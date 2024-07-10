What is the Serta iSeries Hybrid Mattress and should you buy one?

The iSeries is a collection of hybrid mattresses by sleep brand Serta. These beds are designed to offer cooling comfort and support, but should you buy an iSeries hybrid mattress?

Many of our top picks for this year's best mattress have hybrid designs, which are known to offer comfort, support, and breathability. Serta's iSeries hybrid collection promises to deliver exactly that, which is why we're exploring the iSeries hybrid collection in three key areas: prices and deals, design and materials, and support and comfort.

The iSeries hybrid mattresses are often discounted in the mattress sales at Mattress Firm, but many of the models are now sold out. However, you can shop the collection directly at Serta, where you can get the iSeries Standard 1000 Medium Hybrid for as low as $1,599.99 at Serta.

Serta iSeries Hybrid Mattress: Price and deals

The price of an iSeries hybrid mattress varies according to size and level. There are three levels in total: the 1000 series (Standard), 2000 series (Enhanced), and 3000 series (Ultimate). The Standard is the cheapest, with a queen size priced at $2,099.99. The Enhanced sits in the middle, with a queen $300 more at $2,399.99. The most expensive level is the Ultimate, with a queen costing $2,899.99.

Currently, there are no sales on at Serta, but the iSeries hybrid mattresses do come with some great extras, including 120-night sleep trial, 10-year limited warranty, and free shipping and returns.

Serta iSeries Hybrid: from $1,599 at Serta

The Serta iSeries Hybrid has a starting price of $1,599 for a twin-size Standard 1000 Medium Hybrid Mattress. The most expensive is a king-size Standard 3000 Hybrid Mattress in Medium or Plush at $3,499.99. There's currently no sale on this mattress collection, but extras include a 10-year warranty, free shipping and returns, and a 120-night sleep trial.

Serta iSeries Hybrid Mattress: Designs and materials

Each level of the iSeries Hybrid Mattress collection offers a different design. The Standard 1000 Medium mattress has a 12" height and has a cool-to-the-touch cover, three layers of heat-wicking foam for pressure relief and temperature regulation, and a tier of individually wrapped 1025-density coils for support. Next, is the Enhanced 2000 Firm Mattress, which has a similar design but is half an inch thicker at 12.5 inches tall.

The Ultimate 3000 in Plush or Medium is the tallest of the line-up, standing at 13.5 inches tall. It has a similar design to the other levels but introduces a 5-Zone Quad Coil System instead of the 1025-density coils system. It also includes a trademark UltraCold system for advanced cooling.

Serta iSeries Hybrid Mattress: Support and comfort

Each level offers a different firmness and feel. For example the Standard 1000 Medium Hybrid offers medium firmness which is designed to provide comfort and support to all sleepers. The Ultimate 3000 Hybrid also comes with a medium feel for all sleepers, but also comes in a Plush feel for lightweight side sleepers who need extra softness.

The Enhanced 2000 Firm Hybrid delivers a firm, supportive feel, which is designed to be the best mattress for stomach sleepers or back sleepers who need firmness to keep their hips supported and spine properly aligned. However, the 5-Zone support system of the Ultimate 3000 mattresses is designed especially to provide evenly distributed pressure relief.

Serta iSeries Hybrid Mattress: Which should you buy?

Buy the Serta iSeries Hybrid mattress if...

✅ You sleep hot: Each level provides a cooling cover and heat-wicking foams for a refreshing sleep, but opt for the Ultimate 3000 model for advanced cooling.

Each level provides a cooling cover and heat-wicking foams for a refreshing sleep, but opt for the Ultimate 3000 model for advanced cooling. ✅ You want customizable comfort: The iSeries Hybrid Mattresses come in plush, medium or firm.

The iSeries Hybrid Mattresses come in plush, medium or firm. ✅ You want some great extras: Buying an iSeries Hybrid mattress directly from Serta means you can get a 120-night sleep trial and free shipping and returns.

Don't buy the Serta iSeries Hybrid mattress if...

❌ You're on a tight budget: The iSeries Hybrid mattresses do not sit in the budget price tier, so look elsewhere if you want one of the best cheap mattresses.

❌ You want a split king mattress: The mattresses are only available in sizes twin to Cal king, so there are no split king or split Cal king beds available.

❌ You don't want to pay extra for different features: If you want a plush or firm feel, keep in mind you will have to pay more.