Want to elevate your sleep set up? Top 5 adjustable bed deals to shop this week

If 2025 is the year you want to elevate your sleep set up, then an adjustable bed is the way forward. And, right now there's some great deals and bundles to make a high-tech sleep more affordable. Our top pick is the DreamCloud Adjustable Comfort Premier bed base for $1,244 at DreamCloud Sleep, for its innovative features like the anti-snoring and massage settings.

While choosing the best mattress for your sleep needs will help you achieve quality rest, an adjustable bed base can take it one step further. From creating a comfortable bed for reading, sleeping or even watching TV to reducing pressure build up and easing aches and pains, being able to adjust your bed can have many benefits.

If you're not sure where to start, our best smart beds guide documents some of the top adjustable beds available. But for a quick look at the best beds available this week, we've found the 5 top deals to shop.

1. DreamCloud Adjustable Comfort Premier Bundle: from $1,244 at DreamCloud Sleep

DreamCloud's Hybrid mattress is one of the best mattresses for back pain, and when paired with the adjustable bedframe, you can get customizable comfort for great value. Read our DreamCloud hybrid mattress review for more information. The adjustable bed base has some incredible features, like a massage setting, independent head and foot elevation and an anti-snore setting, making it suitable for just about anyone. DreamCloud's current flash sale brings the price of this bundle in a queen size, which includes the mattress, extend insurance, the Adjustable Comfort Premier bed base and a bedding bundle, to $1,414 (DreamCloud calculate the total value at $3,898.) You'll also get a forever warranty and free shipping and returns.

2. Saatva Adjustable Base Plus: from $1,249 at Saatva

Saatva manufactures our best mattress of 2024, the Saatva Classic (read our Saatva Classic review for more details), and their adjustable bedframe elevates that comfort to a new level. This bedframe allows you to adjust the shape of your bed to achieve a weightless sleep. This electronically-powered bed frame also has a full-body massage function to help you unwind after a long day. If you buy a Saatva Classic with the adjustable base plus, you can save 15%, bringing the total price to $3,598 for a queen-size bed and base. If you're only looking to buy the bed base, a queen is $1,599. You'll get free in-room delivery and setup and a 25-year warranty.

3. Sleep Number FlexFit 3: from $2,399 at Sleep Number

Sleep Number specializes in high-tech smart beds that adjust to your body with cooling, firmness and more, and they feature in this year's best smart beds guide. There are three tiers of the Sleep Number FlexFit base and the newest model - the FlexFit 3 - has the most features including head adjust, foot adjust, foot warming and a 'zero gravity' feel. It even has built-in ambient lighting and can help reduce snoring. Each side can be adjusted independently, so you and your partner can find the perfect settings for you. Pair a queen size smart bed with this adjustable base and get a high-tech sleep experience for $2,399.

4. Nectar Adjustable Comfort Premier Bundle: from $1,248 at Nectar Sleep

If you're after an adjustable bed that's a bit more affordable, look to Nectar. This adjustable bed features head and foot elevation and even has a soothing massage function. It doesn't have all of the mod cons of the Sleep Number base, but if you're primarily after a bed that'll help you achieve the best sleep position, this has everything you need. It even has USB charging ports and under-bed lighting built-in. Pair this with the highly-rated queen Nectar Classic mattress (read our Nectar Classic review for our take on why it's great) and you can take home a Nectar bed bundle for $1,398 — a reasonable price for this premium sleep setup. You'll also get a forever warranty and free shipping and returns.