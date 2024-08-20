What mattress does the Hyatt Hotel use, plus 3 affordable alternative pillow-top beds 

Anyone who has ever stayed at a Hyatt hotel then you’ll know how luxurious and comfortable their mattresses are. And if you’d like to recreate that five-star comfort in your own home then you’re in luck. Here, we'll tell you everything you need to know about the type of mattresses used in Hyatt hotel, plus share three affordable pillow top alternatives to buy today.

Hyatt hotels in the US are fitted with luxury firm mattresses that have a plush pillow top for extra cushioning and support. If you’re shopping for a hotel-style mattress but you’re not quite sure what to opt for then our guide to the best mattresses of 2024 is a good place to start as it contains our top-rated recommendations for all sleepers and budgets.

Right now is an excellent time to invest in a new bed, thanks to the upcoming Labor Day mattress sales. Many mattress brands are offering huge reductions on their best selling beds in celebration of the end-of-summer holiday. That means you can snap up the bed of your dreams - including several of the mattresses that hotels - at a reduced price.

What mattress does the Hyatt hotel use?

The Hyatt US

The mattresses used by Hyatt Hotels in the US are luxury hybrid models that are designed and supplied by mattress firm Beautyrest. Beautyrest is part of the Serta Simmons Bedding group who have been making mattresses since 1870. That means when you stay at a Hyatt hotel, you’re guaranteed quality, comfort and a great nights sleep.

The signature mattress that Hyatt use is the Beautyrest Black Hyatt Luxury Firm. This mattress has been designed to offer the right amount of pressure relief whilst not shying away from plush comfort making it suitable for all sleeping positions but back and stomach sleepers will find it's strong supportive qualities the most comfortable.

The Beautyrest Black Hyatt Luxury Firm is a hybrid model that uses Beautyrest’s own Pocketed Coil Technology which provides outstanding support. Plus, exceptional motion isolation - which is great news for restless sleepers who share a bed. Next up, layers of AirCool gel-infused foam cooling foams contour to your body for blissful pressure relief and temperature regulation.

On top you’ll find a luxurious pillow top that has DualCool technology so as well as adding a plush layer it also moves moisture and heat away from the sleep surface to avoid you waking up with that stuffy hotel feeling.

Happily, you’re able to buy the Beautyrest Black Hyatt Luxury Firm direct from the Beautyrest guest website. Whilst it is pricey, a50% off sale brings the cost of a queen-size Beautyrest Black Luxury Firm to just $1,989 (was $3,978). This mattress comes in a variety of sizes from Twin to California king.



Beautyrest doesn’t always have a sale running but they do have regular sales throughout the year, particularly when its major holiday events like Labor Day, Memorial Day, Presidents' Day, and Black Friday. When they do run sales it’s usually around 40-50% which is what we’re seeing right now.

Beautyrest Black Hyatt Luxury Firm mattress: was from $3,098 now just $1,549 at Beautyrest

This luxury-firm mattress strikes the perfect balance between plush comfort and supportive firmness making it perfect for a wide range of sleeper. The advanced pocketed coil technology also provides exceptional motion isolation which will lead to undisturbed sleep, even if your partner (or you) moves around. Right now there's 50% off at Beautyrest where you can get a queen Beautyrest Black Hyatt Luxury Firm mattress for $1,989 (was $3,978)

Hyatt Europe

Hyatt Hotels in Europe use a variety of different suppliers for their beds depending on which countries they’re in. However, like some US Hyatts, the main mattress of choice is the Sealy Posturepedic mattress. These come in a variety of models but as some European countries use different brands it’s difficult to determine precisely what is used where. Whilst the beds used in Hyatt EU are also hybrid, they will have different sizes including EU Queen and EU Queen, if you want to find out more then you can take a look at our guide to the key differences between US and UK mattress sizes.

3 affordable alternatives to the Hyatt hotel mattresses

Although Beautyrest do run regular sales, which makes their beds a lot more affordable than some other chains (like the Marriott hotel mattresses or the Four Seasons mattresses) they are still an investment. If this bed is out of your budget but you still want luxurious comfort then here are some more affordable alternatives.

1. The WinkBed mattress: was from $1,149 now $849 at WinkBed

The WinkBed is one of the best luxury handcrafted beds. It has customizable firmness options, zoned support and plenty of cushioning for those who experience joint and back pain. During our WinkBed mattress review, our tester found that it had exceptional pressure relief. There is an evergreen sale that sees $300 knocked off the price which pushes it in to the upper mid-range price bracket. Right now, you can get a queen WinkBed for $1,499 (was $1,799) and you also get perks which include 120-night sleep trial, lifetime warranty and free shipping. There is a $49 fee if you need to return this mattress if you change your mind.

2. Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe: was from $1,199 now $899 at Brooklyn Bedding

If you're looking for the best cooling mattress that is also comfortable and supportive this mattress is perfect. It's available in three different firmness options with the ability to upgrade to a pillow-top for a more luxe feel. During our Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe mattress review our tester found that the medium rating was suitable for all types of sleeper. Brooklyn Bedding do hold regular sales throughout the year and their current 25% off is pretty standard. This brings the cost of a queen, including the pillow top upgrade, down to $1,698 (from $2,265). You also get a 120-night sleep trial, free shipping and a 10-year warranty.

3. Avocado Green mattress: was from $2,099 now $1,784 at Avocado Green

The Avocado Green mattress comes in a range of three firmness options but the medium tension with added pillow top is ideal for side, back and combination sleepers. This mattress sits highly on our best organic mattress list and during the Avocado Green mattress review our tester found that it was pretty good at staying cool which is ideal for hot sleepers. Avocado Green does run regular sales but their discounts are not as deep as some other brands with just 15% off their Avocado Green mattress making a queen $2,379 (was $2,799). You get a 365-night sleep trial, 25 year warranty plus free shipping.

Other Hyatt hotel sleep products you can buy

If you're not content with just having the same Hyatt Hotel mattress in your bedroom, you can also buy some other items that will help you upgrade your sleep space. Beautyrest do sell foundations that match the mattress, these come in the standard 9-inch profile or you can get a low profile foundation which is just 5.5-inch when buying a twin bed. However, if you buy anything bigger than a queen, there is also the option to have a split 9-inch and split 5.5-inch.



You do have to buy this as a complete bed set, so you can't just buy the mattress now and the foundation at a later date. Both the standard 9-inch and low profile 5.5-inch foundations are the same cost with a queen base alongside the mattress will cost $2,209 (was $4,198). The split versions are slightly more expensive at $2,239 for a queen (was $4,228). These are also included in the 50% discount that Beautyrest are running.

Should you buy the Hyatt hotel mattress?

If you're looking for a luxury hybrid mattress that will feel comfortable, supportive and keep you cool then why not go for the Hyatt hotel mattress. After all, this is a mattress that has been proven to remain comfortable after years of use and it's a good all-rounder that will suit all sleeping styles.

There downside is that there is no sleep trial like you'd get with a standard Beautyrest Black mattress, but you do get the 10-year warranty included. Shipping is also free but all orders from the Beautyrest Guest Program are non-refundable and non-returnable. It may be a better option if you do want the flexibility of a sleep trial and option to return the mattress then you may be better off going for the Beautyrest Black mattress where there are more customizable comfort options as well as perks including 10-night in home trial, free shipping and returns and white glove delivery.