luxe Memory Foam Mattress review

What to look for in a Nectar mattress for back pain

As you’ll see from the selection of mattresses above, there’s no ‘one size fits all’ when it comes to the best mattress for back pain. This is why it’s important to choose a mattress that will help with your specific type of pain. A mattress for lower back pain won’t necessarily help those with hip and joint pain.

Pay attention to the way you sleep and your body weight as well. Side sleepers and those of a lighter weight need more cushioning to prevent pressure build-up. They can often benefit from a plush to medium mattress or an all-foam option that allows for a little sinkage.

Back and average-weight sleepers should look at medium to medium firm options, but back sleepers in particular will benefit from zoned support or enhanced lumbar support to keep the spine aligned. Stomach and heavier-weight sleepers need firmer support to keep the spine aligned and prevent the hips from sinking too far into the mattress.

Firmness is subjective though, which is why the 365-night trial period offered by Nectar is such a bonus, giving you plenty of time to see if the bed suits your sleeping style.