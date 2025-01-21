What is the Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe Mattress and should you buy it?

The Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe Mattress is the brand's best-seller for its cooling prowess and high-end design. It's always on sale, with a queen-size Aurora Luxe Mattress from $1,585.50 after 30% off at Brooklyn Bedding — but does that mean you should buy one?

Like several of the best mattresses we've tested this year you can tailor the Aurora Luxe to your liking with three firmness options plus an optional pillow top. In our Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe Mattress review, we praised its temperature regulation and overall support. Of course, it's not perfect, with subpar motion isolation and a slick surface being potential dealbreakers for some sleepers.

Still, if you're wondering if the Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe Mattress is right for you, we'll be taking a closer look at its price, design, and performance. You might not have to wait for this year's Presidents' Day mattress sales as the current prices match the cheapest we've seen for this model, but before you buy, here's what you need to know...

Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe Mattress: Overview

Pros Great cooling properties

Three firmness options available

Wide range of sizes including RV Cons Slippery top surface

A fair bit of motion transfer

Strong off-gassing smell

This is one of Brooklyn Bedding's premium mattresses, standing at 13.25" tall with six layers and 8" zoned individually encased Ascension coils arranged in three zones. On top sits a GlacioTex cover to wick away heat as you sleep. The foam layers comprise Copperflex foam and gel swirl memory foam, combining pressure relief with cooling. There's even an option to add a cushioning pillow top for an extra fee.

The mattress comes in three firmness options — soft, medium and firm — and a broad range of sizes, including RV beds. We tested a queen-size in medium firmness, with and without a pillow top. We recommend this comfort level for most types of sleepers, but do keep in mind your preferences. The pillow top adds a springiness to the surface; it'll contour your body but you won't sink too low.

This is a mattress-in-a-box, which, while convenient, may produce obvious off-gassing. The mattress we tested emitted a strong noxious odor during the first few hours of unboxing. While your mileage may vary, you'll still want to make sure your room is properly ventilated.

Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe: from $999 $699.30 at Brooklyn Bedding

Brooklyn Bedding sales are fairly regular and tend to offer some very deep discounts. The current 30% discount matches the low prices we saw during Black Friday and is likely to once again be the best price we see all year, with the possibility of some free gifts thrown in during major holidays, like the upcoming Presidents' Day sales.

Brooklyn Bedding: Aurora Luxe Mattress: Price & trial

The Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe is a high-to-mid-tier mattress after discount, with prices starting at $699.30 for a twin size after 30% off. Upgrading to the cloud pillow top adds between $140 and $325 to the final price. Here is the full cost breakdown of the Aurora Luxe sans pillow top:

Twin: MSRP $999 (on sale for $699.30 )

MSRP $999 (on sale for ) Twin XL: MSRP $1,232 (on sale for $862.40 )

MSRP $1,232 (on sale for ) Full: MSRP $1,599 (on sale for $1,119.30 )

MSRP $1,599 (on sale for ) RV Bunk: MSRP $1,599 (on sale for $1,199.30)

MSRP $1,599 (on sale for $1,199.30) Queen/short queen: MSRP $1,865 (on sale for $1,305.50 )

MSRP $1,865 (on sale for ) King/Cal king/RV king: MSRP $2,265 (on sale for $1,585.50 )

MSRP $2,265 (on sale for ) Split CA king (2x 36x84" beds): MSRP $2,464 (on sale for $1,724.80)

The Aurora Luxe is a competitively priced cooling mattress that's always on sale.

The current deals (after 30% off) have popped up a few times throughout the last year, most recently during Black Friday. The MSRP has remained consistent, and we haven't seen any deeper discounts so if you want to purchase now, you can do so confidently, knowing that a further markdown is unlikely.

Brooklyn Bedding offers some solid benefits, though not as extensive as those offered by brands like Saatva and Nectar. You'll get a 120-night sleep trial ($99 return fee), free delivery and a 10-year warranty. There's no option for white glove delivery, so you'll have to handle the unboxing and setup yourself. Plus, you'll have to get rid of your own mattress yourself, which can be a mighty pain for some.

Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe: design & materials

A 13" hybrid of foam and springs with an optional pillow top

GlacioTex cover has a cool-to-the-touch sensation

Coils are firmer at the center and along the edges

(Image credit: Brooklyn Bedding)

The Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe hybrid mattress combines cloud-like comfort with ample support to the back and hips via the zoned 8" coils. A technical fabric called GlacioTex is weaved into the cover to wick away heat and keep you cool through the night. The optional Cloud pillow-top upgrade adds a springy softness to the surface.

The foam layers are meant to deliver pressure relief and additional cooling. On top is a layer of infused CopperFlex foam for added temperature regulation and antibacterial properties. Following that is a pair of foam layers that'll influence the overall feel of the bed. The soft version uses a 2" soft memory foam layer with a 1" layer of gel swirl memory foam. The medium model swaps the soft memory foam for something firmer, reducing the sinkage. The firm version features 1.5" inch memory foam layer and a 1.5" VariFlex transition foam layer.

Under the foam is are 8" individually encased coils arranged in three ergonomic zones. The perimeter has higher gauge coils for stronger edge support. It's finished by a 0.75" high-density foam base.

Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe Mattress: Comfort & support

3 firmness options to suit all body types and sleep positions

Cooling tech is effective at preventing overheating

Poor motion isolation may be a problem sensitive sleepers

The Brooklyn Aurora Hybrid Luxe Cooling Mattress comes in three firmness levels. Here's what we recommend you choose based on your weight and sleep position:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe Firmness Version Rating Sleep position Body weight Soft 3/10 Side sleepers only Under 230lb Medium 5/10 Any 230lb or more Firm 7/10 Stomach / back sleepers 230lb or more

Our at-home tester (a petite combi sleeper) slept on the medium version without the pillow top and liked its combination of support and sinkage, but which version is right for you will come down to personal preference. If you're a lightweight side sleeper, the soft version might be best for you, as the firmer options won't provide much sinkage. Heavier back and stomach sleepers should opt for firm.

We tested this mattress with a pillow top hands-on at the Brooklyn Bedding showroom and found it comfortable in every position. (The base mattress had a medium firmness.) The pillow top gives the surface a soft, undulating feel, with the extra cushioning providing plenty of joint relief. Since it's springy, it's still easy to move around on, and the edge support is very good, either way.

(Image credit: 3Z Brands for Tom's Guide)

The lack of motion isolation could affect the comfort of this mattress, as we found that while sleeping on this mattress you will feel a lot of movement. If you have a restless partner, this might not be the mattress for you. (Take a look at our guide to the best mattresses for couples.) The slippery GlacioTex cover also caused our sheets to come loose on more than one occasion, which can affect comfort.

However, if these drawbacks aren't a dealbreaker for you, you should sleep very comfortably on this mattress. Its six layers of foam and coils provide ample support, while offering a sink-in feel. While it's not the coolest mattress we've slept on, its temperature regulation is above average, and our testers never woke up sweaty.

Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe Mattress: Should you buy it?

Buy the Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe Mattress if...

✅ You sleep hot: The Aurora Luxe's heat control features are excellent. The soothing GlacioTex cover wicks away heat, and the hybrid design welcomes airflow.

✅ You want customizable comfort: Three different firmness levels and an optional pillow top give you a great amount of control over the feel of your mattress.

✅ You have a higher budget: The Aurora Luxe is not cheap, but for a cooling mattress with so many great features, the current sale represents a fantastic price.

Don't buy the Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe Mattress if...

❌ You or partner move a lot: The one aspect in which the Aurora Luxe didn't perform well during testing was in motion isolation. If you or your partner move around a lot, you will likely feel it when sleeping on this mattress.

❌ You'll struggle to set it up: The mattress isn't light, and with no White Glove Delivery offered, getting the mattress into your bedroom, unboxing it, and setting it up may be an arduous task. (Plus, you might deal with off-gassing for several hours.) See which brands offer mattress White Glove Delivery.

❌ You have a smaller budget: Although we judge this mattress to be great value, there are some cheaper cooling mattresses that work just as well, including the wallet-friendly Cocoon by Sealy Chill Mattress.

The bottom line

While by no means cheap, the Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe is a fantastic mid-to-high-range option for sleepers who overheat. Motion isolation is lacking and the cover is a little slippery, but we otherwisw found the comfort and support to be top-tier. It kept us cool and supported — and most importantly, improved our sleep.

Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe Mattress: Alternatives

