What is the Saatva Foundation and should you buy it for your mattress?

A high-quality mattress requires great support to deliver a comfortable and restorative night's sleep. That's why we recommend investing in an excellent bed foundation to underpin your mattress's overall support. We think the Saatva Foundation is a superb option — but should you buy it for your mattress?



Saatva is the luxury sleep brand behind the year's best mattress for all sleepers, the Saatva Classic. In addition to handcrafted mattresses, Saatva also makes a range of bed frames and foundations, along with other furniture and accessories to kit out your entire bedroom.



Whether you're shopping for a new mattress or bed foundation, check the latest Saatva mattress sales to make sure you don't miss a single deal. (We're also keeping a close eye on the Presidents' Day mattress sales as they drop.) But if you want to know more about the Saatva Foundation and whether you should buy it, keep scrolling...

Saatva Foundation: Overview

Pros More durable than a box spring

CertiPUR-US foams add cushioning

Breathable organic cotton cover

Industry-leading perks Cons Bed Frame sold separately

Rarely discounted on its own

Could make your mattress too firm

The Saatva Foundation is crafted from premium materials like CertiPUR-certified foam, organic cotton, and North American spruce for superior comfort, ample breathability, and superb durability. It's designed to provide great support while maximizing the lifespan of your mattress.

The brand recommends pairing its foundation with a standard (non-platform) bed frame or Saatva's Universal Bed Frame (sold separately). You can use it with any memory foam, latex, or hybrid mattress. Just like its mattresses, the Saatva Foundation includes a 1-year trial, a lifetime warranty, and free White Glove Delivery.

Saatva Foundation: Prices and extras

Discount usually applies when paired with a Saatva mattress

Comes with a one-year trial and a lifetime warranty

Also includes free in-room setup and old foundation removal

The Saatva Foundation is available in nine sizes and two heights (4.75" and 8.75") to suit all mattresses. Here is a breakdown of the MSRP for all bed sizes:

Twin: $225

$225 Twin XL: $225

$225 Full: $305

$305 Queen: $355

$355 Split Queen: $375

$375 King: $450

$450 Split King: $450

$450 Cal King: $450

$450 Split Cal King: $450

While it may not qualify for an individual discount, you can get up to 30% off the Saatva Foundation when you pair it with a mattress. No matter what, you'll still receive Saatva's industry-leading benefits: a lifetime warranty and a 365-night sleep trial. The brand also offers complimentary White Glove Delivery service, which means you need not worry about setting it up or getting rid of an old foundation.

Note that the prices are different for the 2" Saatva Bunkie Board, which starts from $175 for a twin. Go with this low-profile option if you have a platform bed, a bunk bed, a loft bed, or a daybed.

Saatva Foundation: from $225 at Saatva

A Saatva Foundation starts from $225 for a twin and costs $355 for a queen, with the prices being the same for both the 4.75" and 8.75" heights. The only way to save is to pair it with one of Saatva's award-winning mattresses, although you can use this foundation with any mattress. As always, you'll receive free White Glove Delivery, a one-year trial, and a lifetime warranty.

Saatva Foundation: Design and materials

Available in a 4.75" or 8.75" profile — there's also a 2" bunkie board

Rounded corners allow it to seamlessly blend in with mattresses

Made to order in the USA using high-quality materials

A mattress foundation is made of wooden slats for support, as opposed to coils in traditional box springs. The Saatva Foundation uses 3" wide slats, the number of which differs according to the size. The twin, twin XL and full sizes have five evenly spaced slats while queen, king and California king sizes have seven slats.

The 8.75" Saatva Foundation works well for low profile mattresses (11.5" or lower); the 4.75" height is a better option for standard profile beds (12" or above). Either way, the rounded corners help blend the foundation in with the mattress for a streamlined look.

Meanwhile, the 2" Saatva Bunkie Board goes well with slatted platform beds, bunk beds, loft beds, and daybeds. You can also place the bunkie board under dual-sided mattresses like the Saatva Zenhaven or heavier foam mattresses for additional support without the extra height.

The Saatva Foundation and Bunkie Bed are crafted to order in the USA using high-grade materials including CertiPUR-US foam, organic cotton, and North American spruce for support, breathability, and durability.

Saatva Foundation: Comfort and support

Provides a sturdy base for all types of mattresses

Wood and foam construction absorbs motion and noise

Brings mattresses to a manageable height for getting up and down

Traditional box springs may become unsupportive or noisy over time so if a stable surface for an uninterrupted night's sleep is your priority, the Saatva Foundation is your best pick. It's designed to fit any mattress type, providing optimum support while ensuring proper spinal alignment and even weight distribution. It'll also elevate your mattress to a comfortable height and prolong its lifespan.

Couples who share a bed with a restless partner can also benefit from the Saatva Foundation as the wood and foam design will help absorb motion and noise. Those who like a firmer sleep surface will also get on with the Saatva Foundation thanks to the support from the wood slats.

As of January 2025, the Saatva Foundation has a 4.9-star rating out of 5 based on nearly 150 reviews. Dozens of satisfied customers suggest the Saatva Foundation delivers restful sleep and enhances the performance of their beds by reducing noise, adding support, and bringing their mattresses to a manageable height.

Should you buy the Saatva Foundation?

Buy the Saatva Foundation if...

✅ You need a firm mattress: If you're someone who prefers a firmer feel to your bed, this additional support will be ideal.

✅ You share a bed: A mattress foundation will help absorb the motion to an extent, perfect if you're prone to toss and turn all night or have a restless partner.

✅ You want to prolong the lifespan of your bed: Made from premium materials, the Saatva Foundation is crafted to be a sturdy base for your bed and will reduce wear and tear due to regular use.

Don't buy the Saatva Foundation if...

❌ You want a soft bed: If a softer bed is what you're after, this foundation may not be the right choice as it'll create a firmer surface. Opt for one of our best mattress toppers instead.

❌ You want something easy to move around: You will still need a standard bed frame for your mattress. An additional component could make it hard to move around if you're one to change your space often.

❌ You don't need a new mattress: You'll generally only be able to save on a Saatva Foundation when you pair it with a new mattress from the brand.

Saatva Foundation: Alternatives

1. Casper Foundation: from $299 $269.10 at Casper

The Casper Foundation is another affordable option...but you'll have to assemble it. (Fortunately, you don't need any tools to do it.) It's crafted from solid wood and available in six sizes.Get 10% off the Casper Foundation right now, which drops a queen size from $349 to $314 — about $40 less than the Saatva Foundation. It comes with a 2-year warranty.