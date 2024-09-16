Can you buy a decent queen mattress for under $1,000? Yes, here's what to look for

Shopping for a mattress is a case of weighing up cost and quality. However, with some brands reaching $4,000 and above for a queen size mattress, it’s difficult to know whether it’s even possible to get a good mattress for under $1,000.

But rest assured, it’s 100% possible. In fact, many of our top picks in this year’s best mattress guide for all sleepers come in at under $1,000 for a queen. However, when you’re shopping on a budget, you need to know specifically what to look for.

Here, we’ll be looking at the type of mattresses you can get for under $1,000, what to look for in them. Plus, we'll outline when’s best to buy and our top picks, so you can get a great mattress at a reasonable price.

What type of mattress can you buy for under $1,000?

For under $1,000, you can expect mattresses made with high-quality materials, like GOTS certified organic and sustainable fabrics. Aside from this, you can enjoy both foam, spring, and hybrid mattresses in this price range, meaning there’ll be suitable options for all kinds of sleepers.

You can also expect to find more specialised mattresses designed for specific sleeping styles. For example, one of our best mattresses for side sleepers, the Helix Midnight mattress , currently comes in at $972.36 with our exclusive extended Labor Day sales discount code, TOMS27.

Similarly, you can expect supportive and even some luxurious finished in mattresses in this price range (case in point: DreamCloud's cashmere blend cover, which you can buy for $665 from $1,483 for a queen at DreamCloud). So, if you experience joint pain or need extra lumbar support, you’ll be able to find a solution that matches your budget.

What to look for in a mattress for under $1,000

It’s also important to note that some mattresses under $1,000 aren’t worth sticking to your budget for. From low-quality materials to insufficient warranties, avoid these common drawbacks of more affordable mattresses by looking out for the following.

1. It’s from a trusted brand

Looking for well-known, well-reviewed, and trusted mattress brands is the best place to start when looking for a high-quality but competitively priced mattress.

Even if the majority of brand’s mattresses are priced above the $1,000 mark, they often offer entry-level options at a lower price. With a trusted brand, you can rest assured knowing that they will have a high standard for the quality and build of their products.

2. It contains enough support layers

Support layers are responsible for how supportive the mattress is for key pressure points, like your back, hips, and shoulders. They are the layers usually found towards the bottom of your mattress, compared to the ‘comfort layers’ at the top of the mattress.

With enough support layers, you can expect less motion transfer , better edge support , and decent lumbar support. Without enough support layers, your mattress may sag, leading to improper spine alignment, increased pressure on your joints, and a lack of support.

3. It meets your sleep needs

Finding a mattress that meets your sleep needs for under $1,000 is more than doable, so don’t compromise on key features you need for a good night’s sleep.

Whether it’s reliable temperature regulation or sturdy edge support, make sure the mattress you choose can deliver where you need it to. Look at the materials used and the structure of the mattress to evaluate breathability, motion transfer, and support.

4. It supports your sleep position

Each sleeping position requires a different firmness level to help properly align the spine and support the body. For example, side sleepers will benefit from a softer, more plush mattress, so it can contour around the shoulders and hips and prevent pressure build up.

Whereas back and stomach sleepers will need a firmer surface, from medium-firm to firm, to keep the spine aligned and stop pressure building up in the back. This is one of the most important considerations when purchasing a new mattress, so ensure that your top choice under $1,000 will contour to your preferred sleeping position.

5. It comes with a sleep trial and warranty

Most well-rated mattress brands offer a generous sleep trial and warranty. After all, it usually takes around 30 days for your mattress to soften and for your body to get used to a new sleeping surface. For this reason, a sleep trial is essential with any new purchase.

Many brands offer a generous 100-night trial, while others allow a full 365 days. Generally, it’s best to avoid any brand that offers less than a 30-night sleep trial. Alongside this, a long warranty is also essential. Any mattress, even under $1,000, is a big investment and one that should last you a while. Generally, 10-year warranties will cover your mattress’s lifespan, but some companies go as far as offering lifetime warranties .

When to buy a mattress for under $1,000

Many top brands we’d recommend have mattresses available to purchase year-round for under $1,000. However, if you want to get the best quality for your money, then shopping this month’s mattress sales is your best bet.

Most brands discount their mattresses during major holidays, and while there are still some extended Labor Day sales live, the next best opportunity will be the Black Friday mattress sales. In previous years, we have seen huge discounts on luxury mattresses, meaning you can treat yourself to a mattress that's valued well above your budget, while still sticking to your $1,000 limit.

Top 3 mattresses for under $1,000 to shop today

1. DreamCloud Hybrid mattress: Was from $1,483 , now from $665 for a queen at DreamCloud

The DreamCloud Hybrid mattress is a luxurious and indulgent mattress for an affordable price. The cashmere blend quilted top cover is breathable, which our testers for the DreamCloud Hybrid mattress review found helped them sleep cool night long. Alongside this, 8 layers of gel foam, quilted foam, and individually wrapped coils mean you’ll feel responsive support and excellent contouring. Despite DreamCloud describing the mattress at medium-firm, our expert mattress testers found it was firmer, more of an 8/10, making it well-suited for back and stomach sleepers. A queen is currently $665 (was $1,483), and you can expect some excellent perks, like a forever warranty, 365-night trial, and free shipping and returns.

2. Nectar Classic mattress: Was from $1,387 , now from $649 for a queen at Nectar

This memory foam mattress from Nectar is 12”, made up of 3 layers of memory foam as well as a cooling cover that wicks away heat at night. Our professional mattress testers for the Nectar Classic mattress review found that it was a good option for most sleepers, with a medium-firm feel. However, back and stomach sleepers, or those with heavier bodies, may benefit from a firmer surface. While this mattress doesn’t offer a particularly lux feeling, it does provide fantastic support, especially for side sleepers. A queen is now $649 (was $1,387), and you’ll get all the same perks as the DreamCloud, like a forever warranty, 365-night trial, and free shipping and returns.