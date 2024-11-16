What is the Nectar Ultra mattress and should you buy it?

Nectar Sleep is a renowned name in the mattress world and the brand is behind some of the most comfortable and supportive mattresses currently on the market. And they've just launched a new model. The Nectar Ultra mattress is the most premium bed in Nectar's range, sitting above the Nectar Classic, Nectar Premier, and Nectar Luxe options.

The Nectar Ultra is an all foam mattress that has been designed to provide exceptional pressure relief for all types of sleepers. With four time more contouring memory foam than the Nectar Classic, which features in this year's best mattress for all sleepers guide, the Ultra offers targeted support for your shoulders, back and hips.

Now, we’re used to seeing discounts from Nectar and at the moment there’s a pretty standard up to 50% off. This brings the cost of a queen Ultra down to $1,799 (was $3,282) at Nectar Sleep and you also get some pretty epic perks including a 365-night home trial, lifetime warranty and free shipping. The Black Friday mattress sales are already here, making it a great time to buy, so we're going to share everything you need to know about the Nectar Ultra so you can decide whether it's right for you.

Nectar Ultra Mattress: Overview

Nectar Ultra mattress: from $2,499 $1,199 at Nectar Sleep

There’s currently up to 50% off the Nectar Ultra, plus another $100 off when you spend $1,000 in the Nectar mattress sales, taking a queen mattress down to $1,699 (MSRP $3,282). You also get free shipping, a 365-night trial and a lifetime warranty.

Pros Excellent pressure relief and body contouring

Great motion isolation for couples

Cooling features for temperature regulation

365-night sleep trial and lifetime warranty Cons May not offer enough support for stomach sleepers

Pricey for a memory foam mattress

We highly rate Nectar in this year's best memory foam mattress guides. And you can read more about the mattress in our Nectar mattress review. But the Nectar Ultra has improved upon that initial design and now offers more contouring memory foam, zoned ergonomic support and four times more cooling power.

This makes the Nectar Ultra a great all-rounder. It’s medium-firm tension and pressure-relieving qualities will suit all styles of sleeper. Hot sleepers looking for the best cooling mattress who crave the feel of memory foam but hate the heat retention will benefit from the cooling power of this mattress as it includes temperature-regulating phase change material and the cover is made with cooling fibers.

The Nectar Ultra is thick at 15” which is surprising since it only has four internal layers, but it does create an indulgent, luxury feel. Couples will also enjoy sleeping on this mattress as the 8-inch layer of foundation foam doesn’t just enhance the overall stability of this mattress but will also do a superb job of absorbing and isolating any motion meaning no more disturbed nights sleep, even if you do have a restless partner.

Nectar Ultra Mattress: Price & Trials

The Nectar Ultra has up to 50% plus $100 off when you spend $1,000

Comes with a 365-night trial and lifetime warranty

Nectar have an evergreen sale with up to 50% off

Nectar always has a sale on so you’ll never have to pay full MSRP for any of its mattresses. The sales do bounce between 40-50% depending on the time of year and we don’t typically see prices drop any lower. Right now you can get up to 50% off the Nectar Ultra, plus another $100 off when you spend $1,000 as part of the Nectar Black Friday sales, so a queen will cost you $1,699 (was $3,282). Here's a total cost breakdown of the Nectar Ultra:

Twin: $2,499 (normally sold at $1,299)

$2,499 (normally sold at $1,299) Twin XL : $2,782 (normally sold at $1,599)

: $2,782 (normally sold at $1,599) Full: $3,032 (normally sold at $1,699)

$3,032 (normally sold at $1,699) Queen: $3,282 (normally sold at $1,799)

$3,282 (normally sold at $1,799) King: $3,832 (normally sold at $2,099)

$3,832 (normally sold at $2,099) Cal king: $3,832 (normally sold at $2,099)

$3,832 (normally sold at $2,099) Split king: $5,332 (normally sold at $3,198)

Buying a mattress from Nectar Sleep also comes with some good perks. You get a 365-night trial alongside a lifetime warranty. There’s also free shipping within 2 business days and free returns in case you need to send it back.

Nectar Ultra Mattress: Design & Materials

The Nectar Ultra has a 15” profile

The mattress uses temperature-change material for temperature regulation

The Ultra has four internal layers of different foam

The Nectar Ultra is an all-foam mattress that comprises of six layers, the first being a RefreshRest cooling cover with antimicrobial technology woven through. The cover is also moisture-wicking and the breathable fabric will remove any excess heat from the surface for a super comfortable sleep.

There is then a two-inch layer of active gel memory foam with phase-change material that reacts to your body’s temperature and helps to balance it out. This is followed by another 2” layer of therapeutic gel memory foam that provides the perfect level of pressure relief and enhanced responsive contouring for extra plush comfort.

The next layer is a TriZone gel support which is 3” and constructed with three ergonomic zones. This layer is designed to offer additional support for the shoulders, back and hips as well as encouraging proper spinal alignment.

Then the final internal layer is an 8” support foam that supports the whole mattress as well as absorbing motion whilst still being responsive enough to allow easy movement throughout the night. This is all encased by a shift-resistant comfort cover that keeps all the layers in place and stops them moving around when you do.

Nectar Ultra Mattress: Comfort & Support

The Nectar Ultra has a medium-firm tension

The mattress has cooling properties for warm sleepers

The Ultra suits couples who need good motion isolation

The Nectar Ultra suits a wide range of sleepers thanks to it’s exceptional pressure relief and body-hugging comfort. This mattress is rated as a medium-firm and sits at around 6.5 out of 10 on the firmness scale. Stomach sleepers may find that it doesn’t give enough support in the hip area but side, back and combination sleepers will all sleep comfortably.

Hot sleepers will benefit from the cooling technology in two different areas of the mattress, the first being cool comfort elite cover which has Nectar’s own RefreshRest cooling and antimicrobial technology. The cover also wicks away any moisture so you’ll feel dry and comfortable. There is then a layer of therapeutic gel memory foam which has active cool phase change material that reacts to your body’s temperature.

The Nectar Ultra is a great choice for those suffering with aches and pains as it is constructed with three ergonomic zones and a firmer core to provide zoned support for shoulders, back, and hips whilst also promoting proper spinal alignment. But if you are looking for a bed specifically for back pain, check out our top picks in this year's best mattress for back pain guide. Plus, for those who like to lie close to the edge or sit in the side of the bed this foundation level also brings with it robust edge support.

Nectar Ultra Mattress: Should you buy it?

Buy the Nectar Ultra if…

✅ You sleep hot: If you’re a hot sleeper but love the feel of memory foam, the Nectar Ultra will keep you comfortable whilst keeping you cool.

✅ You suffer with aches and pains: The ergonomic zoned support is great for those who wake up with aches and pains in the morning. This mattress adds extra support for the hips, back, shoulders and knees.

✅ You share a bed: If you share a bed whether it be with a restless partner or pets, then you can say goodnight to interrupted sleep. This mattress was designed with motion isolation in mind.

Don't buy the Nectar Ultra if...

❌ You’re on a budget: Nectar is well known for making some exceptionally priced mattresses but even when on sale, the Nectar Ultra is the most expensive in their range.

❌ You sleep exclusively on your stomach: The Nectar Ultra is a great mattress for all types of sleepers but stomach sleepers may find it doesn’t quite give them the right amount of support in the hip area. Instead, read our best mattress for stomach sleepers guide.

❌ You’re a heavier sleeper: Heavier sleepers may find that they sink too far in to the mattress. Nectar do a hybrid version of this mattress which will be the best mattress for heavy people.

The bottom line

The Nectar Ultra will be a truly indulgent mattress with a luxury feel. Not only will you experience superior comfort but you'll also feel the benefits of targeted pressure relief and lumbar support. This is a premium bed that comes with a premium price tag, if you're ready to invest in your sleep then it's a great choice. But if you sleep on your stomach or are working with a smaller budget, opt for Nectar's entry level models.

Nectar Ultra mattress: Alternatives to consider

